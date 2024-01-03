Bank illegal sanctions

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2024 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Expert sets out what to expect from South Africa’s genocide case against Israel South Africa has accused Israel of violating the 1948 Genocide Convention in its military bombardment and siege of Gaza, which sta... 10 January 2024 10:54 AM
ICC rates Newlands pitch 'unsatisfactory' after SHORTEST TEST IN HISTORY The Newlands Cricket pitch is in desperate need of attention after the disastrous New Year's Test. 10 January 2024 9:49 AM
IDF offensive doesn't fall within 'genocide' definition - Israeli journalist Israel has embarked on a sustained campaign of retaliation since the 7 October attacks by Hamas. 10 January 2024 9:15 AM
View all Local
Israel accuses South Africa of weaponising UN Genocide Convention in ICJ case But South Africa has stood its ground during debate at the United Nations General Assembly on the Security Council’s veto on Gaza,... 10 January 2024 12:30 PM
Ramaphosa unfazed by ActionSA's bid to probe ANC settlement of Ezulweni debt ActionSA in a request to the IEC for an explanation of how the ANC was able to settle its R102 million debt with Ezulweni Investme... 10 January 2024 7:12 AM
DA lays criminal charges against Nzimande after wasted chance to clear the air Last week, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse leaked a series of recordings alleging that there's a corruption scheme operating wi... 9 January 2024 11:15 AM
View all Politics
Enjoy life and save for the future by splitting income using the '50/15/5 rule' You only live once — personal finance guru Warren Ingram on divvying up your income if you're not the budgeting type. 10 January 2024 7:37 AM
'Busy culture' is a load of bull – 10 tips to avoid burnout The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous. 10 January 2024 6:40 AM
Pocket-perfect? How the PowerShot V10 can enhance your vlogging prowess Stuff Studios' Toby Shapshak reviews the Canon camera specifically aimed at vloggers/influencers/content creators. 9 January 2024 9:22 PM
View all Business
WhatsApp will soon add colour themes and music sharing Users will be able to share music during ongoing video calls. 10 January 2024 10:19 AM
From gardening to changing tyres... Cape Town school teaches REAL-WORLD skills Pinelands North Primary School is teaching students useful life skills in preparation for the real world. 10 January 2024 9:01 AM
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 9 January 2024 Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won. 10 January 2024 6:34 AM
View all Lifestyle
ICC rates Newlands pitch 'unsatisfactory' after SHORTEST TEST IN HISTORY The Newlands Cricket pitch is in desperate need of attention after the disastrous New Year's Test. 10 January 2024 9:49 AM
Bafana coach Broos worried about injuries ahead of AFCON departure There are injury concerns for Bafana Bafana with four days to go until the start of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the... 9 January 2024 5:12 PM
Nike pays tribute to Tiger Woods as decades-long partnership ends Nike originally signed Tiger Woods in 1996 when he was just 20 years old. 9 January 2024 9:23 AM
View all Sport
How ‘Wakanda Forever’ rewrote the script of Hollywood superhero movies Letitia Wright played Shuri who became the new 'Black Panther'. 10 January 2024 11:30 AM
Doja Cat to stage the first-ever Virtual Reality (VR) concert Virtual reality gives fans the chance to 'attend' Doja Cat's 'Scarlet Tour'. 10 January 2024 8:42 AM
[PREVIEW] Showmax's new crime doccie ‘Convict Conman’ exposes sexual predators The two-part series follows the journey of two journalists determined to uncover the truth behind sexual predators Dawie de Villie... 8 January 2024 2:12 PM
View all Entertainment
After 3 months of devastation in the Israel-Hamas war, is anyone ‘winning’? The conflict still has a long way to run and may be headed towards stalemate. 10 January 2024 11:34 AM
SA to America: 'We cannot sit back while you enable a genocide' - Tony Karon The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will hold hearings this week after South Africa accused Israel of genocide in Gaza. 9 January 2024 11:25 AM
South Africa will win its case against Israel – human rights lawyer The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will hold hearings this week after South Africa accused Israel of genocide in Gaza. 8 January 2024 12:09 PM
View all World
Young Africans could disrupt authoritarian states but they don’t – here’s why Africa has the world’s largest youth population. By 2030, 75% of the African population will be under the age of 35. 8 January 2024 11:10 AM
Burkina Faso scientist gives hope for ending malaria by altering mosquito DNA Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi has a roundup of business news from the continent - on The Money Show 20 December 2023 7:58 PM
Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the Trans-Kalahari Railway years ago, but South Africa's logistics crisis is fueling d... 19 December 2023 9:36 PM
View all Africa
IDF offensive doesn't fall within 'genocide' definition - Israeli journalist Israel has embarked on a sustained campaign of retaliation since the 7 October attacks by Hamas. 10 January 2024 9:15 AM
'Busy culture' is a load of bull – 10 tips to avoid burnout The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous. 10 January 2024 6:40 AM
Pocket-perfect? How the PowerShot V10 can enhance your vlogging prowess Stuff Studios' Toby Shapshak reviews the Canon camera specifically aimed at vloggers/influencers/content creators. 9 January 2024 9:22 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Drive With John Perlman
arrow_forward
Bank illegal sanctions

Bank illegal sanctions

3 January 2024 4:35 PM

Guest: Rutendo Dube/ Marketing strategist and Anti- sanctions specialist  


More episodes from Drive With John Perlman

Gold one fires 445 miners over hostage drama while implats grants reprieve to "instigators".

10 January 2024 4:34 PM

Guest: Livhuwani Murumuru/ National Union of Mine workers 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South African cited in global report that seeks to end captive tiger breeding

10 January 2024 4:24 PM

Guest: Dr Don Pinnock 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tshidi is in Mpumalanga following Nomvula Mokonyane as she plants some vegetables in Hazyview

10 January 2024 4:02 PM

Guest: Tshidi Madia/ EWN Politics Editor 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

There is immense pressure on lawful, private firearm ownership, government itself is a major source of firearms supply to criminals and is failing to address the matter with the seriousness it deserves.

10 January 2024 3:53 PM

Guest: Wouter Wessels/ Whip of Freedom Front Plus 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Funeral of renowned photojournalist Dr Peter Magubane

10 January 2024 3:27 PM

Guest: Sipho Hotsticks Mabuse 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula dropped a bombshell about the party lying in order to support then- president Jacob Zuma when he was under fire for the upgrades done on his Nkandla homestead in KZN

9 January 2024 5:43 PM

Guest: Fikile Mbalula/ Secretary General of the ANC 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

101 of 16,472 inmates released on special remission programme re-arrested

9 January 2024 4:53 PM

Guest: Singabakho Nxumalo/ Spokesperson for the Department of correctional services 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cashless shopping is latest response to attacks on money vans

9 January 2024 4:32 PM

Guest: GG Alcock/ Author of Kasinomics revolution 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Competition Commission's currency rigging case against most commercial banks collapses

9 January 2024 4:11 PM

Guest: Professor Adrian Saville

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The African National Congress in Mpumalanga for their 112 Birthday

9 January 2024 3:56 PM

Tshidi Madia 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

71 State-issued firearms disappeared from SANDF, DCS armouries over last 5 years

Local

GOTG calls on AU to support SA at the ICJ: ‘We can’t sit and watch a massacre’

Local

Israel accuses South Africa of weaponising UN Genocide Convention in ICJ case

Politics

EWN Highlights

Two women swept away in flash floods during cleansing ritual in Bramley

10 January 2024 6:20 PM

FF Plus slams govt for failing to properly address issue of stolen govt weapons

10 January 2024 5:50 PM

CoCT receives backlash over removal of Palestine flag mural in Lavender Hill

10 January 2024 4:35 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2024 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA