Top story of the day: ANC NEC outcomes

Latest Local
What are the challenges facing Early Childhood Development sector? Save Our ECD Workforce Campaign’s member Coleen Daniels reflects on the issues the sector has been facing due to the pandemic. 6 February 2021 8:40 AM
3,749 COVID-19 infections recorded and 291 people succumb to virus The Health Department says the number of fatalities have pushed the death toll to 45, 902 since the start of the pandemic. 6 February 2021 6:31 AM
City Power implements 2-hour load shedding schedule Eskom announced earlier today that it would be implementing stage two load shedding. 5 February 2021 8:14 PM
[WATCH] Julius Malema and Dali Mpofu enter the Zuma homestead in Nkandla After landing in a helicopter, the Economic Freedom Fighters leader is having tea with former president Jacob Zuma. 5 February 2021 2:41 PM
What will come from the tea party between Zuma and Malema? Eyewitness reporter Tshidi Madia reflects on the meeting between the former president and the EFF leader. 5 February 2021 12:50 PM
Professionalise and depoliticise the public service - Dr Somadoda Fikeni Public Service Commission commissioner reflects on his new role in the department and what is needed to turn it around. 5 February 2021 7:50 AM
'ConCourt surveillance ruling protects South Africans' privacy and dignity' It's momentous! - AmaBhungane's Cherese Thakur on the ruling that declares parts of SA’s Rica law are unconstitutional. 4 February 2021 8:29 PM
Premium card 'maintenance fees': You're paying mainly for airport lounge visits! When last did you travel? 'Value-adds' from banks provide mainly perks around flying, including discounted international car hire. 4 February 2021 7:41 PM
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els. 4 February 2021 7:08 PM
Close friends and family bid farewell to late songstress Sibongile Khumalo The award-winning icon affectionately known as MaMngoma passed away last week at age of 63. 6 February 2021 9:16 AM
I checked out stock market when I was bored - SA teen coins it in GameStop rally The 'Reddit army' that took on Wall Street includes local teenagers. Bruce Whitfield interviews 18-year-old Jacques Becker. 3 February 2021 8:58 PM
Sun Int. to join Global Hotel Alliance with 17m loyalty programme members 'Joining opens us up to new overseas customers and more direct bookings on a cheaper channel', says Group CEO Anthony Leeming. 3 February 2021 8:14 PM
It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent Rob Kaldor says if one of the cricketers or staff brings back COVID-19 they will be ridiculed across the country. 3 February 2021 2:27 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Skwatta Kamp's 'Nish' passes away from COVID-19 complications Nish's passing comes seven years after the death of another member - Sindisiwe Manqele popularly known as Flabba. 6 February 2021 10:16 AM
#WorldNutellaDay has everyone talking and is celebrated all over the world Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 February 2021 8:17 AM
Woman's extreme ways to save cash like using one lightbulb in house goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 February 2021 8:17 AM
South Africa calls for immediate release of those detained in Myanmar Dirco DDG responsible for Asia and the Middle East Ambassador Anil Sooklal says they want democracy to be restored. 3 February 2021 2:37 PM
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Tyson’s longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday. 29 January 2021 6:43 AM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
Hopewell Chin’ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els. 4 February 2021 7:08 PM
Is the longest bull market in history back? "South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. 2 February 2021 2:39 PM
Is an MBA still worth it? Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB). 1 February 2021 7:24 PM
The John Perlman Show
Top story of the day: ANC NEC outcomes

Top story of the day: ANC NEC outcomes

31 August 2020 5:27 PM

Guest: Steven Friedman 


CALLER OF THE WEEK: MICHAEL ETTERSHAN

5 February 2021 5:52 PM
Update on Bongani Mountain Lodge

5 February 2021 5:38 PM

Guest: Mr Johannes Nobunga, CEO  Mpumalanga Tourism & Parks Agency 

[Analysis] The tea party between Zuma and Malema

5 February 2021 5:22 PM

Guest: Aubrey Matshiqi, political analyst 

SIU report lifts lid on PPE tender scandal: Millions stolen by government officials

5 February 2021 4:33 PM

John spoke SIU head Andy Mothibi about the 38 referrals to the National Prosecution Authority for prosecution for fraud, corruption and contravening supply chain management policies.

Protecting public transport from the virus & financial collapse

5 February 2021 4:04 PM

Guest: Ayanda-Allie Paine, The Transport Minister's Spokesperson

EWN: SIU probing contracts worth R13.3 BN

5 February 2021 3:33 PM

Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter

EWN: Zuma & Malema tea party

5 February 2021 3:25 PM

Tshidi Madia | Senior politics journalist  at EWN

Cupcakes of Hope looking to raise over R500,000

4 February 2021 6:05 PM

Guest: Sandy Cipriano, founder of cupcakes of hope

Red tape ties up R20bn in mining projects

4 February 2021 5:24 PM

Guest: Tebello Chabana | Senior Executive of Public Affairs and Transformation at Chamber of Mines South Africa 

Treats that has stood the test of time

4 February 2021 4:34 PM

Guest: Anje du Plessis 

3,749 COVID-19 infections recorded and 291 people succumb to virus

Local

City Power implements 2-hour load shedding schedule

Local Business

What are the challenges facing Early Childhood Development sector?

Local

Oversight function only allocated 2.5% of National Assembly's R2 bln budget

6 February 2021 10:25 AM

Close friends and family bid farewell to late songstress Sibongile Khumalo

6 February 2021 9:16 AM

Path clears for Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala as first woman WTO chief

6 February 2021 8:18 AM

