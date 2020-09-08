This agreement could be South Africa’s answer for an affordable Covid-19 vaccine. But there’s a catch

Guest: Safura Abdool Karim, legal journalist with Groundup
Guest: Aubrey Matshiqi, political analyst
John spoke SIU head Andy Mothibi about the 38 referrals to the National Prosecution Authority for prosecution for fraud, corruption and contravening supply chain management policies.
Guest: Ayanda-Allie Paine, The Transport Minister's Spokesperson
Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter
Tshidi Madia | Senior politics journalist at EWN
Guest: Sandy Cipriano, founder of cupcakes of hope
Guest: Tebello Chabana | Senior Executive of Public Affairs and Transformation at Chamber of Mines South Africa
Guest: Anje du Plessis
John spoke to Gautrain Management Agency CEO, William Dachs to explain what resorted to their plans being extended their timeline to expand to its closed rail network which would have given residents of Soweto and Cosmo City easy access to the high-end system.
Guest: Garth Theunissen