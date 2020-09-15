Two SA wines get perfect score from Wine Master Tim Atkin

John Perlman speaks to wine master, Tim Aktin following the release of the Tim Atkin MW Special Report 2020where two South African wines have achieved perfect scores (100/100). These were the 2018 Porseleinberg Syrah from the Swartland, and the 2019 Sadie Family Skurfberg Chenin Blanc from Olifants River.