SIU says it would not give the ANC integrity committee information from their investigation

John Perlman speaks to the SIU spokesperson, Kaizer Kganyago about the PPE corruption investigations and share that as the SIU they would never give the ANC integrity Committee information on their parallel investigation.
Guest: Xhanti Payi
John spoke to Masego Sheburi , Deputy Chief electoral Officer at the IEC about what led to the IEC deciding to not register the Action SA as a political party.
Guest: Simon Marks, US Correspondent
Guest: Shabir Chohan, CEO Albaraka Bank
John spoke to Herman Mashaba about his action plan now that the IEC rejecting the application for ActionSA to register as a political party.
Guest: Nicole Jennings, Spokesperson of Pharma Dynamics
Guest: Lawson Naidoo | Executive Secretary at Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution
Guest: Advocate Stefanie Fick
Kgomotso Modise |
Reneilwe Semenya, Gauteng Eskom Spokesperson
Babalo Ndenze | Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN