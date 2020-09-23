Cape Town Dam levels full for the first time in 6 years

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Eskom officials will return to sell cables back to Diepsloot residents - report John Perlman gets answers and reactions to Eskoms disconnection of illegal connections 29 September 2020 4:38 PM
ANC summons MPs back to Parliament Members of Parliament will have to give ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina doctors' certificates by no later than Thursday. 29 September 2020 4:00 PM
ANC summons MPs back to Parliament Members of Parliament will have to give ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina doctors' certificates by no later than Thursday. 29 September 2020 4:00 PM
View all Local
Two companies walked away with R220-million 'for doing absolutely nothing' Ray White speaks to EWN Senior reporter Nthakoana Ngatane about the Free State asbestos removal project 28 September 2020 5:47 PM
There are no grounds for Zondo to recuse himself from inquiry - law expert Ray Whites asks Lawson Naidoo if the former president Jacob Zuma has a case against the Zondo Commission. 28 September 2020 5:34 PM
There are no grounds for Zondo to recuse himself from inquiry - law expert Ray Whites asks Lawson Naidoo if the former president Jacob Zuma has a case against the Zondo Commission. 28 September 2020 5:34 PM
View all Politics
I love economics. It's part of me - Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 September 2020 8:12 PM
How to secure your retirement - Bruce Cameron (retired editor, Personal Finance) Bruce Cameron discusses with Bruce Whitfield his new book on securing your retirement, despite corruption and the smashed economy. 28 September 2020 7:24 PM
How to secure your retirement - Bruce Cameron (retired editor, Personal Finance) Bruce Cameron discusses with Bruce Whitfield his new book on securing your retirement, despite corruption and the smashed economy. 28 September 2020 7:24 PM
View all Business
All houses in South Africa can and should be built with wood – study SA needs homes. Plenty of them. They can and should be constructed with wood, says Phillip Crafford (Stellenbosch University). 28 September 2020 6:49 PM
Design a sneaker and stand to win a bursary from AAA School of Advertising The best time to plan your child's future is right now... Here's how to win full academic bursary from AAA School of Advertising! 25 September 2020 11:11 AM
Design a sneaker and stand to win a bursary from AAA School of Advertising The best time to plan your child's future is right now... Here's how to win full academic bursary from AAA School of Advertising! 25 September 2020 11:11 AM
View all Lifestyle
Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo and Deon Hotto sign for Orlando Pirates The acquisition of Thulani Hlatshwayo comes after a long-held interest in the Bafana Bafana captain. 21 September 2020 8:37 PM
Cricket South Africa apologises to Momentum for board member's tweet Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw called the insurer's decision not to renew sponsorship 'irrational' and questioned its BEE status. 16 September 2020 4:37 PM
Cricket South Africa apologises to Momentum for board member's tweet Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw called the insurer's decision not to renew sponsorship 'irrational' and questioned its BEE status. 16 September 2020 4:37 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 90-year-old reuniting with bike after 60 years goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 September 2020 8:58 AM
[WATCH] TikTok hack to stop your cat from lying on laptop goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 28 September 2020 8:19 AM
[WATCH] TikTok hack to stop your cat from lying on laptop goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 28 September 2020 8:19 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
View all World
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There's an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
View all Africa
I love economics. It’s part of me - Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 September 2020 8:12 PM
300 days of Zondo: 'We've learned it's cheap to bribe a politician' For 300 days, punch-drunk South Africans have been learning just how bad corruption is in the country, says Ferial Haffajee. 28 September 2020 6:25 PM
Money lessons Covid-19 taught – heed them for a brighter, wealthier future Your financial future – even if you have to start over – could be brighter than it would've been without the pandemic. 25 September 2020 10:44 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
arrow_forward
Cape Town Dam levels full for the first time in 6 years

Cape Town Dam levels full for the first time in 6 years

23 September 2020 4:22 PM

Guest:   Prof. Alan Hirsch 
  Xanthea Limberg | Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town 


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

Unemployment rate drops as lockdown prevents job search

29 September 2020 5:38 PM

Guest: Xhanti Payi 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IEC rejects registration of Mashaba's party

29 September 2020 5:28 PM

John spoke to Masego Sheburi , Deputy Chief electoral Officer at the IEC about what led to the IEC deciding to not register the Action SA as a political party. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

US Election Debate Preview

29 September 2020 5:27 PM

Guest: Simon Marks, US Correspondent 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

First annual Islamic banking conference

29 September 2020 5:19 PM

Guest:   Shabir Chohan, CEO Albaraka Bank 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Herman Mashaba’s ActionSA rejects IEC notion that its logo and name are similar to another party

29 September 2020 5:11 PM

 John spoke to Herman Mashaba about his action plan now that the IEC rejecting the application for  ActionSA to register as a political party. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Excessive salt consumption taking its toll on South Africans hearts

29 September 2020 4:38 PM

Guest: Nicole Jennings, Spokesperson of Pharma Dynamics |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ex-Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli sentenced to 5 years in jail for kidnapping, assault

29 September 2020 4:30 PM

Guest: Lawson Naidoo | Executive Secretary at Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

High court to hear application to have Aarto Act declared unconstitutional

29 September 2020 4:17 PM

Guest: Advocate Stefanie Fick

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Eskom disconnects illegal connections in Diepsloot

29 September 2020 3:35 PM

Kgomotso Modise |
  Reneilwe Semenya, Gauteng Eskom Spokesperson 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: ANC summons MPs back to Parly

29 September 2020 3:22 PM

Babalo Ndenze | Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

300 days of Zondo: 'We've learned it's cheap to bribe a politician'

Business Opinion Politics

'Why did Zuma not raise problem with Zondo at the beginning of the inquiry?'

Local

702 has tweaked its offering - and this is what you have to look forward to!

Eskom officials will return to sell cables back to Diepsloot residents - report

Local

Call for govt to implement rural safety plan to deal with farm attacks

29 September 2020 4:52 PM

29 September 2020 4:52 PM

Bodies of 2 women with gunshot wounds found in KwaMashu

29 September 2020 4:40 PM

29 September 2020 4:40 PM

Richard Mdluli to petition SCA after leave to appeal sentence for murder denied

29 September 2020 4:15 PM

29 September 2020 4:15 PM

