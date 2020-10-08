[FEATURE] Promises Promises: MTN Zakhele Futhi shares

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 17:10
Cotroversy around the Mooikloof Megacity Baldwin contract
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Steve Skhosana,Secretary General of the National African Federated Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Today at 17:20
Why Netflix is a lifeline for African film-makers
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Fred Onyango, film-maker in Nairobi.
Today at 18:09
US election heats up. A pink-eye and fly steal the US VP debate show and Covid-19 in the White House dominates magazine covers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof John Stremlau - Honourary Professor of International Relations at Wits University
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
ZOOM: Highlights from the Joburg Indaba
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bernard Swanepoel - Chairman of Joburg Indaba, Former Mine CEO and Mining Veteran at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature with Craig Kiggen
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Craig Kiggen - Financial Planner at Consolidated Financial Planning
Latest Local
None of the Ivory Park schools we visited conformed to the law - Panyaza Lesufi Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has closed down illegal independent private schools operating in Ivory Park. 8 October 2020 5:06 PM
What happened in Senekal was a collective act of criminality - police ministry Spokesperson Lirandzu Themba says an operational plan has been put in place for the Senekal trial in October. 8 October 2020 2:51 PM
You can be talented but if you don’t do the work it won't get you far - Melanie Veteran broadcaster Melanie Bala shares her personal journey and career with Aubrey Masango on #Hanging Out with Clement. 8 October 2020 12:30 PM
View all Local
Undocumented minors among those nabbed during Tshwane sting operation Gauteng provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela reflects more on the sting operation that happened in Tshwane. 8 October 2020 1:00 PM
'State can't aid NPA's fight against corruption and cut NPA budget at same time' Anti-corruption expert Dr Benni Lekubu reflects on NDPP Shamila Batohi concerns of her department's proposed budget cuts. 8 October 2020 7:47 AM
'After former VBS CFO's conviction, they'll go after the politicians soon' Phillip Truter will serve seven years in jail after turning state witness. Journo Dewald van Rensburg has the VBS inside story. 7 October 2020 6:53 PM
View all Politics
We buy stuff we don’t need to impress people we don’t know What is "social signalling?" Gushwell Brooks interviews Mduduzi Luthuli, a cofounder at Luthuli Capital. 8 October 2020 12:21 PM
Don't opt for a Kulula/BA airfare refund - you'll get a few cents for every Rand Those opting for refunds end up on Comair's list of creditors. Rather retain the value of your flight booking says Wendy Knowler.... 7 October 2020 8:29 PM
Launch for SA's 'brand-new airline' on track, winning name to be announced soon Kulula creator Gidon Novick gives an update on the new customer-centered airline taking to the skies before the end of 2020. 7 October 2020 7:33 PM
View all Business
You can identify a child who has learning difficulty at an early age - expert Clinical psychologist Kalie Naidoo says parents may recognise their children may be dyslexic at the age of four and five. 6 October 2020 4:01 PM
No money for medical aid? Oyi aims to make private healthcare more accessible "If you don’t have R70 for Corenza, your next port of call is to queue at the public clinic," says Tami Ngalo (Oyi Medical Card). 6 October 2020 10:47 AM
702 has tweaked its offering - and this is what you have to look forward to! 702 Presenters share their excitement for the new look and positioning by revealing show features they are introducing. 1 October 2020 12:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
CSA 'Service Provider X' identified, says he was headhunted for the job Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso reveals that the service provider in the Fundudzi report is Unathi Tshotwana. 8 October 2020 2:10 PM
Noko Matlou on signing with Eibar: I’ve worked hard, I deserve it Noko Matlou, the Banyana Banyana midfielder and Maindies player, has urged people to never give up on their dreams after signing w... 6 October 2020 6:36 PM
CSA forensic report raises more questions, says cricket writer Stuart Hess According to Stuart Hess, the summary makes it clear that the Cricket SA board had some awful oversight over the executive. 5 October 2020 5:05 PM
View all Sport
Mr Vice president, I am speaking! Kamala Harris rebuking Pence goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 October 2020 8:22 AM
Guards charged with cruelty after forcing prisoners to listen to Baby Shark Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 October 2020 8:21 AM
[WATCH] Window cleaners left dangling in air after platform collapses Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 October 2020 8:41 AM
View all Entertainment
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
View all World
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
View all Africa
Tributes pour in for SA advertising legend Brian Searle-Tripp VW's David Kramer ads, the Lion Match campaign - Brian's team created a new wave of South African advertising, says Andy Rice. 6 October 2020 8:57 PM
Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa Even before the pandemic it was clear the authorities struggle to cope with demand for license renewals says Wayne Duvenage. 1 October 2020 8:20 PM
Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years. 30 September 2020 3:15 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
arrow_forward
[FEATURE] Promises Promises: MTN Zakhele Futhi shares

[FEATURE] Promises Promises: MTN Zakhele Futhi shares

8 October 2020 5:02 PM

Guest: Sindi Mabaso-Koyana,  a director on the Board of MTN Zakhele Futhi


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

Cotroversy around the Mooikloof Megacity Baldwin contract

8 October 2020 5:24 PM

Guest: Steve Skhosana,Secretary General of the National African Federated Chamber of Commerce and Industry 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Woolies, and the R77m package for its failed CEO

8 October 2020 5:06 PM

Guest: Rob Rose 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Celebrating teachers

8 October 2020 4:40 PM

Guest: Gina Strauss, Rouxville Primary, Rouxville, Free State 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ivory Park illegal schools closed

8 October 2020 4:26 PM

Guest: Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng MEC of Education  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

State of Lion population: Relocating lion cubs

8 October 2020 4:05 PM

Guest: Gerhard de Lange, General Manager at Kuzuko Lodge 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How to Cope with Traumatic Events

8 October 2020 4:01 PM

Guest: Professor Gertie Pretorius, counselling Psychologist & Visiting professor at UJ 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Section 25 AdHoc Committee plans

8 October 2020 3:34 PM

Babalo Ndenze | Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tim Omotoso's bail bid

8 October 2020 3:29 PM

Guest: Devon Koen, Journalist with the Herald  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Lesufi shuts down illegal schools in Ivory Park

8 October 2020 3:25 PM

Veronica Makhoali, EWN Reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

None of the Ivory Park schools we visited conformed to the law - Panyaza Lesufi
Local

Local

What happened in Senekal was a collective act of criminality - police ministry
Local

Local

You can be talented but if you don't do the work it won't get you far - Melanie
Local

Local

EWN Highlights

GALLERY: Bell tolls for illegal schools in Ivory Park in Tembisa
8 October 2020 4:29 PM

8 October 2020 4:29 PM

Gauteng Education dept clamps down on illegal schools in Ivory Park
8 October 2020 4:16 PM

8 October 2020 4:16 PM

Wolseley duo arrested for possession of abalone worth R1 million
8 October 2020 3:15 PM

8 October 2020 3:15 PM

