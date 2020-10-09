Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:10
Will Zuma challenge the Zondo summons?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Eric Mabuza
Today at 16:20
Teacher Appreciation :
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Freddy Marubini, Teacher at Thengwe High, Tshandama, Limpopo
Today at 16:40
Nike’s controversial track spikes again proved a gamechanger for athletics
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Manfred Seidler, sports journalist
Today at 17:10
International travellers and why PCR tests are required
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Home Affairs Minister
Today at 17:20
Promising Young Players who Failed to Reach their Potential
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Farouk Khan, Football coach and television analyst
Today at 17:53
SA listener from Finland
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Patrick Rafferty, owner of a sausage factory
Today at 18:09
Hunger on the map as The World Food Program, a United Nations agency, is awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gillian Le Cordeur - CEO at Institute of Risk Management South Africa (IRMSA)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File - Luxury confection business Ma Mère
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lexi Bird - Founder at Ma Mere
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Investigator Paul O'Sullivan absolves MEC Bandile Masuku of any wrongdoing Private forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan says 'unfortunately it took months to investigate I think it would have been useful'... 9 October 2020 3:07 PM
SIU found that Masuku had failed to uphold his constitutional mandate - Makhura Premier David Makhura has decided to relieve Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku of his duties. 9 October 2020 2:49 PM
'The government does not see animals as a priority,' says SPCA National senior inspector and acting manager of liaison unit Vonny Strachan gives her take on COVID-19 and its effects on animals. 9 October 2020 11:47 AM
View all Local
Zondo grants sabpoena to force Zuma to appear at inquiry Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia reflects on why the former president is needed to testify at the commission. 9 October 2020 12:51 PM
'A blow' as Mkhwebane loses bid to stop inquiry into her fitness to hold office Mkhwebane is also challenging the new National Assembly rules dealing with the removal of a head of a Chapter 9 institution. 9 October 2020 12:48 PM
Zondo to hear application forcing Zuma to testify and march for Zuma is planned The Gauteng R.E.T President Zuma Support Group will today march to the Zondo Commission to handover a memorandum. 9 October 2020 8:06 AM
View all Politics
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
FlySafair adding two Boeings to its fleet in time for expected December demand 'In November FlySafair will be back to 100% of what we used to fly'. Bruce Whitfield interviews the airline's CEO, Elmar Conradie. 8 October 2020 6:25 PM
View all Business
We buy stuff we don’t need to impress people we don’t know What is "social signalling?" Gushwell Brooks interviews Mduduzi Luthuli, a cofounder at Luthuli Capital. 8 October 2020 12:21 PM
You can identify a child who has learning difficulty at an early age - expert Clinical psychologist Kalie Naidoo says parents may recognise their children may be dyslexic at the age of four and five. 6 October 2020 4:01 PM
No money for medical aid? Oyi aims to make private healthcare more accessible "If you don’t have R70 for Corenza, your next port of call is to queue at the public clinic," says Tami Ngalo (Oyi Medical Card). 6 October 2020 10:47 AM
View all Lifestyle
CSA 'Service Provider X' identified, says he was headhunted for the job Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso reveals that the service provider in the Fundudzi report is Unathi Tshotwana. 8 October 2020 2:10 PM
Noko Matlou on signing with Eibar: I’ve worked hard, I deserve it Noko Matlou, the Banyana Banyana midfielder and Maindies player, has urged people to never give up on their dreams after signing w... 6 October 2020 6:36 PM
CSA forensic report raises more questions, says cricket writer Stuart Hess According to Stuart Hess, the summary makes it clear that the Cricket SA board had some awful oversight over the executive. 5 October 2020 5:05 PM
View all Sport
Craig Lucas: Lockdown put a stop to all the plans I had The musician told #702Unplugged he wrote the song 'Happy' after struggling to come to terms with the end of a relationship. 9 October 2020 2:57 PM
Man writes down mask instead of giving waiter a tip after asked to wear one Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 October 2020 8:37 AM
Boy who has only eaten sausages for his whole life claims to be cured Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 October 2020 8:36 AM
View all Entertainment
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
View all World
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
View all Africa
Tributes pour in for SA advertising legend Brian Searle-Tripp VW's David Kramer ads, the Lion Match campaign - Brian's team created a new wave of South African advertising, says Andy Rice. 6 October 2020 8:57 PM
Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa Even before the pandemic it was clear the authorities struggle to cope with demand for license renewals says Wayne Duvenage. 1 October 2020 8:20 PM
Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years. 30 September 2020 3:15 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
arrow_forward
The John Perlman Show
arrow_forward
Will Zuma challenge the Zondo summons?

Will Zuma challenge the Zondo summons?

9 October 2020 4:26 PM

Guest: Eric Mabuza | 


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

City Of Joburg to table PPE report

9 October 2020 3:53 PM

Guest: Geoff Makhubo 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nehawu to brief Parliament on claims of maladministration at NSFAS

9 October 2020 3:36 PM

Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Zondo to issue summons for Jacob Zuma to appear at State Capture Inquiry in November

9 October 2020 3:28 PM

Tshidi Madia, EWN Reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN:Gauteng Premier David Makhura fires embattled Health MEC Bandile Masuku

9 October 2020 3:21 PM

Theto Mahlakoana - EWN Reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why Netflix is a lifeline for African film-makers

8 October 2020 5:36 PM

Guest: Fred Onyango,  film-maker in Nairobi. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cotroversy around the Mooikloof Megacity Baldwin contract

8 October 2020 5:24 PM

Guest: Steve Skhosana,Secretary General of the National African Federated Chamber of Commerce and Industry 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Woolies, and the R77m package for its failed CEO

8 October 2020 5:06 PM

Guest: Rob Rose 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[FEATURE] Promises Promises: MTN Zakhele Futhi shares

8 October 2020 5:02 PM

Guest: Sindi Mabaso-Koyana,  a director on the Board of MTN Zakhele Futhi

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Celebrating teachers

8 October 2020 4:40 PM

Guest: Gina Strauss, Rouxville Primary, Rouxville, Free State 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

SIU found that Masuku had failed to uphold his constitutional mandate - Makhura

Local

'A blow' as Mkhwebane loses bid to stop inquiry into her fitness to hold office

Politics

Zondo grants sabpoena to force Zuma to appear at inquiry

Politics

EWN Highlights

Nehaw tells Parliament NSFAS administrator Randal Carolissen must resign

9 October 2020 4:19 PM

DA hopes to start proceedings to remove Mkhwebane next week

9 October 2020 3:14 PM

GALLERY: Zuma supporters demand Deputy Chief Justice Zondo step down

9 October 2020 3:05 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA