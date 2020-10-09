SA listener from Finland

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Latest Local
I don’t think I have embraced the hand of failure for myself - Koleka Putuma Businesswoman, award-winning poet and theatre director Putuma shares her take on failure and how she turned it into success. 9 October 2020 6:21 PM
Investigator Paul O'Sullivan absolves MEC Bandile Masuku of any wrongdoing Private forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan says 'unfortunately it took months to investigate I think it would have been useful'... 9 October 2020 3:07 PM
SIU found that Masuku had failed to uphold his constitutional mandate - Makhura Premier David Makhura has decided to relieve Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku of his duties. 9 October 2020 2:49 PM
View all Local
Zondo grants sabpoena to force Zuma to appear at inquiry Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia reflects on why the former president is needed to testify at the commission. 9 October 2020 12:51 PM
'A blow' as Mkhwebane loses bid to stop inquiry into her fitness to hold office Mkhwebane is also challenging the new National Assembly rules dealing with the removal of a head of a Chapter 9 institution. 9 October 2020 12:48 PM
Zondo to hear application forcing Zuma to testify and march for Zuma is planned The Gauteng R.E.T President Zuma Support Group will today march to the Zondo Commission to handover a memorandum. 9 October 2020 8:06 AM
View all Politics
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
FlySafair adding two Boeings to its fleet in time for expected December demand 'In November FlySafair will be back to 100% of what we used to fly'. Bruce Whitfield interviews the airline's CEO, Elmar Conradie. 8 October 2020 6:25 PM
View all Business
We buy stuff we don’t need to impress people we don’t know What is "social signalling?" Gushwell Brooks interviews Mduduzi Luthuli, a cofounder at Luthuli Capital. 8 October 2020 12:21 PM
You can identify a child who has learning difficulty at an early age - expert Clinical psychologist Kalie Naidoo says parents may recognise their children may be dyslexic at the age of four and five. 6 October 2020 4:01 PM
No money for medical aid? Oyi aims to make private healthcare more accessible "If you don’t have R70 for Corenza, your next port of call is to queue at the public clinic," says Tami Ngalo (Oyi Medical Card). 6 October 2020 10:47 AM
View all Lifestyle
Shining a spotlight on young players who failed to reach their potential Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan, says we must stop the hype and make use of professional sports psychologists. 9 October 2020 5:41 PM
CSA 'Service Provider X' identified, says he was headhunted for the job Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso reveals that the service provider in the Fundudzi report is Unathi Tshotwana. 8 October 2020 2:10 PM
Noko Matlou on signing with Eibar: I’ve worked hard, I deserve it Noko Matlou, the Banyana Banyana midfielder and Maindies player, has urged people to never give up on their dreams after signing w... 6 October 2020 6:36 PM
View all Sport
Craig Lucas: Lockdown put a stop to all the plans I had The musician told #702Unplugged he wrote the song 'Happy' after struggling to come to terms with the end of a relationship. 9 October 2020 2:57 PM
Man writes down mask instead of giving waiter a tip after asked to wear one Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 October 2020 8:37 AM
Boy who has only eaten sausages for his whole life claims to be cured Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 October 2020 8:36 AM
View all Entertainment
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
View all World
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
View all Africa
We buy stuff we don’t need to impress people we don’t know What is "social signalling?" Gushwell Brooks interviews Mduduzi Luthuli, a cofounder at Luthuli Capital. 8 October 2020 12:21 PM
Tributes pour in for SA advertising legend Brian Searle-Tripp VW's David Kramer ads, the Lion Match campaign - Brian's team created a new wave of South African advertising, says Andy Rice. 6 October 2020 8:57 PM
Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa Even before the pandemic it was clear the authorities struggle to cope with demand for license renewals says Wayne Duvenage. 1 October 2020 8:20 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
arrow_forward
The John Perlman Show
arrow_forward
SA listener from Finland

SA listener from Finland

9 October 2020 6:05 PM

Guest: Patrick Rafferty,  owner of a sausage factory


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

Caller of the week - "Teacher who made a difference in my life"- Abdul

9 October 2020 5:57 PM

Guest: Abdul Jack Manack

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Promising Young Players who Failed to Reach their Potential

9 October 2020 5:36 PM

Guest: Farouk Khan, Football coach and television analyst 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

International travellers and why PCR tests are required

9 October 2020 5:26 PM

Guest: Dr Aaron Motsoaledi

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nike’s controversial track spikes again proved a gamechanger for athletics

9 October 2020 4:57 PM

Guest: Manfred Seidler, sports journalist 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Teacher Appreciation

9 October 2020 4:33 PM

Guest: Freddy Marubini, Teacher at Thengwe High, Tshandama, Limpopo | 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Will Zuma challenge the Zondo summons?

9 October 2020 4:26 PM

Guest: Eric Mabuza | 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

City Of Joburg to table PPE report

9 October 2020 3:53 PM

Guest: Geoff Makhubo 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nehawu to brief Parliament on claims of maladministration at NSFAS

9 October 2020 3:36 PM

Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Zondo to issue summons for Jacob Zuma to appear at State Capture Inquiry in November

9 October 2020 3:28 PM

Tshidi Madia, EWN Reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

SIU found that Masuku had failed to uphold his constitutional mandate - Makhura

Local

'A blow' as Mkhwebane loses bid to stop inquiry into her fitness to hold office

Politics

Zondo grants sabpoena to force Zuma to appear at inquiry

Politics

EWN Highlights

'Close the hippo's mouth': Mboweni warns citizens to live within their means

9 October 2020 6:10 PM

Murder suspect extradited from Brazil lands in SA

9 October 2020 5:32 PM

Makhura: I will reinstate Masuku if he’s cleared of wrongdoing

9 October 2020 5:08 PM

