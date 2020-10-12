Hike in divorces during COvid-19

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
Latest Local
Transformation in the advertising industry PR Trendz ZA director Nelisa Ngqulana says there should be a deeper understanding of language nuances across the board. 12 October 2020 4:53 PM
Parktown Boys principal Malcolm Williams fired by GDE after Enock Mpianzi death Pupil Enock Mpianzi (13) drowned in the Crocodile River at a lodge in the North West while on a school orientation camp. 12 October 2020 4:40 PM
Almost 80 organisations want R350 grant to continue, want cuts made elsewhere Former public protector Thuli Madonsela says government should maybe reduce Cabinet security to maintain social grant payments. 12 October 2020 4:17 PM
I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 12 October 2020 8:13 PM
‘Expropriation without compensation won’t be applied widely, or like in Zim’ The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the President's Land Reform Advisory Panel. 12 October 2020 6:59 PM
Economic recovery plan – who needs action when you’ve got words? Can government implement? Bruce Whitfield interviews Adrian Saville (Cannon Asset Managers) and Cas Coovadia (Business Unity SA). 12 October 2020 6:36 PM
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
FlySafair adding two Boeings to its fleet in time for expected December demand 'In November FlySafair will be back to 100% of what we used to fly'. Bruce Whitfield interviews the airline's CEO, Elmar Conradie. 8 October 2020 6:25 PM
We buy stuff we don’t need to impress people we don’t know What is "social signalling?" Gushwell Brooks interviews Mduduzi Luthuli, a cofounder at Luthuli Capital. 8 October 2020 12:21 PM
You can identify a child who has learning difficulty at an early age - expert Clinical psychologist Kalie Naidoo says parents may recognise their children may be dyslexic at the age of four and five. 6 October 2020 4:01 PM
'Touching moment, definitely sealing Lewis Hamilton as the best of all time' Lewis Hamilton gifted with Michael Schumacher's helmet after victory in the Eifel grand Prix at the Nürburgring in Germany 12 October 2020 2:07 PM
Shining a spotlight on young players who failed to reach their potential Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan, says we must stop the hype and make use of professional sports psychologists. 9 October 2020 5:41 PM
CSA 'Service Provider X' identified, says he was headhunted for the job Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso reveals that the service provider in the Fundudzi report is Unathi Tshotwana. 8 October 2020 2:10 PM
[WATCH] Teens dance back-to-back while wearing masks at school prom Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 October 2020 8:27 AM
Woman in wedding dress confronts partner at work and demands wedding on spot Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 October 2020 8:26 AM
Craig Lucas: Lockdown put a stop to all the plans I had The musician told #702Unplugged he wrote the song 'Happy' after struggling to come to terms with the end of a relationship. 9 October 2020 2:57 PM
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
‘Expropriation without compensation won’t be applied widely, or like in Zim’ The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the President's Land Reform Advisory Panel. 12 October 2020 6:59 PM
The John Perlman Show
Hike in divorces during COvid-19

Hike in divorces during COvid-19

12 October 2020 5:11 PM

Guest: Jakkie Wessels, provincial president for regional courts 


On R350 grant- why there might be delays or partial payments

12 October 2020 5:48 PM

John spoke to SASSA spokesperson, Paseka Letsatsi to address callers' queries on the matter. 

Black farmers refuse to pay bribes, kicked off state-owned farms

12 October 2020 5:24 PM

Guest: Jan De Lange, Political journo for Rapport 

Transformation In The Advertising Industry

12 October 2020 5:09 PM

Guest: Nelisa Ngqulana, Director at PR Trendz ZA 

Food Feature: The effects of poor diet on children and their physical, mental and social development

12 October 2020 4:36 PM

Guest:  Florian Kroll, DSI-NRF Centre of Excellence in Food Security, Policy and Governance Progra 

IPID launches toll free number

12 October 2020 4:25 PM

Guest: Jennifer Ntlatseng, IPID head

Violent behaviour shows up at primary school – and can end there too

12 October 2020 4:13 PM

Guest: Deevia Bhana | Researcher at University Of Kwazulu Natal 

CoronaHope : Caterer turned farmer

12 October 2020 4:05 PM

Guest: Ncumisa Mkabile, caterer turned spinach farmer 

Organizations want R350 grant to continue

12 October 2020 3:56 PM

Babalo Ndenze | Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN 

EWN: Ehailing drivers on strike in Joburg

12 October 2020 3:55 PM

Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter 

I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA

Mbalula fires salvo at MKMVA ahead of march to Luthuli House, Makhura's office

Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined

Johnson & Johnson pauses COVID vaccine trial as participant becomes ill

13 October 2020 5:51 AM

83 more deaths, 888 new infections, recovery rate holding steady at 90% in SA

13 October 2020 5:49 AM

Catching coronavirus outside is rare but not impossible

13 October 2020 5:24 AM

