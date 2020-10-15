Economic policies to help SA recover

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 18:09
President Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Somadoda Fikeni - Political Analyst
Dr Iraj Abedian - CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
ZOOM: PSG Group going through tough headwinds but still plays R377m interim dividend
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Piet Mouton - CEO at Psg Group
Today at 18:50
Online wine retailer, Port2Port to sell Cape wines direct to UK consumers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pudel. Nicolò - Co-Founder at Port2Port
Today at 19:08
Special Investigations Unit is probing over 5000 (13%) of Eskom's Staff
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - Managing Gabs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance : Is it time to review our personal finances now that the worst of lockdown is past us and the economy is starting to move again? What should we be doing with our money now?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Latest Local
Positive part was extension of COVID-19 grant for three months - Duma Gqubule Centre for Economic Development and Transformation director Duma Gqubule reacts to Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan. 15 October 2020 5:07 PM
Angelo Agrizzi transported to hospital Lawyer Daniel Witz says they have filed appeal papers after the former Bosasa chief operation officer was denied bail. 15 October 2020 5:04 PM
'We will ensure people going to Senekal court are unarmed,' says SAPS SAPS national spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo says they are prepared for EFF's planned Senekal protest. 15 October 2020 4:18 PM
What can we expect from Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan? Pundits reflect on their expectations from the president's speech this afternoon. 15 October 2020 1:01 PM
Msimanga enjoys protection of innocent until proven guilty - Natasha Mazzone DA Parliamentary Chief Whip says Msimanga has laid a complaint with the party against Nkele Molapo. 15 October 2020 7:35 AM
'She did think she was doing what was best but it was unbelievable arrogance' Prof. Anton Harber discusses his new book (So, for the Record) and the role of Magda Wierzycka in #GuptaLeaks. 14 October 2020 9:03 PM
'Economic recovery plan is different as it has clear implentation targets' Department of Trade, Industry and Competition director-general Lionel October reflects on economic plan that will be unveiled. 15 October 2020 9:05 AM
Telkom reports Vodacom and Rain, says their spectrum agreement in fact a merger Telkom is approaching the Competition Tribunal. The outcome is likely to set a precedent says telecoms analyst Dobek Pater. 14 October 2020 7:47 PM
South Africa needs batteries, here are some we might use Over 1000 MW of renewable energy will be added to the grid in the next year, we need a way to store it. 14 October 2020 7:15 PM
Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food How will this affect the ad industry? The gauntlet will be thrown down 'to do stuff that's better' says branding expert Andy Rice. 13 October 2020 8:50 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
Parly sports committee wants Sascoc involved in CSA probe, calls for an inquiry Writer Stuart Hess says they discussed the appointment of former CEO Thabang Moroe, who was reportedly unqualified for the job. 13 October 2020 1:09 PM
'Touching moment, definitely sealing Lewis Hamilton as the best of all time' Lewis Hamilton gifted with Michael Schumacher's helmet after victory in the Eifel grand Prix at the Nürburgring in Germany 12 October 2020 2:07 PM
Shining a spotlight on young players who failed to reach their potential Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan, says we must stop the hype and make use of professional sports psychologists. 9 October 2020 5:41 PM
Billie Eilish responding to trolls for body shaming her, has us talking Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 October 2020 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Cougar charging at hiker in Utah goes viral Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 October 2020 9:36 AM
[WATCH] Guy proposing to girlfriend at Clicks goes viral Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 October 2020 8:51 AM
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 12 October 2020 8:13 PM
‘Expropriation without compensation won’t be applied widely, or like in Zim’ The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the President's Land Reform Advisory Panel. 12 October 2020 6:59 PM
Economic recovery plan – who needs action when you’ve got words? Can government implement? Bruce Whitfield interviews Adrian Saville (Cannon Asset Managers) and Cas Coovadia (Business Unity SA). 12 October 2020 6:36 PM
The John Perlman Show
Economic policies to help SA recover

Economic policies to help SA recover

15 October 2020 4:22 PM

Guest: Duma Gqubule 


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

Business Reaction to Economic Recovery Plan

15 October 2020 5:29 PM

Guest: Cas Coovadia | CEO at Business Unity SA 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Labour Reaction to economic recovery plan

15 October 2020 5:21 PM

Guest: Tony Ehrenreich | Parliamentary Officer  at COSATU

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19 in SA

15 October 2020 5:03 PM

Guest: Fransois Venter | Hiv Specialist Clinician at Reproductive Health Research

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Food Feature:Hosehold Food Affordability Index

15 October 2020 4:37 PM

Guest: Mervyn Abrahams,  Programme Coordinator at Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Political parties reaction from DA on the South Africa’s economic reconstruction and recovery plan

15 October 2020 4:11 PM

John spoke to DA shadow Minister of Finance, Geordin Hill Lewis to give a reaction to the recovery plan following DA interim leader John Steenhuisen stating that the government has failed to implement structural reforms in the economy to get it moving.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa unveils economic recovery plan

15 October 2020 4:11 PM

John spoke to EWNs Gaye Davis to speak on the highlights of the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Police preparedness to deal with EFFs planned gathering outside the Senekal on Friday

15 October 2020 4:09 PM

John spoke to national police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo about the police emergency preparedness to deal with any situation as EFF plan to gather outside the Senekal court 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The community of Senekal

15 October 2020 3:39 PM

Guest: Pastor John Mathuhle, Pastor in Senekal

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Goverment wants to intervene in CSA

14 October 2020 5:33 PM

Guest: Firdose Moonda | South Africa Correspondent  at ESPN Cricinfo

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Final call for SAA rescue as budget looms

15 October 2020 5:02 PM

Govt's allocated R100 billion to stimulate jobs, says Ramaphosa

15 October 2020 4:54 PM

Africa at 'pivotal moment' as virus cases rise: WHO

15 October 2020 4:49 PM

