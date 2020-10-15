Angelo Agrizzi hospitalized after just a night in prison

John Perlman speaks to Daniel Witz, Angelo Agrizzi’s lawyer about his client’s hospitalization
Guest: Cas Coovadia | CEO at Business Unity SALISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tony Ehrenreich | Parliamentary Officer at COSATULISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Fransois Venter | Hiv Specialist Clinician at Reproductive Health ResearchLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mervyn Abrahams, Programme Coordinator at Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity GroupLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Duma GqubuleLISTEN TO PODCAST
John spoke to DA shadow Minister of Finance, Geordin Hill Lewis to give a reaction to the recovery plan following DA interim leader John Steenhuisen stating that the government has failed to implement structural reforms in the economy to get it moving.LISTEN TO PODCAST
John spoke to EWNs Gaye Davis to speak on the highlights of the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery PlanLISTEN TO PODCAST
John spoke to national police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo about the police emergency preparedness to deal with any situation as EFF plan to gather outside the Senekal courtLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Pastor John Mathuhle, Pastor in SenekalLISTEN TO PODCAST