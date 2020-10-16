Food Feature: Hunger and Obesity -South Africa’s twin malnutrition challenges

Today at 18:13 ZOOM: World Food Day The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Gareth Ackerman - Chairman at Pick n Pay

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Patrick Mathidi - Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners

125 125

Today at 18:38 Friday File - Freedom Of Movement The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Lean Boezaart - co-founder at Freedom of Movement

125 125