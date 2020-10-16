EWN- Update from Senekal

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 18:13
ZOOM: World Food Day
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gareth Ackerman - Chairman at Pick n Pay
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Patrick Mathidi - Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners
Today at 18:38
Friday File - Freedom Of Movement
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lean Boezaart - co-founder at Freedom of Movement
Today at 18:48
Brrrutal Biz Quiz
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Latest Local
Joburgers have three days to sort out their billing problems City of Joburg group finance spokesperson Nyaniso Ceku says they are on a mission to educate customers about the billing process. 16 October 2020 4:43 PM
'I was utterly embarrassed that I failed but I went back,' says Prof Adam Habib Outgoing Wits University vice-chancellor Professor Adam Habib discusses the Upside of failure on The Azania Mosaka Show. 16 October 2020 4:01 PM
'We won't go into conflict with the EFF,' says AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel The Economic Freedom Fighters and AfriForum both say they have no intention of going to war. 16 October 2020 12:24 PM
View all Local
Niehaus and Mbabula feud 'gives us a glimpse of the push and pull within ANC' EWN reporter Tshidi Madia says this is a sign of constant conflict and Mbulala thinks that some people are stuck in Nasrec. 16 October 2020 1:11 PM
The rot at Eskom: 10%+ of staff failed to declare financial interests says SIU The investigating unit is uncovering the scale of corruption at Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland. 15 October 2020 8:24 PM
The good, the bad and the unrealistic from president's economic recovery plan Some positives in Ramaphosa's address, but he didn't tackle govt's policy paralysis - analyst Dr Iraj Abedian on The Money Show. 15 October 2020 6:52 PM
View all Politics
Shopping for a home loan? This bond originator pays you back up to R25,000 'Self-service' allows clients to benefit from taking full control of the process says MortgageMarket founder Tim Akinnusi. 15 October 2020 7:15 PM
What can we expect from Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan? Pundits reflect on their expectations from the president's speech this afternoon. 15 October 2020 1:01 PM
'Economic recovery plan is different as it has clear implentation targets' Department of Trade, Industry and Competition director-general Lionel October reflects on economic plan that will be unveiled. 15 October 2020 9:05 AM
View all Business
Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food How will this affect the ad industry? The gauntlet will be thrown down 'to do stuff that's better' says branding expert Andy Rice. 13 October 2020 8:50 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
It's time to see how Sundowns look like without Pitso Mosimane EWN Sports reporter Tholakele Mnganga wanna see caoches Rhulani Mokwena, Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Komphela in action. 16 October 2020 1:58 PM
Parly sports committee wants Sascoc involved in CSA probe, calls for an inquiry Writer Stuart Hess says they discussed the appointment of former CEO Thabang Moroe, who was reportedly unqualified for the job. 13 October 2020 1:09 PM
'Touching moment, definitely sealing Lewis Hamilton as the best of all time' Lewis Hamilton gifted with Michael Schumacher's helmet after victory in the Eifel grand Prix at the Nürburgring in Germany 12 October 2020 2:07 PM
View all Sport
Lockdown was a plus for most artists but a problem financially - Arno Carstens The singer-songwriter and artist Arno Carstens says they are busy with a label and taste for a gin. 16 October 2020 3:07 PM
[WATCH] Nasi iStocko, #JohnVuliGate challenge goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 October 2020 8:32 AM
Nobel Prize winner Robert Wilson tells fellow winner Paul Milgrom that he won Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 October 2020 8:31 AM
View all Entertainment
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
View all World
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
View all Africa
'She did think she was doing what was best but it was unbelievable arrogance' Prof. Anton Harber discusses his new book (So, for the Record) and the role of Magda Wierzycka in #GuptaLeaks. 14 October 2020 9:03 PM
I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 12 October 2020 8:13 PM
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
View all Opinion

The John Perlman Show
EWN- Update from Senekal

EWN- Update from Senekal

16 October 2020 5:24 PM

Kgomotso Modise/ EWN Reporter 


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

'Made in SA, not China.’ Why Foschini, Mr Price and Truworths now want local clothes

16 October 2020 5:04 PM

Guest: Garth Theunissen | Companies And Markets Editor at Finweek 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA scoops BRICS Innovator prize

16 October 2020 4:57 PM

Guest: Gift Lukhele, Founder of Kudoti | 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Food Feature: Hunger and Obesity -South Africa’s twin malnutrition challenges

16 October 2020 4:38 PM

Guest: Prof Xikombiso Mbhenyane, Professor and Research Chair in Food Environments, Nutrition and Health,

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Government's failure behind the racial tensions in farming communities

16 October 2020 4:09 PM

Guest: Siyabonga Sithole, Land Rights Coordinator at the Association for Rural Advancement 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Jobugers have 3 days to sort out their billing issues

16 October 2020 4:01 PM

Guest: Nyaniso Ceku, City of Joburg Group Finance spokesperson 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Bail application of Senekal murder accused

16 October 2020 3:32 PM

Kgomotso Modise/ EWN Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tensions are high in Senekal

16 October 2020 3:25 PM

Guest: Pieter Du Toit, Journalist with News 24 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Angelo Agrizzi hospitalized after just a night in prison

15 October 2020 5:47 PM

John Perlman speaks to Daniel Witz, Angelo Agrizzi’s lawyer about his client’s hospitalization

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Reaction to Economic Recovery Plan

15 October 2020 5:29 PM

Guest: Cas Coovadia | CEO at Business Unity SA 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Joburgers have three days to sort out their billing problems

Local

Niehaus and Mbabula feud 'gives us a glimpse of the push and pull within ANC'

Politics

[WATCH] #702Breakfast pays young amputee mom a visit

Local

EWN Highlights

Malema: EFF's Senekal protest a continuation of struggle against apartheid

16 October 2020 4:57 PM

DA axes Nkele Molapo from party

16 October 2020 4:42 PM

Eskom making strides in recovering billions in contract overpayments, Scopa told

16 October 2020 4:40 PM

