Feature: #CoronaHope: Community rally together to show frontliners some love!

Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
POPI Act- what are your rights?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
John Giles
Today at 11:05
Reigning Miss South Africa Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Asanda Gcoyi, CEO of the Vapour Products Association of SA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Gen-Z interest in cars has tripled since lockdown CEO of AutoTrader George Mienie says the interest behind the youngsters wanting their own cars is because of the pandemic. 19 October 2020 5:05 PM
'Why did Transnet decide to reinstate Gama and pay for his legal costs?' Transnet former board chair Mafika Mkwanazi continues state capture inquiry testimony. 19 October 2020 4:23 PM
Is Zondo commission targeting EFF? Casac says inquiry is sticking to its mandate Lawson Naidoo reacts to allegations that the Zondo Commission has requested EFF member's to provide their financial records. 19 October 2020 2:13 PM
VBS Mutual Bank: 'Floyd Shivambu faces real prospect of being arrested' Bruce Whitfield interviews amaBhungane investigative journalist Dewald van Rensburg about his new book, "VBS: A Dream Defrauded". 19 October 2020 8:01 PM
Amnesty for State Capture: 'It’s an inherently bad idea' Or, is it? Advocate Thuli Madonsela has set a cat among the pigeons with her idea. Richard Calland (UCT Public Law) is not impressed. 19 October 2020 7:03 PM
FS high court overturns Senekal magistrate ruling and grants Andre Pienaar bail Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise reflects on Pienaar's bail and the court appearance of a second suspect. 19 October 2020 12:41 PM
Funding state-owned enterprises - when taxpayers have nothing left to give Bruce Whitfield interviews Olga Constantatos (Futuregrowth) about the future of SOEs and their funding structures. 19 October 2020 7:40 PM
'South Africa remains an attractive investment destination' A one-way bet against SA Inc seems alluring, even rational. It's not. Bruce Whitfield interviews RECM Chairperson Piet Viljoen. 19 October 2020 6:31 PM
The rot at Eskom: 10%+ of staff failed to declare financial interests says SIU The investigating unit is uncovering the scale of corruption at Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland. 15 October 2020 8:24 PM
Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food How will this affect the ad industry? The gauntlet will be thrown down 'to do stuff that's better' says branding expert Andy Rice. 13 October 2020 8:50 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
It's time to see how Sundowns look like without Pitso Mosimane EWN Sports reporter Tholakele Mnganga wanna see caoches Rhulani Mokwena, Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Komphela in action. 16 October 2020 1:58 PM
Parly sports committee wants Sascoc involved in CSA probe, calls for an inquiry Writer Stuart Hess says they discussed the appointment of former CEO Thabang Moroe, who was reportedly unqualified for the job. 13 October 2020 1:09 PM
'Touching moment, definitely sealing Lewis Hamilton as the best of all time' Lewis Hamilton gifted with Michael Schumacher's helmet after victory in the Eifel grand Prix at the Nürburgring in Germany 12 October 2020 2:07 PM
[WATCH] Cop saving suicidal man from jumping off building goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 October 2020 8:08 AM
Lockdown was a plus for most artists but a problem financially - Arno Carstens The singer-songwriter and artist Arno Carstens says they are busy with a label and taste for a gin. 16 October 2020 3:07 PM
[WATCH] Nasi iStocko, #JohnVuliGate challenge goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 October 2020 8:32 AM
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
The John Perlman Show
Feature: #CoronaHope: Community rally together to show frontliners some love!

Feature: #CoronaHope: Community rally together to show frontliners some love!

19 October 2020 3:54 PM

Guest: Talita da Costa, clinical psychologist 


New privacy rules will impact South Africans living in complexes and estates – what you need to know

19 October 2020 5:27 PM

Guest:  Andrew Schaefer | Managing Director at Trafalgar 

Why an amnesty for grand corruption in South Africa is a bad idea

19 October 2020 5:23 PM

Guest: Richard Calland | Political Analyst and Author of Make or Break: Why the Next Three Years Will Set the Course for the Next 30 

[Explainer] What is a superspreader?

19 October 2020 4:54 PM

Guest: Prof Shabir Madhi 

Gen Z interest in cars has tripled since lockdown

19 October 2020 4:36 PM

Guest: George Mienie CEO of AutoTrader 

Liquor supplies cut for 44 lockdown offender

19 October 2020 4:27 PM

Guest: Sibani Mngadi | Spokesperson at South African Liquor Brandowners Association (SALBA

Democratic Alliance Gauteng shadow health MEC Jack Bloom comments on the Life Esidimeni update.

19 October 2020 4:23 PM

Guest: Jack Bloom 

EWN: ANC FS marches on Luthuli house

19 October 2020 4:19 PM

Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter 

#PutSouthAfricaFirst movement causing alarm with xenophobic sentiment

19 October 2020 4:06 PM

Guest: Gordon Stevens 

EWN: Transnet former board chair Mafika Mkwanazi continues state capture inquiry testimony

19 October 2020 3:39 PM

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane/ Senior Reporter at EWN 

VBS Mutual Bank: 'Floyd Shivambu faces real prospect of being arrested'

Amnesty for State Capture: 'It’s an inherently bad idea' Or, is it?

'South Africa remains an attractive investment destination'

Enforce quarantine to crush pandemic, says WHO

19 October 2020 8:50 PM

Four pupils among those detained after French teacher beheading

19 October 2020 8:10 PM

Sapu describes murder of Limpopo senior officer as 'heart-breaking'

19 October 2020 8:00 PM

