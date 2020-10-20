State Capture - More Transnet related testimony

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
How is the Neighbourgoods Market doing?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Benjamin Cox
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday : Baviaanskloof locals come together
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Magriet Kruger - Longtime 'Klowenaar'
Today at 06:55
Sassa on Covid-19 grant extension.
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Paseka Letsatsi - Spokesperson at Sassa
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Xanthea Limberg on water-wise tariff
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town
Today at 07:20
Innovation needed as Rhino population approaches tipping point
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Jane Wiltshire
Today at 07:38
What success has the Metal Theft Unit had?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: The future of events
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
James Bosenberg - General Manager at Quicket
Julia Savage - Director of Savage and Strong (events production company)
Shai Evian - Entrepreneur and CEO of Howler
Today at 08:45
Strict precautions during Matric exams too harsh?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dominic Riley - Matric learner
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
Khayelitsha Shack Theatre robbed
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Albert Fritz - MEC for Community Safety at Western Cape Government
Today at 10:33
Corner Office
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Old Age Home & frail care visit during covid
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mandisi Sindo
Today at 11:32
African Bioacoustics Conference brings together researchers studying animal sound and hearing
Today with Kieno Kammies
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How feasible is getting giants like Netflix to 'collect' tv licenses for SABC? Arthur Goldstuck on the SABC's licensing proposals - an attempt to get its hands into the new broadcasting 'cookie jar'. 20 October 2020 8:39 PM
A TV licence may seem cheap but for a child support grant dependant that's a lot Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird says a to be a public broadcaster and a commercial entity isn't sustainable. 20 October 2020 6:16 PM
Hawks arrest Bushiri and his wife Mary over R102-million money laundering claims The pastor was arrested in February 2019 over a suspected R15 million money-laundering scheme. 20 October 2020 5:27 PM
View all Local
Agrizzi in ICU, doctors spent whole night trying to stabilise him - lawyer Lawyer Daniel Witz says his client's condition is serious and the courts were notified of this. 20 October 2020 1:12 PM
'There was risk based approach in revised list of high-risk COVID-19 countries' Home Affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi reflects on the new amended list of countries allowed to visit South Africa. 20 October 2020 7:40 AM
VBS Mutual Bank: 'Floyd Shivambu faces real prospect of being arrested' Bruce Whitfield interviews amaBhungane investigative journalist Dewald van Rensburg about his new book, "VBS: A Dream Defrauded". 19 October 2020 8:01 PM
View all Politics
Pick n Pay buys 'Bottles' delivery app after taking R2.8b knock in sales CEO Richard Brasher discusses the knock Pick n Pay took during lockdown and why it's expanding its online offering. 20 October 2020 7:08 PM
JSE slaps Steinhoff with R13.5m fine for breaching listing requirements The maximum penalty was imposed on the scandal-hit company, while criminal investigations are ongoing says JSE CEO Leila Fourie. 20 October 2020 6:33 PM
South Africans are still spending, though differently - and increasingly online Consumer spending is holding up, but behaviour has changed – perhaps permanently, especially the move online. 20 October 2020 12:02 PM
View all Business
Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food How will this affect the ad industry? The gauntlet will be thrown down 'to do stuff that's better' says branding expert Andy Rice. 13 October 2020 8:50 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
It's time to see how Sundowns look like without Pitso Mosimane EWN Sports reporter Tholakele Mnganga wanna see caoches Rhulani Mokwena, Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Komphela in action. 16 October 2020 1:58 PM
Parly sports committee wants Sascoc involved in CSA probe, calls for an inquiry Writer Stuart Hess says they discussed the appointment of former CEO Thabang Moroe, who was reportedly unqualified for the job. 13 October 2020 1:09 PM
'Touching moment, definitely sealing Lewis Hamilton as the best of all time' Lewis Hamilton gifted with Michael Schumacher's helmet after victory in the Eifel grand Prix at the Nürburgring in Germany 12 October 2020 2:07 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Woman running 1 mile in 5 minutes while 9 months pregnant goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 October 2020 8:28 AM
[WATCH] Reporter putting politician in his place for lying has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 October 2020 8:28 AM
[WATCH] Cop saving suicidal man from jumping off building goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 October 2020 8:08 AM
View all Entertainment
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
View all World
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
View all Africa
How feasible is getting giants like Netflix to 'collect' tv licenses for SABC? Arthur Goldstuck on the SABC's licensing proposals - an attempt to get its hands into the new broadcasting 'cookie jar'. 20 October 2020 8:39 PM
Funding state-owned enterprises - when taxpayers have nothing left to give Bruce Whitfield interviews Olga Constantatos (Futuregrowth) about the future of SOEs and their funding structures. 19 October 2020 7:40 PM
Amnesty for State Capture: 'It’s an inherently bad idea' Or, is it? Advocate Thuli Madonsela has set a cat among the pigeons with her idea. Richard Calland (UCT Public Law) is not impressed. 19 October 2020 7:03 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
arrow_forward
State Capture - More Transnet related testimony

State Capture - More Transnet related testimony

20 October 2020 3:36 PM

Nthakoana Ngatane | EWN Senior Reporter


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

NPA wants to move from the justice department and operate more like Chapter 9 institution

20 October 2020 5:35 PM

Guest: Sipho Ngwema 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Government wants Netflix and Multichoice to collect TV licences for the SABC

20 October 2020 5:32 PM

Guest: William Bird | Director at Media Monitoring Africa 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

JSE imposes maximum fine on Steinhoff for publishing incorrect and misleading information

20 October 2020 5:16 PM

Guest: Tracey Davies | Director at Just Share 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hawks arrest Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary over allegations of money laundering amounting to R102Million

20 October 2020 5:13 PM

Guest: Theto Mahlakoana/ EWN Senior Political Reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Huge Hydrogen Potential for SA

20 October 2020 4:48 PM

Guest: Jonathan Metcalfe, senior manager at PwC business unit Strategy.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA set for first female AG after Parly AD HOC committee taps Maluleke for job

20 October 2020 4:36 PM

Guest: Babalo Ndenze/ EWN Reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Dedication of the transport department in Gauteng with the household travel surveys

20 October 2020 4:33 PM

John spoke to MEC for Public Transport and Roads infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo about the solutions to the evidence-led transport planning in both the province and municipalities within the province.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gauteng Household Transport Survey

20 October 2020 4:23 PM

Guest: Dr Mathetha Mokonyama, Manger for transport systems and operations at CSIR 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAHRC probing complaint regarding coloured teacher’s self-classification as ’African

20 October 2020 4:10 PM

Guest: Chris Nissen 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

SA has a new auditor-general as Parliament gives Tsakani Maluleke the nod

Local

A TV licence may seem cheap but for a child support grant dependant that's a lot

Local

Officials are not making the place more conducive for inmates - Prisoner

Local

Hawks arrest Bushiri and his wife Mary over R102-million money laundering claims

Local

New twist in Senzo Meyiwa case as police find murder weapon - report

Local

EWN Highlights

Melania Trump cancels rare campaign appearance due to 'cough': spokesperson

20 October 2020 8:05 PM

France closes Paris mosque in clampdown over teacher's beheading

20 October 2020 8:00 PM

Hatch project director Bester details how ‘aggressive’ talks with Transnet were

20 October 2020 7:50 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA