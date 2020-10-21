Joburg electricity costs spiral as city suffers Covid-19 revenue loss

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - Are you ready to be healthy?
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Elanie Beckett
Casey Czuj
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Bye-bye TaB: Coca-Cola to can its original diet drink after nearly 60 years TaB may qualify as a "heritage brand" but nobody drinks the stuff anyway! - Bruce Whitfield in conversation with Andy Rice. 21 October 2020 7:29 PM
Alarm raised as 70% of people wear a mask when the leave home - Survey Developmental, Capable and Ethical State research director Dr Stephen Rule says the research started in April. 21 October 2020 5:58 PM
Joburg electricity costs spiral and 'the charges are very complex' Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee and City Power manager of pricing and tariff structureFrank Hinda tell us more. 21 October 2020 5:52 PM
View all Local
EFF gives Mboweni 7 days to reverse surprise appointment of controversial journo Tito Mboweni posted a pic of a National Treasury team which includes Ranjeni Munusamy, a week before he delivers the MTBPS. 21 October 2020 7:04 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
To say whistle-blowing was traumatic is an understatement - Bianca Goodson Former executive at Trillian Management Consultants, Bianca Goodson reflects on how her life has been since she spoke out. 21 October 2020 7:58 AM
View all Politics
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
Regenerative agriculture - an idea 12 000 years in the making The future of agriculture may draw more from its past than the present 21 October 2020 7:15 PM
Covid-19 is shoving retail – and consumers - into the future Along with the pandemic, the future of the consumer goods sector has arrived with a bang. 21 October 2020 3:10 PM
View all Business
Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food How will this affect the ad industry? The gauntlet will be thrown down 'to do stuff that's better' says branding expert Andy Rice. 13 October 2020 8:50 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
It's time to see how Sundowns look like without Pitso Mosimane EWN Sports reporter Tholakele Mnganga wanna see caoches Rhulani Mokwena, Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Komphela in action. 16 October 2020 1:58 PM
Parly sports committee wants Sascoc involved in CSA probe, calls for an inquiry Writer Stuart Hess says they discussed the appointment of former CEO Thabang Moroe, who was reportedly unqualified for the job. 13 October 2020 1:09 PM
'Touching moment, definitely sealing Lewis Hamilton as the best of all time' Lewis Hamilton gifted with Michael Schumacher's helmet after victory in the Eifel grand Prix at the Nürburgring in Germany 12 October 2020 2:07 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Pet cat turns on tap and blocks plughole and floods house Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 October 2020 8:31 AM
[WATCH] Irresponsible bus driver lets pupil drive bus as he drinks goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 October 2020 8:31 AM
[WATCH] Thief snatching food from drive-through leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 October 2020 8:30 AM
View all Entertainment
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
View all World
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
View all Africa
How feasible is getting giants like Netflix to 'collect' tv licenses for SABC? Arthur Goldstuck on the SABC's licensing proposals - an attempt to get its hands into the new broadcasting 'cookie jar'. 20 October 2020 8:39 PM
Funding state-owned enterprises - when taxpayers have nothing left to give Bruce Whitfield interviews Olga Constantatos (Futuregrowth) about the future of SOEs and their funding structures. 19 October 2020 7:40 PM
Amnesty for State Capture: 'It’s an inherently bad idea' Or, is it? Advocate Thuli Madonsela has set a cat among the pigeons with her idea. Richard Calland (UCT Public Law) is not impressed. 19 October 2020 7:03 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
arrow_forward
Joburg electricity costs spiral as city suffers Covid-19 revenue loss

Joburg electricity costs spiral as city suffers Covid-19 revenue loss

21 October 2020 5:25 PM

Guests: Ferial Haffajee | Associate Editor  at Daily Maverick  and Frank Hinda, Manager of pricing and tariff structure - City Power


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

Calls for the regions affected by wildfires to be declared disaster areas

21 October 2020 5:48 PM

John spoke Christo Van der Rheede, Agri SA CEO about AgriSA’s financial campaign to support the farmers in parts of the Free State and the Northern Cape who were affected by the wildfires. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[Feature] Financial Wellness

21 October 2020 5:10 PM

Guest:Samke Mhlongo | Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Surveys show one in three adults in South Africa does not wear a mask when leaving home

21 October 2020 4:56 PM

Guest: Dr Stephen Rule, Research Director at the HSRC’s Developmental, Capable and Ethical State 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fronting rife in SA

21 October 2020 4:26 PM

Guest: Zodwa Ntuli, B-BBEE Commissioner 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

KZN horror crash

21 October 2020 4:07 PM

Guest: MEC Bheki Ntuli 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SARS Protest in Nigeria

21 October 2020 3:35 PM

Guest: Jonathan Lyamgohn, journalist in Nigeria 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Nigerian solidarity protest

21 October 2020 3:27 PM

Veronica Makhoali, EWN Reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Devastating veld fires in FS lead to livestock loss

21 October 2020 3:19 PM

Guest: Wayne Mokhethi, spokesperson for Working On Fire 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

NPA wants to move from the justice department and operate more like Chapter 9 institution

20 October 2020 5:35 PM

Guest: Sipho Ngwema 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Joburg electricity costs spiral and 'the charges are very complex'

Local

EFF gives Mboweni 7 days to reverse surprise appointment of controversial journo

Business Politics

#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality

Africa Politics

DA's Mbali Ntuli subjects herself to virtual public scrutiny and interrogation

Local

What is it that you like about your bank? What attracts or keeps you there?

Local

EWN Highlights

We will not give up cartoons: Macron in homage to murdered teacher

21 October 2020 8:42 PM

KZN ANC reinstates corruption accused Mabuyakhulu as deputy chairperson

21 October 2020 7:59 PM

Transnet's Laher tells of insubordination fears if he questioned Anoj Singh

21 October 2020 7:10 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA