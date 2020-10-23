United Nations Day 2020:

Today at 07:15 Cleaning up Transnet The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa

Guests

Portia Derby

125 125

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

125 125

Today at 10:08 International news with the BBC with Rich Preston Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Rich Preston

125 125

Today at 11:05 Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse-3 pay days to get through a tough festive season Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Paul Roelofse

125 125

Today at 11:20 UCT GSB Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Associate Professor Kosheek Sewchurran - Director of the EMBA programme at the UCT GSB

125 125

Today at 11:32 Taste Test Mondays with Instant Pot Today with Kieno Kammies

125 125

Today at 11:45 Tech made easy with Alistair Fairweather Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Alistair Fairweather

125 125

Today at 19:19 Business Book feature: Future NEXT The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dr Iraj Abedian - CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services

125 125