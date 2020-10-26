EWN: EFF leader Julius Malema briefs the media

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Campaign launch for REAL Reform for early childhood development
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
Afrikaans- It's history & relevance in SA 2020
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Professor Hein Willemse
Today at 10:33
Afrikaans and its relevance continued
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
New School Educating future young entrepreneurs
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Leon Lategan
Today at 11:16
Senzo Meyiwa murder accused court appearance-EWN court crossing TBC
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Nnete Modise Bursary
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
SA Airports Company tries to bounce back after being knee-capped by Covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mpumi Mpofu - CEO at ACSA
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - CEO at Africa@Work
Today at 19:33
Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
Latest Local
Youngster launches digital magazine during lockdown to help creatives Mbuso Mbulelo Bam started founded 'Creative Nation' to educate the youth on the creative process and how to apply it. 26 October 2020 4:35 PM
People forget Mr Agrizzi has given assistance to state capture inquiry - Lawyer Former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi's lawyers are adamant that their client is not a flight risk. 26 October 2020 4:31 PM
CSA board quits ... well, not yet as three directors retract their resignations Writer Telford Vice says the three who had apparently resigned will stay on board until an interim structure has been appointed. 26 October 2020 2:20 PM
View all Local
'Another hard lockdown will cause even more state violence' Futurist Graeme Codrington and economist Dick Forslund on how a 2nd hard lockdown and a 2nd Covid wave might affect our country. 26 October 2020 6:27 PM
EFF recommends 60% of farm, retail, hospitality employees be South Africans Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana gives an update of the Economic Freedom Fighters briefing and matters discussed. 26 October 2020 1:09 PM
With ongoing changes at Transnet, pushback is expected - Group CEO Portia Derby reflects on the ongoing efforts to turn the state-owned enterprise around. 26 October 2020 7:56 AM
View all Politics
How to optimise cash flow and reduce interest charges Absa's working capital management solutions help businesses successfully manage their cashflows and working capital. 26 October 2020 8:09 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] The future arrived early - economist Dr Iraj Abedian Famed economist Dr Iraj Abedian talks about his book, "FutureNEXT: Reimagining Our World and Conquering Uncertainty". 26 October 2020 7:34 PM
Middleclass incomes have recovered almost fully since hard lockdown – FNB data The lowest and highest-paid workers in SA haven't yet recovered from the lockdown, according to FNB's Dr Christoph Nieuwoudt. 26 October 2020 7:13 PM
View all Business
Shudufhadzo Musida is the new Miss SA The 24-year-old from Limpopo wins a package of prizes and sponsorships worth more than R3-million. 24 October 2020 8:13 PM
Picked the wrong job? There's a company that pays you to quit if you're unhappy 'If you're happy at work it rubs off on your colleagues and clients' says Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance. 22 October 2020 7:06 PM
How to have many sources of income – not just your salary From side hustles to investment income; Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on creating multiple streams of income. 22 October 2020 2:57 PM
View all Lifestyle
CSA independent director resigns‚ plans afoot to dissolve the entire board Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says a visit by England to play three ODIs and threeT20s in November hangs on a thread. 23 October 2020 2:52 PM
CSA gears up for congested international and domestic season CSA launched the domestic season on Thursday, with professional domestic cricket set to get underway early next month. 22 October 2020 2:57 PM
Safa, MultiChoice in partnership to improve refereeing across all levels in SA This relationship will assist Safa with its referee programme, which is focused on improving the quality of football officiating a... 22 October 2020 1:21 PM
View all Sport
Miss SA is powerful platform, has changed lives of many including mine - Shudu Shudufhadzo Musida reflects on her winning MissSA pageant and how her life has changed. 26 October 2020 9:14 AM
Kind stranger gets barefoot child's feet washed and buys him new shoes Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 October 2020 8:39 AM
Guy leaving note a driver who parked crappy, has social media talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 October 2020 8:39 AM
View all Entertainment
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
View all World
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
View all Africa
'Another hard lockdown will cause even more state violence' Futurist Graeme Codrington and economist Dick Forslund on how a 2nd hard lockdown and a 2nd Covid wave might affect our country. 26 October 2020 6:27 PM
Consumer goods sector is consolidating - and supply chains are de-globalising The pandemic has hastened much-needed consolidation and made clear the value of bringing supply chains closer to home. 23 October 2020 2:19 PM
Picked the wrong job? There's a company that pays you to quit if you're unhappy 'If you're happy at work it rubs off on your colleagues and clients' says Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance. 22 October 2020 7:06 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
arrow_forward
The John Perlman Show
arrow_forward
EWN: EFF leader Julius Malema briefs the media

EWN: EFF leader Julius Malema briefs the media

26 October 2020 3:22 PM

Theto Mahlakoana - EWN Reporter 


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

Senzo Meyiwa murder labelled an assassination

26 October 2020 5:59 PM

John Perlman gets a reaction from the Senzo Meyiwa family spokesperson, Siyabonga Meyiwa about the announcement of the Minister of Police, Bheki Cele and Afriforum’s advocate Gerrie Nel

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SASCOC has to appoint new Cricket SA board

26 October 2020 5:35 PM

Guest: Andrew Breetzke, CEO of the South African Cricketers' Association

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Statistics of liquidation and insolvencies of SA companies

26 October 2020 5:29 PM

Guest: John Dludlu | CEO at Small Business Institute

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA Debt situation ahead of the

26 October 2020 5:05 PM

Guest: Hilary Joffe 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How are local children faring in reading

26 October 2020 4:59 PM

Guest: Martin Gustafsson | Researcher at Stellenbosch University 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Experts hired to ensure children are protected from harmful content

26 October 2020 4:34 PM

Guest: Mr Pandelis Gregoriou, Legal and Regulatory Affairs Manager for Film and Publication Board 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update on Senzo Meyiwa murder case

26 October 2020 4:23 PM

Guest: General Khehla Sithole 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EFF to protest against companies who've claimed UIF and not paid workers

26 October 2020 4:06 PM

Guest: Marshall Dlamini 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#Coronahope: 21-year-old launches digital magazine during lockdown to help others

26 October 2020 3:53 PM

Guest: Mbuso Mbulelo Bam

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Kinnear murder -accused Killian a suspect in attempted hit on William Booth

26 October 2020 3:28 PM

Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

