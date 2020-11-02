EWN: Motorists cant be issued with arrest warrants for failing to pay fines

Howard Dembovsky
Lloyd Burnard, SportswriterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Simon Marks, US CorrespondentLISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Mar Kawonga, Public health medicine specialist.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Prof Mike Muller | Visiting professor, School of Governance at University of the Witwatersrand
Sputnick Ratau | Director Media Liason at Department Of Water & Sanitation
Bransby Bulo, Senior Weather Forecaster at SA Weather servicesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Warrick Kernes, E-commerce expertLISTEN TO PODCAST
Professor Steven Friedman political analystLISTEN TO PODCAST
Ashwin Trikamjee, head of the South African Hindu Maha SabhaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Barbara LephuthingLISTEN TO PODCAST
William Bird | Director at Media Monitoring AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST