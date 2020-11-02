Erwat contract ends

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
SCOPA expresses concern about lack of rexcsources at UIF
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mkhuleko Hlengwa
Today at 10:08
Kieno in Conversation with Action SA leader Herman Mashaba
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Herman Mashaba - President & Founder at Action SA
Today at 10:45
Bring the Bouwers Home
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Will Conservative Media attempt to steal election for Trump?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brookes Spector - Writing Fellow of the Johannesburg Institute for Avanced Study at the University of Johannesburg and Associate Editor & US Foreign Policy Expert at Daily Maverick
Today at 11:45
Jonathon Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Latest Local
Ex SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana takes offence at being accused of corruption She denies accusations that she took R4.3 million in bribes. Bruce Whitfield interviews EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane 2 November 2020 6:35 PM
Heavy rainfall expected to hit some parts of Gauteng this week SA Weather Service has warned residents living in Gauteng to brace themselves for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. 2 November 2020 5:20 PM
You don't need to adopt an aggressive approach for Diwali - Ashwin Trikamjee Legal experts tackle racial attacks and conflicts that occur over the use of fireworks by Hindus who celebrate Diwali in November. 2 November 2020 4:46 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Promised Land: Exploring SA's Land Conflict' by Karl Kemp The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kemp about his new book about South Africa's failing land reform. 2 November 2020 7:24 PM
President Cyril Ramaphosa expected to address the nation As other countries are imposing hard lockdowns, the question is whether South Africa should be doing the same. 2 November 2020 1:34 PM
Other countries are imposing hard lockdowns, should we be doing the same? Wits University expert says South Africa is not in a position to afford to interrupt the performance of the economy. 2 November 2020 1:19 PM
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe's - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
'Pick companies that can survive Republicans, Democrats and pandemics' Bruce Whitfield interviews Byron Lotter (Portfolio Manager, Vestact) about the effects of the US election on the world this week. 2 November 2020 7:23 PM
Aspen Pharmacare shares up 11% on Covid-19 vaccine deal with Johnson & Johnson Investors on the JSE are clamouring for Aspen shares. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Stephen Saad. 2 November 2020 6:31 PM
How South African women are shattering the barriers to success South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below! 2 November 2020 12:32 PM
This is what it looks like when a woman owns her success South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below! 2 November 2020 8:00 AM
Why are powerful women who own their success considered arrogant? South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below! 2 November 2020 8:00 AM
How time flies! It's a year since SA won the Rugby World Cup Sportswriter Lloyd Burnard says a win against New Zealand in Wellington in 2018 was a turning point. People started having belief. 2 November 2020 6:25 PM
Amakhosi rue missed chances as Bucs win 3-0 Zakhele Lepasa Vincent Pule and Thembinkosi Lorch scored to give Pirates a three-goal advantage ahead of the second leg. 31 October 2020 5:28 PM
CSA interim board 'can hopefully steer cricket in the right direction' Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has announced that the interim board that will be in place for an initial period of three months. 30 October 2020 1:20 PM
[WATCH] If 2020 was a movie, its trailer would definitely look like this Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 November 2020 8:28 AM
[WATCH] Kid hits pitch and foul ball from another game at same time Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 November 2020 8:27 AM
'Pick companies that can survive Republicans, Democrats and pandemics' Bruce Whitfield interviews Byron Lotter (Portfolio Manager, Vestact) about the effects of the US election on the world this week. 2 November 2020 7:23 PM
Biden said to be leading US polls 'but we'll know results on Wednesday morning' US foreign policy expert Brookes Spector says no one wins simply by popular votes but that electoral votes are ones that count. 2 November 2020 2:29 PM
[VIDEO] 'Very nice!' Kazakhstan uses Borat catchphrase in tourism campaign Hats off to Kazakh Tourism for having the courage and creativity to finally embrace Borat, says branding expert Andy Rice. 27 October 2020 8:27 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe's - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Promised Land: Exploring SA's Land Conflict' by Karl Kemp The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kemp about his new book about South Africa's failing land reform. 2 November 2020 7:24 PM
'Emigration is threatening private healthcare in South Africa' "The insured population is potentially emigrating," says Jessica Spira. But, the main concern is healthcare workers leaving. 30 October 2020 2:01 PM
The John Perlman Show
Erwat contract ends

Erwat contract ends

2 November 2020 5:10 PM

Prof Mike Muller | Visiting professor, School of Governance at University of the Witwatersrand 

 

Sputnick Ratau | Director Media Liason at Department Of Water & Sanitation 


A year since SA won the Rugby World Cup

2 November 2020 6:13 PM

Lloyd Burnard, Sportswriter 

US Elections 2020:

2 November 2020 5:44 PM

Simon Marks, US Correspondent 

Antibody survey

2 November 2020 5:43 PM

Dr Mar Kawonga, Public health medicine specialist. 

Heavy rainfall expected to hit some parts of Gauteng later this week

2 November 2020 4:56 PM

Bransby Bulo, Senior Weather Forecaster at SA Weather services 

Consumer Watch: How to ensure your Black November shopping is safe and secure

2 November 2020 4:44 PM

Warrick Kernes, E-commerce expert 

Analysis: DA Elective Conference

2 November 2020 4:43 PM

Professor Steven Friedman political analyst 

Legal experts to tackle Diwali conflict

2 November 2020 4:12 PM

Ashwin Trikamjee, head of the South African Hindu Maha Sabha

Mom launches a scrunchies business to pay her children’s school fees

2 November 2020 4:02 PM

Barbara Lephuthing

EFF Appeal at the SCA

2 November 2020 3:33 PM

William Bird | Director at Media Monitoring Africa

