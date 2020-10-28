Feedback from Nxatel

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:35
Health and Wellness- dealing with fussy eaters
Guests
Mbali Mapholi
Today at 11:45
Jonathon Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 12:07
Mass shooting in Gugulethu - Gugulethu Development Forum condemns killing
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Vincent Domingo - Chairperson at Gugulethu Development Forum
Today at 12:10
Mass murder in Gugulethu - WC Community Policing Forum (CPF) responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Francina Lukas - Chairperson at Western Cape Community Policing Forum
Francina Lucas
Today at 12:15
Is Markus jooste facing new charges?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Michael Marchant - Researcher at Open Secrets Project
Today at 12:23
Where is the R13-million allocated to construct the Cape Town Minstrel Museum?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chrischené Julius - Acting Director at District Six Musuem
Today at 12:34
Lincoln Machaba resigns
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lincoln Machaba - Chairperson in Johannesburg at Da Youth
Today at 12:37
Deer park fire started by homeless people - stop blaming us says homeless action committee
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Anda Mazantsana - Chairperson at Homeless Action Committee
Today at 12:45
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:52
U.S. Election Day
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof James Krebs
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
R600m to support marginalised SMEs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Michael Sassoon - CEO at Sasfin Holdings Limited
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Head of Programming (and author of Africa's Billionaire's) at CNBC Africa
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School- Emotions in Investments
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Hywel George - Director of Investments at Old Mutual Investment Group
Ex SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana takes offence at being accused of corruption She denies accusations that she took R4.3 million in bribes. Bruce Whitfield interviews EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane 2 November 2020 6:35 PM
Heavy rainfall expected to hit some parts of Gauteng this week SA Weather Service has warned residents living in Gauteng to brace themselves for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. 2 November 2020 5:20 PM
You don’t need to adopt an aggressive approach for Diwali - Ashwin Trikamjee Legal experts tackle racial attacks and conflicts that occur over the use of fireworks by Hindus who celebrate Diwali in November. 2 November 2020 4:46 PM
'We have restored water in parts of Joburg that didn't have water' City of Johannesburg MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Services Mpho Moerane gives insight on water shortages in the city. 3 November 2020 7:55 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Promised Land: Exploring SA’s Land Conflict' by Karl Kemp The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kemp about his new book about South Africa’s failing land reform. 2 November 2020 7:24 PM
President Cyril Ramaphosa expected to address the nation As other countries are imposing hard lockdowns, the question is whether South Africa should be doing the same. 2 November 2020 1:34 PM
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
'Pick companies that can survive Republicans, Democrats and pandemics' Bruce Whitfield interviews Byron Lotter (Portfolio Manager, Vestact) about the effects of the US election on the world this week. 2 November 2020 7:23 PM
Aspen Pharmacare shares up 11% on Covid-19 vaccine deal with Johnson & Johnson Investors on the JSE are clamouring for Aspen shares. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Stephen Saad. 2 November 2020 6:31 PM
How South African women are shattering the barriers to success South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below! 2 November 2020 12:32 PM
This is what it looks like when a woman owns her success South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below! 2 November 2020 8:00 AM
Why are powerful women who own their success considered arrogant? South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below! 2 November 2020 8:00 AM
How time flies! It's a year since SA won the Rugby World Cup Sportswriter Lloyd Burnard says a win against New Zealand in Wellington in 2018 was a turning point. People started having belief. 2 November 2020 6:25 PM
Amakhosi rue missed chances as Bucs win 3-0 Zakhele Lepasa Vincent Pule and Thembinkosi Lorch scored to give Pirates a three-goal advantage ahead of the second leg. 31 October 2020 5:28 PM
CSA interim board 'can hopefully steer cricket in the right direction' Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has announced that the interim board that will be in place for an initial period of three months. 30 October 2020 1:20 PM
[WATCH] Family driving through end of actual rainbow goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 November 2020 8:20 AM
[WATCH] Scientist trains magpies to exchange bottle caps for food Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 November 2020 8:20 AM
[WATCH] If 2020 was a movie, its trailer would definitely look like this Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 November 2020 8:28 AM
Prospect of crisis if Trump doesn't accept election result - Pundit University of Johannesburg politics and international relations professor Siphamandla Zondi reflects on the US elections. 3 November 2020 8:54 AM
Biden said to be leading US polls 'but we'll know results on Wednesday morning' US foreign policy expert Brookes Spector says no one wins simply by popular votes but that electoral votes are ones that count. 2 November 2020 2:29 PM
[VIDEO] 'Very nice!' Kazakhstan uses Borat catchphrase in tourism campaign Hats off to Kazakh Tourism for having the courage and creativity to finally embrace Borat, says branding expert Andy Rice. 27 October 2020 8:27 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
'Emigration is threatening private healthcare in South Africa' "The insured population is potentially emigrating," says Jessica Spira. But, the main concern is healthcare workers leaving. 30 October 2020 2:01 PM
Yes, money can 'buy' you happiness! But invest in experiences, not things There's also a magic number beyond which more money doesn't equate to more happiness, says personal finance guru Warren Ingram. 29 October 2020 8:43 PM
[VIDEO] 'Very nice!' Kazakhstan uses Borat catchphrase in tourism campaign Hats off to Kazakh Tourism for having the courage and creativity to finally embrace Borat, says branding expert Andy Rice. 27 October 2020 8:27 PM
Feedback from Nxatel

Feedback from Nxatel

28 October 2020 3:51 PM

Nedbank Business Ignite is not just a platform for entrepreneurs to tell their stories, it’s a place for them to find practical solutions to their business challenges. In this episode John Perlman catches up with our 3rd winner, Lerato Dontache who runs Nxatel, a cloud communication platform which allows you to make calls with your landline number on a cell phone, desk phone or computer, or any internet medium via their cloud-hosted PBX functionality.  


A year since SA won the Rugby World Cup

2 November 2020 6:13 PM

Lloyd Burnard, Sportswriter 

US Elections 2020:

2 November 2020 5:44 PM

Simon Marks, US Correspondent 

Antibody survey

2 November 2020 5:43 PM

Dr Mar Kawonga, Public health medicine specialist. 

Erwat contract ends

2 November 2020 5:10 PM

Prof Mike Muller | Visiting professor, School of Governance at University of the Witwatersrand 

 

Sputnick Ratau | Director Media Liason at Department Of Water & Sanitation 

Heavy rainfall expected to hit some parts of Gauteng later this week

2 November 2020 4:56 PM

Bransby Bulo, Senior Weather Forecaster at SA Weather services 

Consumer Watch: How to ensure your Black November shopping is safe and secure

2 November 2020 4:44 PM

Warrick Kernes, E-commerce expert 

Analysis: DA Elective Conference

2 November 2020 4:43 PM

Professor Steven Friedman political analyst 

Legal experts to tackle Diwali conflict

2 November 2020 4:12 PM

Ashwin Trikamjee, head of the South African Hindu Maha Sabha

Mom launches a scrunchies business to pay her children’s school fees

2 November 2020 4:02 PM

Barbara Lephuthing

EFF Appeal at the SCA

2 November 2020 3:33 PM

William Bird | Director at Media Monitoring Africa

Prospect of crisis if Trump doesn't accept election result - Pundit

World

'We have restored water in parts of Joburg that didn't have water'

Politics

Ex SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana takes offence at being accused of corruption

Business Local

Joburg's City Power denies having maintenance crisis due to lack of contractors

3 November 2020 10:31 AM

Teen boy (19) shot and killed at home in Manenberg

3 November 2020 10:25 AM

White House erects barricades around perimeter ahead of election day

3 November 2020 10:02 AM

