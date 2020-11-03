EWN: Infrastructure South Africa project preparation roundtable

John spoke to Dr Francesca Condarie, TB researcher at Wits University who is one of South Africa’s leading scientists offer guidance as to how people can go on holiday in a way that’s safe.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Simon Marks, US CorrespondentLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Advocate Pansy TlakulaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Marius Du Toit | Defense Lawyer And Former ProsecutorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Stacey FruLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ofentse Mokwena, Transport economistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Anoosh Rooplal, VBS liquidatorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nthakoana NgataneLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Masego SheburiLISTEN TO PODCAST