Travelling safely in the midst of Covid-19

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: U.S Elections
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sithembile Mbete
Prof John Stremlau - Honourary Professor of International Relations at Wits University
Today at 08:45
Sea Point sinkhole nearly swallows car
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Farouk Robertson - Communications Manager at Water& Sanitation Dept: City Of Ct
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Alan Winde
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 10:08
Khayelitsha Extortion Racket
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 10:33
#TheConerOffice-Thomas Pays, Founder and CEO of Ozow
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Thomas Pays
Today at 11:05
Making sense of the confusion at Traffic Department offices in Cape Town
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ian Neilson - Mayco member for finance at Mayco member for finance
Today at 11:45
Mind of a Fox with Chantell Illbury on the US elections
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Capitec to launch home loan service under its own brand name Capitec Bank is launching its first full home loan offering in partnership with SA Home Loans. CEO Gerrie Fourie explains. 3 November 2020 8:50 PM
What is bail? 'It is determined by gravity of the matter, seriousness of crime' Defence lawyer and former prosecutor and magistrate Marius Du Toit says the court has to weigh up a whole list of factors. 3 November 2020 5:29 PM
Joburg child author Stacey Fru nominated for international award The 13-year-old author says if she won the grand prize, she would translate her books into other African languages. 3 November 2020 4:56 PM
View all Local
US election: Why a Biden administration would be more friendly towards SA As the world gears up to hear if Americans are voting in Trump or Biden, Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec's Greg Cline. 3 November 2020 8:01 PM
US Presidential Election 2020: It's evenly poised in Florida US correspondent Simon Marks says important questions will be answered in the next few hours. 3 November 2020 5:46 PM
Former SAA board member Kwinana continues to dodge questions at Zondo commission Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update of the state capture inquiry. 3 November 2020 12:53 PM
View all Politics
Burger King's tender message: Order from McDonalds! From any rival! We need you! Burger King calls on consumers to support fast food outlets during the pandemic. Branding expert Andy Rice gives it a hero rating. 3 November 2020 8:00 PM
US vote: 'In most battleground states the polls at this moment are so tight!' Millions more Americans vote on Tuesday in the close presidential race. Bruce Whitfield interviews CNN's Julia Chatterley. 3 November 2020 6:43 PM
When women join forces, our momentum is unstoppable South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below! 3 November 2020 2:34 PM
View all Business
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
How South African women are shattering the barriers to success South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below! 2 November 2020 12:32 PM
This is what it looks like when a woman owns her success South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below! 2 November 2020 8:00 AM
View all Lifestyle
How time flies! It's a year since SA won the Rugby World Cup Sportswriter Lloyd Burnard says a win against New Zealand in Wellington in 2018 was a turning point. People started having belief. 2 November 2020 6:25 PM
Amakhosi rue missed chances as Bucs win 3-0 Zakhele Lepasa Vincent Pule and Thembinkosi Lorch scored to give Pirates a three-goal advantage ahead of the second leg. 31 October 2020 5:28 PM
CSA interim board 'can hopefully steer cricket in the right direction' Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has announced that the interim board that will be in place for an initial period of three months. 30 October 2020 1:20 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Family driving through end of actual rainbow goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 November 2020 8:20 AM
[WATCH] Scientist trains magpies to exchange bottle caps for food Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 November 2020 8:20 AM
[WATCH] If 2020 was a movie, its trailer would definitely look like this Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 November 2020 8:28 AM
View all Entertainment
'Closeness in presidential race reflects the dividedness in American politics' Feature Story correspondent Jagruti Dave reflects on the tight race for the White House between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. 4 November 2020 7:31 AM
Prospect of crisis if Trump doesn't accept election result - Pundit University of Johannesburg politics and international relations professor Siphamandla Zondi reflects on the US elections. 3 November 2020 8:54 AM
'Pick companies that can survive Republicans, Democrats and pandemics' Bruce Whitfield interviews Byron Lotter (Portfolio Manager, Vestact) about the effects of the US election on the world this week. 2 November 2020 7:23 PM
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Promised Land: Exploring SA’s Land Conflict' by Karl Kemp The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kemp about his new book about South Africa’s failing land reform. 2 November 2020 7:24 PM
'Emigration is threatening private healthcare in South Africa' "The insured population is potentially emigrating," says Jessica Spira. But, the main concern is healthcare workers leaving. 30 October 2020 2:01 PM
Yes, money can 'buy' you happiness! But invest in experiences, not things There's also a magic number beyond which more money doesn't equate to more happiness, says personal finance guru Warren Ingram. 29 October 2020 8:43 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
arrow_forward
Travelling safely in the midst of Covid-19

Travelling safely in the midst of Covid-19

3 November 2020 6:06 PM

John spoke to Dr Francesca Condarie, TB researcher at Wits University who is one of South Africa’s leading scientists offer guidance as to how people can go on holiday in a way that’s safe. 


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

US Presidential Election 2020:

3 November 2020 5:34 PM

Guest: Simon Marks,  US Correspondent

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tanzania Elections : Magufuli wins a second term amid observer concerns of low voter turnout

3 November 2020 5:04 PM

Guest: Advocate Pansy Tlakula 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Explainer: What is bail?

3 November 2020 4:55 PM

Guest: Marius Du Toit | Defense Lawyer And Former Prosecutor

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Author Stacey Fru, 13, shortlisted for international award

3 November 2020 4:36 PM

Guest: Stacey Fru

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

So much talk about transport for South Africans, so little change

3 November 2020 4:24 PM

Guest: Ofentse Mokwena, Transport economist 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

14 Municipalities send claims to VBS liquidators

3 November 2020 4:08 PM

Guest: Anoosh Rooplal, VBS liquidator 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Kwinana is back at State Capture

3 November 2020 3:57 PM

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

R70m needed for the next year's local government elections in adherence with covid-19 safety protocols

3 November 2020 3:46 PM

Guest: Masego Sheburi 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Infrastructure South Africa project preparation roundtable

3 November 2020 3:36 PM

Guest: Theto Mahlakoana 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Closeness in presidential race reflects the dividedness in American politics'

World

US vote: 'In most battleground states the polls at this moment are so tight!'

Business World

Why municipalities have to join queue to get VBS money back

Local

EWN Highlights

ANC NEC will not be disbanded, says Mantashe in wake of Motau document leak

4 November 2020 7:31 AM

Kwinana won't give Zondo Inquiry copies of her forex trading firm's email policy

4 November 2020 7:08 AM

Ex-SAA board chair Myeni expected to take stand at Zondo Inquiry today

4 November 2020 6:25 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA