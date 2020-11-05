Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Head of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Report on the public sector wage bill.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Busisiwe Mavuso - CEO at Business Leadership SA
Today at 18:49
ZOOM: Mondia launches Monsooq in South Africa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paolo Rizzardini - Chief Commercial Officer and Executive Board Member at Mondia
Today at 19:08
Business Book feature: CART ARY9 - 25'15 ' How I Built This by Guy Raz
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Guy Raz - Podcast Host & Author at How I Built This
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People's Money: Ralf Schmitt Ndlovu Youth Choir Conductor
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ralf Schmitt - Conductor at Roedean Girls Choir
The John Perlman Show
EWN:Dudu Myeni reveals identity of a witness

EWN:Dudu Myeni reveals identity of a witness

5 November 2020 3:24 PM

Nthakoana Ngatane/ EWN Senior Reporter 


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

US elections: allegations of election irregularities

9 November 2020 5:34 PM

Guest: simon marks 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IEC says it is ready for by-elections

9 November 2020 5:26 PM

Guest: Masego Sheburi 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Will Joe Biden live up to his climate promises?

9 November 2020 5:12 PM

Guest: Brendan Guy, International policy manager at Natural Resources Defense Council

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heart Surgery for Naledi

9 November 2020 4:56 PM

Guest: Melody Eggar 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What will become of SA's empty offices? 'Tinder' for landlords and tenants has a plan

9 November 2020 4:36 PM

Guest: Stefano Migliore, Executive Director of Sisebenza & office Hub SA 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SABC launches its live streaming service in partnership with Telkom

9 November 2020 4:27 PM

Guest: Mr Ian Platijies, SABC Chief Operations Officer |
  Ms Wanda Mkhize, Executive Smart Home & Content (Telkom) 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

City of Joburg faces legal battle over 'outrageous billing and meter tampering'

9 November 2020 4:06 PM

Guest: Majiet Amien, Chairperson of the  Local Development and Economic Civil Association 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CoronaHope: Award winning sports writer launches a news site during pandemic

9 November 2020 3:57 PM

Guest: Kevin McCallum 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'Alarming' findings for banks, with just one scoring well in sentiment index

9 November 2020 3:39 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler | Consumer Journalist 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Foreign nationals call for the restoration of a safe working space

9 November 2020 3:35 PM

Nkosikhona Duma, EWN reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Andile Ngcaba's R440m case: Discrimination still alive in workplaces - lawyer

Local

I can't get a job because Myeni and Kwinana ruined my career - whistleblower

Local

US election: We're heading for long drawn-out battle - Correspondent Simon Marks

Politics

Unions slam education dept for compromising health of educators

9 November 2020 4:43 PM

Tensions flare between EFF & Brackenfell residents over private matric party

9 November 2020 4:40 PM

WHO chief: World may be tired, but COVID-19 'is not tired of us'

9 November 2020 3:47 PM

