Indemnity forms & when schools can be held liable

Guest: Shaista Singh, Associate at Sheptone and Wylie Attorneys
Guest: Prof. Helen ReesLISTEN TO PODCAST
John spoke to political analyst Professor Lesiba Teffo about the political implications following the warrant of arrest for Ace Magushule.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Christelle Colman, Old mutual insurance expertLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Raymond JosephLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ncumisa NdeluLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Justice Mohale, spokesperson for Rand WaterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Pieter-Louis Myburgh | Author of ‘Gangster State’ and Investigative Journalist at Daily MaverickLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mark Heywood, Editor at Daily MaverickLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Paul Berkowitz, CEO of Hlazia solutionsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Lizell Persens- EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST