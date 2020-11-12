Analysis : South Africa unemployment jumping 52% in the third quarter

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Fruit tree project
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Faine Loubser
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday : Luxury for less(?)
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andrew Thompson - Freelance Writer at ...
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Motsoaledi deflects blame in Bushiri grilling
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Angel Thembisile Khanyile - DA MP and member of Home Affairs portfolio committee
Today at 07:20
Santam loses Covid-19 claims court battle
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan Woolley - CEO at Insurance Claims Africa
Today at 08:07
Wednesday panel: Recent N2 protest dissected further
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Patrick Mngxunyeni - City of Cape Town Councillor (ANC) and Chairperson of sub-council 10
Bronwen Dyke-Beyer - Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow Bus Services
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:33
The future of hotels in SA is definitely not dead!
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
It Takes A Village – A Container Village Provides A Safe Haven for Children
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:37
Is Bushiri just as popular in Malawi?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Local tech company Alphawave secures R100m investment from Kagiso Capital Products developed by the Stellenbosch-based group include a radar system which accurately tracks balls on a golf course. 17 November 2020 8:31 PM
'You can imagine how many workers are going to be affected by CCMA budget cuts' Edgar Matome, Casual Workers Advice Office Organiser, says the employers are going to take advantage of this. 17 November 2020 5:33 PM
People lose their jobs, adults are coming to soup kitchens - Gift of the Givers Director Imtiaz Sooliman says the non-profit organisation has received a R16-million boost for its Eastern Cape initiative. 17 November 2020 4:47 PM
View all Local
Leaving SA via airport is far more difficult than through land or sea - expert Ottilia Anna Maunganidze, head of special projects, Institute for Security Studies says Bushiri is by no measure ordinary. 16 November 2020 6:07 PM
'I do not have a personal relationship with Jacob Zuma,' says Raymond Zondo Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update on the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. 16 November 2020 1:06 PM
Home Affairs Minister Motsoaledi livid after Bushiris skip country The prophet and his wife announced on Saturday that they had left South Africa and were in Malawi, defying their bail conditions. 16 November 2020 8:38 AM
View all Politics
Reduce fraud, improve efficiency with Absa’s digital cash management solutions "Financial control is a mechanism businesses can use to detect and prevent fraud," says John Molanda (Absa Transactional Banking). 17 November 2020 12:50 PM
'Business rescue' in South Africa is on steroids in 2020 Business rescue practitioners have never been this busy. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Eric Levenstein of Werksmans Attorneys. 17 November 2020 10:23 AM
'SA must move fast to demonstrate right environment for investment' Business for SA Steering Committee chairperson and Busa vice-president Martin Kingston reflects on the investment summit. 17 November 2020 7:53 AM
View all Business
Nisi Daniels' 'Whitewashing my yellow bones' captures mystery of SA in her bones Literary journalist Karabo Kgoleng says you have to take your time to enjoy reading the 41 pages of this book. 14 November 2020 4:59 PM
When I'm challenged or failure creeps in I try and keep calm - Wayde van Niekerk The South African sprint star says his recent challenge is an injury sustained during a game of rugby with greats such as Benni Mc... 13 November 2020 3:01 PM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
View all Lifestyle
The good thing about Banyana Cosafa win 'is that they're locally-based players' EWN sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says Desiree Ellis and her side continue to show other national teams how it is done. 16 November 2020 2:15 PM
Banyana Banyana make history with 4th Cosafa title in a row Sibulele Holweni struck off a goal-keeping mistake, South Africa held that 1-0 lead throughout the opening half. 14 November 2020 7:42 PM
Irvin Khoza re-elected unopposed as National Soccer League chairman Addressing the media after his re-election, Khoza emphasized the importance of the NSL for football lovers across the country. 11 November 2020 3:24 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Group of friends playing SA's childhood games leaves us nostalgic Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 November 2020 8:37 AM
[WATCH] Consul General Stephen Ellison dives into river to save drowning student Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 November 2020 8:37 AM
[WATCH] Funny skit on whether people should or shouldn't split bill goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 November 2020 8:24 AM
View all Entertainment
'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming' Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols. 9 November 2020 6:39 PM
Kamala Harris as US vice-president good for gender equality - Naledi Pandor Pundits reflect on the disputed results of the American elections that project Joe Biden as the next president. 9 November 2020 5:03 PM
Biden must lift Zim sanctions, respect other countries' independence - Magashule Ace Magashule said the US should not dictate how other countries run their affairs. 8 November 2020 4:11 PM
View all World
Bushiri's supporters in Malawi believe he did nothing wrong - BBC journalist Nomsa Maseko, who is in Malawi, gives updates on the Bushiri escape and how the locals reacted to the news. 16 November 2020 4:36 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
View all Africa
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
arrow_forward
Analysis : South Africa unemployment jumping 52% in the third quarter

Analysis : South Africa unemployment jumping 52% in the third quarter

12 November 2020 5:30 PM

Guest: Anne Bernsein | Founder at Centre For Development And Enterprise 


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

Gauteng Crime Stats

17 November 2020 5:34 PM

Guest:   Major General Patricia Rampota, Acting Commisioner of Police in Gauteng 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Budget cuts impacting CCMA operations

17 November 2020 5:10 PM

Guest: Edgar Matome, Casual Workers advise office Organizer 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Woolworths makes a move to rid South Africa of plastic shopping bags

17 November 2020 4:36 PM

Guest: Anton Nahman 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Home Affairs probed on Bushiri Escape

17 November 2020 4:28 PM

Guest: Aaron Motsoaledi | Health Minister at Department of Health 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

R16m boost for Gift of the Givers Eastern Cape initiative

17 November 2020 4:06 PM

Guest: Imtiaz Sooliman Director, Gift of the Givers

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Motsoaledi briefs parliamentary committee on Bushiri escape

17 November 2020 3:28 PM

Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN:Gauteng Crime stats

17 November 2020 3:23 PM

Guest: Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Universities need to catch up with 4IR

16 November 2020 5:34 PM

John Perlman speaks to Professor Alison Lewis the Dean of Engineering & the Built Environment at UCT about how the Covid-19 has changed the way tertiary institutions offer learning services to students and how they need to evolve going forward. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Policing of SA borders

16 November 2020 5:22 PM

Guest: Ottilia Anna Maunganidze Head of special projects, Institute for Security Studies 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Free entry to SA’s national parks

16 November 2020 5:07 PM

Guest: Reynold “Rey” Thakhuli, Sanparks spokesperson  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

We are not embarrassed by Bushiris escape, says Hawks

Politics

Zondo to announce tomorrow whether he will recuse himself from commission

Politics

We are going to Brackenfell to put white racists in their place - EFF

Local

SABC News employees halt work in protest over job cuts

Local

EWN Highlights

Commuters urged to use alternative transport on Wednesday amid taxi march

17 November 2020 6:48 PM

EXCLUSIVE: Numsa workers want Mpumalanga secretary out over 'abuse of power'

17 November 2020 6:47 PM

Is there a threat from earth tremors in the WC?

17 November 2020 6:45 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA