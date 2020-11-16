Universities need to catch up with 4IR

John Perlman speaks to Professor Alison Lewis the Dean of Engineering & the Built Environment at UCT about how the Covid-19 has changed the way tertiary institutions offer learning services to students and how they need to evolve going forward.
Guest: Sipho Ngwema/ NPA SpokespersonLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Isaac Phaahla | Media Specialist at SANParksLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ronald LamolaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ishmael Mnisi, Higher Education spokespersonLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Hayley Ivins Downes/ Head of sales at LighstoneLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at StanlibLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mcebisi Ndletyana | Associate Professor - Dept of Politics and International Relations at University of JohannesburgLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mr Godwin Khosa, CEO at National Education Collaboration TrustLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Daphney Mokwena | Senior Manager at EskomLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Benedict Phiri, MD at IusPrudentia Special CounselLISTEN TO PODCAST