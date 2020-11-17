EWN: Motsoaledi briefs parliamentary committee on Bushiri escape

Today at 14:05 The Upside of Failure - William Kentridge The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

William Kentridge - Artist at ...

125 125

Today at 14:35 702 Unplugged - Davina Gordon - classical violinist with a penchant for hip hop and R&B The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Davina Gordon

125 125

Today at 15:10 EWN: SABC strike Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Edwin Ntshidi

125 125

Today at 15:20 Tensions high outside Brackenfell High Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter

125 125

Today at 16:50 ConCourt rules in favour of compensation for domestic workers Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Pinky Mashiane, president of the United Domestic Workers of South Africa,

125 125

Today at 17:20 Joburg Festival of Lights Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Jenny Moodley - Spokesperson at Johannesburg City Parks And Zoo

125 125

Today at 18:13 Bitcoin rallies past $18,000 for the first time in three years The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Farzam Ehsani - Co-Founder and CEO at VALR.com

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth

125 125