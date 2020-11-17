R16m boost for Gift of the Givers Eastern Cape initiative

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:05
The Upside of Failure - William Kentridge
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
William Kentridge - Artist
Today at 14:35
702 Unplugged - Davina Gordon - classical violinist with a penchant for hip hop and R&B
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Davina Gordon
Today at 15:10
EWN: SABC strike
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Edwin Ntshidi
Today at 15:20
Tensions high outside Brackenfell High
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
Today at 16:50
ConCourt rules in favour of compensation for domestic workers
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Pinky Mashiane, president of the United Domestic Workers of South Africa
Today at 17:20
Joburg Festival of Lights
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jenny Moodley - Spokesperson at Johannesburg City Parks And Zoo
Today at 18:13
Bitcoin rallies past $18,000 for the first time in three years
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Farzam Ehsani - Co-Founder and CEO at VALR.com
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File: The Lollipop League
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Brigette Barnett
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
CWU wants SABC to abandon corporate plan and retrenchments unconditionally General secretary Aubrey Tshabalala says the broadcaster must consult workers and the parties that are involved in Section 189. 20 November 2020 1:50 PM
How big pharmaceuticals will profit from COVID-19 vaccine Doctors Without Borders Access campaign advocacy officer Candice Sehoma talks about the economics of vaccines during a pandemic. 20 November 2020 11:33 AM
If SABC problems stay the same, things will get worse - Former board member John Mattison reflects the public broadcaster as current board suspends retrenchment process for seven days. 20 November 2020 7:56 AM
Brackenfell High: Police use excessive force to disperse EFF protestors WC Education MEC Debbie Schäfer spokesperson Kerry Mauchline and EWN reporter Kevin Brandt tell us more about the protest. 20 November 2020 1:14 PM
'It's a constitutional crisis that Zuma extended middle finger to commission' The Zondo Commission needs to crack the whip after Jacob Zuma left without permission says public law expert Cathy Powell. 19 November 2020 7:10 PM
Zuma walks out after Zondo recusal ruling, heads for Judicial Service Commission Legal journalist Karyn Maughan gives an update on the deputy justice decision, saying the walkout amounts to contempt of court. 19 November 2020 12:58 PM
'Decision to keep interest rates unchanged not to say that Sarb is done cutting' Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago's announced that the repo rate stays at 3.5%. The Money Show interviews Ettiene Le Roux (RMB). 19 November 2020 8:40 PM
Not ready to become an entrepreneur but you have a brilliant business idea? 'Ideas are currency, but execution is wealth.' Pavlo Phitidis has advice on how to monetize and also protect your idea. 19 November 2020 7:39 PM
This repo rate is lowest we have had so far - Economist Chief economist at Stanlib Kevin Lings says as it stands the repo rate of 3.5% is actually low. 19 November 2020 4:57 PM
Have you tried Twitter Fleets yet? World Wide Worx tech analyst Arthur Goldstuck says fleets are a safer space for people to post their thoughts. 20 November 2020 1:58 PM
Durban delivered for Clement! Here's why it could also deliver for you... Clement Manyathela only had 48 Hours in Durban, but the city and its people delivered across a range of experiences, in spades! 19 November 2020 3:03 PM
Nisi Daniels' 'Whitewashing my yellow bones' captures mystery of SA in her bones Literary journalist Karabo Kgoleng says you have to take your time to enjoy reading the 41 pages of this book. 14 November 2020 4:59 PM
Three South African cricket players isolated after one contracted COVID-19 CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith says the trio will be tested again in a few days. 19 November 2020 2:56 PM
Caster Semenya heads to European Court of Human Rights for a review Semenya's lawyer Greg Nott says they are upbeat about this next challenge and hope for a good ruling. 18 November 2020 1:50 PM
The good thing about Banyana Cosafa win 'is that they're locally-based players' EWN sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says Desiree Ellis and her side continue to show other national teams how it is done. 16 November 2020 2:15 PM
[WATCH] Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani sweats his dye off at press briefing Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 November 2020 8:30 AM
Should texts, emails be banned after certain time at night? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 November 2020 8:29 AM
Kwaito star Mshoza has passed away The Kortes hitmaker, real name Nomasonto Maswanganyi allegedly passed away in a hospital in Johannesburg. 19 November 2020 10:42 AM
How big pharmaceuticals will profit from COVID-19 vaccine Doctors Without Borders Access campaign advocacy officer Candice Sehoma talks about the economics of vaccines during a pandemic. 20 November 2020 11:33 AM
'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming' Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols. 9 November 2020 6:39 PM
Kamala Harris as US vice-president good for gender equality - Naledi Pandor Pundits reflect on the disputed results of the American elections that project Joe Biden as the next president. 9 November 2020 5:03 PM
Bushiri will return to SA once he is sure of his safety and security - Lawyer According to Human Rights Lawyer Chrispine Sibande, South Africa and Malawi have a 1972 extradition treaty. 19 November 2020 1:43 PM
'Bushiris to appear in Lilongwe court this afternoon,' says Malawian journalist Daniel Mababa says they have independently confirmed that the preacher and his wife were not on the presidential jet. 18 November 2020 12:52 PM
Bushiri's supporters in Malawi believe he did nothing wrong - BBC journalist Nomsa Maseko, who is in Malawi, gives updates on the Bushiri escape and how the locals reacted to the news. 16 November 2020 4:36 PM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don't run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
R16m boost for Gift of the Givers Eastern Cape initiative

R16m boost for Gift of the Givers Eastern Cape initiative

17 November 2020 4:06 PM

Guest: Imtiaz Sooliman Director, Gift of the Givers


Bushiri's forfeit midstream home

19 November 2020 6:10 PM

Guest: Sipho Ngwema/ NPA Spokesperson 

Field Ranger goes missing in the Kruger National Park

19 November 2020 5:34 PM

Guest: Isaac Phaahla | Media Specialist at SANParks

Cabinet confident Malawi will send Bushiris back to SA

19 November 2020 5:22 PM

Guest:  Ronald Lamola

#PromisesPromises: Nine TVET colleges to be built in 2020

19 November 2020 5:12 PM

Guest: Ishmael Mnisi,  Higher Education spokesperson 

Property Feature

19 November 2020 5:00 PM

Guest: Hayley Ivins Downes/ Head of sales at Lighstone 

Interest Rate decision

19 November 2020 4:31 PM

Guest: Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib

Political Analysis: Zuma walking out of State Capture

19 November 2020 4:24 PM

Guest: Mcebisi Ndletyana | Associate Professor - Dept of Politics and International Relations at University of Johannesburg

World Toilet Day: Government and private business working hand in hand to rid schools of pit laterines

19 November 2020 4:10 PM

Guest: Mr Godwin Khosa, CEO at  National Education Collaboration Trust 

Eskom audits Waterfall estate smart meters

19 November 2020 3:58 PM

Guest: Daphney Mokwena | Senior Manager at Eskom 

Zuma's recusal application dismissed

19 November 2020 3:30 PM

Guest: Benedict Phiri, MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel

CWU wants SABC to abandon corporate plan and retrenchments unconditionally

Local

Have you tried Twitter Fleets yet?

Lifestyle

Brackenfell High: Police use excessive force to disperse EFF protestors

Politics

WHO advises against remdesivir for coronavirus treatment

20 November 2020 1:11 PM

Domestic workers now able to claim workers' compensation, ConCourt rules

20 November 2020 12:27 PM

Ramaphosa appoints Tsakani Maluleke as Auditor-General

20 November 2020 12:16 PM

