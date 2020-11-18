Win for Restaurant industry

Streaming issues? Report here
Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020 Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 14:00
Latest Local
'Doctors brought in to help while we are unplaced,' cry qualified SA medics Tahir Dawood, who is waiting to be placed, says they are ready to work yet the department says there is no money. 21 November 2020 12:26 PM
Joburg Emergency Management Services on high alert as heavy rain expected Robert Mulaudzi, Joburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson says Swift Water Rescue Team is on standby. 21 November 2020 12:20 PM
The sad thing is that we protest when children have to write exams - SAHRC Ward councilor Rhynardt Bresler says Brackenfell High is looking at some of its policies and redressing them. 20 November 2020 5:06 PM
Downgrades by Moody's and Fitch heap more misery on South Africa Moody's has downgraded the country's credit rating one notch to BA2 and maintained a negative outlook. 21 November 2020 12:57 PM
Brackenfell High: Police use excessive force to disperse EFF protestors WC Education MEC Debbie Schäfer spokesperson Kerry Mauchline and EWN reporter Kevin Brandt tell us more about the protest. 20 November 2020 1:14 PM
'It's a constitutional crisis that Zuma extended middle finger to commission' The Zondo Commission needs to crack the whip after Jacob Zuma left without permission says public law expert Cathy Powell. 19 November 2020 7:10 PM
'Decision to keep interest rates unchanged not to say that Sarb is done cutting' Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago's announced that the repo rate stays at 3.5%. The Money Show interviews Ettiene Le Roux (RMB). 19 November 2020 8:40 PM
Not ready to become an entrepreneur but you have a brilliant business idea? 'Ideas are currency, but execution is wealth.' Pavlo Phitidis has advice on how to monetize and also protect your idea. 19 November 2020 7:39 PM
This repo rate is lowest we have had so far - Economist Chief economist at Stanlib Kevin Lings says as it stands the repo rate of 3.5% is actually low. 19 November 2020 4:57 PM
'I could've spent years in misery as an actor who never got leading roles' William Kentridge says failure is a subject close to him and one has to make a space in which doubt can float. 20 November 2020 7:45 PM
Have you tried Twitter Fleets yet? World Wide Worx tech analyst Arthur Goldstuck says fleets are a safer space for people to post their thoughts. 20 November 2020 1:58 PM
Durban delivered for Clement! Here's why it could also deliver for you... Clement Manyathela only had 48 Hours in Durban, but the city and its people delivered across a range of experiences, in spades! 19 November 2020 3:03 PM
Three South African cricket players isolated after one contracted COVID-19 CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith says the trio will be tested again in a few days. 19 November 2020 2:56 PM
Caster Semenya heads to European Court of Human Rights for a review Semenya's lawyer Greg Nott says they are upbeat about this next challenge and hope for a good ruling. 18 November 2020 1:50 PM
The good thing about Banyana Cosafa win 'is that they're locally-based players' EWN sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says Desiree Ellis and her side continue to show other national teams how it is done. 16 November 2020 2:15 PM
[WATCH] Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani sweats his dye off at press briefing Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 November 2020 8:30 AM
Should texts, emails be banned after certain time at night? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 November 2020 8:29 AM
Kwaito star Mshoza has passed away The Kortes hitmaker, real name Nomasonto Maswanganyi allegedly passed away in a hospital in Johannesburg. 19 November 2020 10:42 AM
How big pharmaceuticals will profit from COVID-19 vaccine Doctors Without Borders Access campaign advocacy officer Candice Sehoma talks about the economics of vaccines during a pandemic. 20 November 2020 11:33 AM
'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming' Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols. 9 November 2020 6:39 PM
Kamala Harris as US vice-president good for gender equality - Naledi Pandor Pundits reflect on the disputed results of the American elections that project Joe Biden as the next president. 9 November 2020 5:03 PM
Bushiri will return to SA once he is sure of his safety and security - Lawyer According to Human Rights Lawyer Chrispine Sibande, South Africa and Malawi have a 1972 extradition treaty. 19 November 2020 1:43 PM
'Bushiris to appear in Lilongwe court this afternoon,' says Malawian journalist Daniel Mababa says they have independently confirmed that the preacher and his wife were not on the presidential jet. 18 November 2020 12:52 PM
Bushiri's supporters in Malawi believe he did nothing wrong - BBC journalist Nomsa Maseko, who is in Malawi, gives updates on the Bushiri escape and how the locals reacted to the news. 16 November 2020 4:36 PM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
The John Perlman Show
Win for Restaurant industry

Win for Restaurant industry

18 November 2020 6:10 PM

Guest: Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SA


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

Caller of the Week: Lebutho Lerata

20 November 2020 6:00 PM

Guest: Lebutho Lerata 

Joburg Festival of Lights

20 November 2020 5:26 PM

Guest: Ntombi Ntombi Mashaba - Marketing Manager at Joburg Theatre a partner for the Festival of LIghts | 

EFF in Brackenfell

20 November 2020 5:24 PM

Guest: Vuyani Pambo

ConCourt rules in favour of compensation for domestic workers

20 November 2020 5:10 PM

Guest: Pinky Mashiane, president of the United Domestic Workers of South Africa

Unplaced doctors anxious about the future

20 November 2020 4:33 PM

Guest: Tahir Dawood, Unplaced doctor 

EFF in Brackenfell

20 November 2020 4:23 PM

Guest: Chris Nissen 

EFF in Brackenfell

20 November 2020 4:08 PM

Guest: Rhynardt Bresler 

Tensions high outside Brackenfell High

20 November 2020 3:37 PM

Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter 

R2K threatens legal action against SABC

20 November 2020 3:30 PM

Guest: Thami Nkosi, R2K Campaign Advocacy Organizer |

Tensions high outside Brackenfell High

20 November 2020 3:24 PM

Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter 

Joburg Emergency Management Services on high alert as heavy rain expected

Local

Downgrades by Moody's and Fitch heap more misery on South Africa

Business Politics

'Doctors brought in to help while we are unplaced,' cry qualified SA medics

Local

Gauteng cleans up after heavy rain pummels province

21 November 2020 1:13 PM

Child critical in hospital after being shot in hit on former CT gang boss

21 November 2020 12:51 PM

SA would've been better off if DA voted into power instead of ANC - Steenhuisen

21 November 2020 12:09 PM

