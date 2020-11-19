Cabinet confident Malawi will send Bushiris back to SA

Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 09:50
Latest Covid figures and warning by government
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 10:33
Sanlam lockdown lessons survey
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mariska Oosthuizen - Head of Brand at Sanlam
Today at 10:45
Green School launches in South Africa
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alba Brandt
Today at 11:05
Lester in conversation with French Ambassador to SA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Transaction Capital Annual results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Hurwitz - CEO at Transaction Capital
Today at 19:08
ZOOM : Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - CEO at Africa@Work
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - Investing for your children
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rick Martin - CFO at Satrix
Latest Local
We have a problem with truck owners, not foreigners - All Truck Drivers Forum All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied South Africa secretary Sifiso Nyathi says truck owners must employ South Africans. 23 November 2020 5:09 PM
Duo creates platform to make it easy for students to fly between provinces UCT students Ndabenhle Ntshangase and Lwanda Shabalala get 10% to 20% discounts for their clients on AirStudent. 23 November 2020 4:39 PM
We need at least 10 vaccines for pandemic to be under control - EWN reporter EWN's Mia Lindeque says, for instance, for the first batch we are looking at countries vaccinating about 3% of their population. 23 November 2020 2:02 PM
View all Local
US Elections 2020: Pennsylvania and Michigan set to certify their results US Correspondent Simon Marks says over the weekend they saw many senior Republicans saying it's time to get off the Trump train. 23 November 2020 6:41 PM
Brackenfell protest: Court postpones case against eight EFF supporters Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt gives an update on last week's march by the red berets against racism which turned violent. 23 November 2020 12:59 PM
Zondo Commission to lay criminal complaint against Zuma after walkout Zuma walked out after Zondo dismissed the former president's application for recusal on the grounds that Zuma failed to meet the t... 23 November 2020 10:27 AM
View all Politics
20 liberating habits to break your limiting ones, by Pepe Marais The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepe Marais about his new book, "20 Habits That Break Habits". 23 November 2020 8:07 PM
Woolworths announces 'Woolies Dash' to take on Checkers’ wildly popular Sixty60 Better late than never. Woolies now has its very own "home deliveries within an hour" service, says Evan Walker (36ONE). 23 November 2020 8:04 PM
Naspers-owned Prosus (owner of Tencent) starts JSE's largest share buyback ever The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Basil Sgourdos, CFO at Naspers. 23 November 2020 7:35 PM
View all Business
'I could've spent years in misery as an actor who never got leading roles' William Kentridge says failure is a subject close to him and one has to make a space in which doubt can float. 20 November 2020 7:45 PM
Have you tried Twitter Fleets yet? World Wide Worx tech analyst Arthur Goldstuck says fleets are a safer space for people to post their thoughts. 20 November 2020 1:58 PM
Durban delivered for Clement! Here's why it could also deliver for you... Clement Manyathela only had 48 Hours in Durban, but the city and its people delivered across a range of experiences, in spades! 19 November 2020 3:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca passes away The soccer player was involved in a car accident in KwaZulu- Natal on Monday morning. 23 November 2020 10:00 AM
Three South African cricket players isolated after one contracted COVID-19 CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith says the trio will be tested again in a few days. 19 November 2020 2:56 PM
Caster Semenya heads to European Court of Human Rights for a review Semenya's lawyer Greg Nott says they are upbeat about this next challenge and hope for a good ruling. 18 November 2020 1:50 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Gee Six Five's new song Obani lababantu is definitely a December hit!! Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 November 2020 8:30 AM
[WATCH] Director insults Lukas Gage small place on Zoom thinking he was on mute Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 November 2020 8:29 AM
[WATCH] Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani sweats his dye off at press briefing Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 November 2020 8:30 AM
View all Entertainment
'I can't accept the results,' Trump tells Chair of House Republican Conference Liz Cheney has urged the US president to respect 'the sanctity of our electoral process' if he can't prove his voter fraud claims. 22 November 2020 2:18 PM
Mixed reaction as Biden seeks donations to fund transition Joe Biden says because Donald Trump refuses to concede and is delaying the Biden-Harris Transition, they must fund it themselves. 21 November 2020 5:28 PM
How big pharmaceuticals will profit from COVID-19 vaccine Doctors Without Borders Access campaign advocacy officer Candice Sehoma talks about the economics of vaccines during a pandemic. 20 November 2020 11:33 AM
View all World
Bushiri will return to SA once he is sure of his safety and security - Lawyer According to Human Rights Lawyer Chrispine Sibande, South Africa and Malawi have a 1972 extradition treaty. 19 November 2020 1:43 PM
'Bushiris to appear in Lilongwe court this afternoon,' says Malawian journalist Daniel Mababa says they have independently confirmed that the preacher and his wife were not on the presidential jet. 18 November 2020 12:52 PM
Bushiri's supporters in Malawi believe he did nothing wrong - BBC journalist Nomsa Maseko, who is in Malawi, gives updates on the Bushiri escape and how the locals reacted to the news. 16 November 2020 4:36 PM
View all Africa
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
arrow_forward
Cabinet confident Malawi will send Bushiris back to SA

Cabinet confident Malawi will send Bushiris back to SA

19 November 2020 5:22 PM

Guest:  Ronald Lamola


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

US Elections 2020: Pennsylvania and Michigan set to certify their results today

23 November 2020 5:34 PM

Guest: Simon Marks,  US Correspondent 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eastern Cape Covid-19 infections increase at alarming rate

23 November 2020 5:33 PM

Guest: Prof Salim Abdool Karim 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Oxford Vaccine shows 70% efficacy

23 November 2020 4:55 PM

Guest: Prof Shabir Madhi 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

National Shutdown call to ensure only South African truck drivers are employed

23 November 2020 4:28 PM

Guest: Sifiso  Nyathi | Secretary  at All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied South Africa (ATDFASA 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CoronaHope: AirStudent makes travel cheaper and more convenient for students across the country

23 November 2020 4:04 PM

Guest: Ndabenhle Ntshangase,  CEO of AirStudent

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN:EFF members arrested at Brackenfell protest released on warning

23 November 2020 3:55 PM

Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Zondo to press charges against Zuma

23 November 2020 3:25 PM

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane/ EWN Reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Caller of the Week: Lebutho Lerata

20 November 2020 6:00 PM

Guest: Lebutho Lerata 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Joburg Festival of Lights

20 November 2020 5:26 PM

Guest: Ntombi Ntombi Mashaba - Marketing Manager at Joburg Theatre a partner for the Festival of LIghts | 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EFF in Brackenfell

20 November 2020 5:24 PM

Guest: Vuyani Pambo

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Woolworths announces 'Woolies Dash' to take on Checkers’ wildly popular Sixty60

Business Lifestyle

20 liberating habits to break your limiting ones, by Pepe Marais

Business Lifestyle

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca passes away

Sport

EWN Highlights

WHO: Poorest must not be trampled in vaccines stampede

23 November 2020 9:00 PM

DBE probes another leaked matric exam paper

23 November 2020 8:59 PM

Severe thunderstorms, localised flooding expected in Gauteng on Tuesday

23 November 2020 7:58 PM

