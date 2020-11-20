Joburg Festival of Lights

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Put down your phone and pick up a book
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Danielle Weakley
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday: V&A Waterfront ready for a safe visit
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Donald Kau
Donald Kau - Spokesperson for the V&A Waterfront
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Covid tightrope: balancing society's needs and the economy's security
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Miriam Altman
Today at 07:20
Surviving a festive season during Covid times
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Cassey Chambers - Operations Director at Sadag, SA Depression and Anxiety Group
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel : Online retail
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Laurian Venter - Director at OneDayOnly.co.za
Lauren Seddon - Head of Marketing at Yuppiechef
Today at 08:40
Momentum's Science of Success
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ray White
Today at 08:45
Your Boney M-free guide to festive music
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Saskia Falken - Presenter of Sunday Breakfast on Kfm
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Provincial Tourism and Economic update
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Event Music and Stories-Youngblood
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Martin Myers - Founder and Publicist at Musician Exchange (MEX)
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
SABC a reflection of ANC and government ambiguity - Carol Paton Journalist says the question for Ramaphosa will be if he can't do it at the broadcaster, can he do it in the rest of the economy? 24 November 2020 6:56 PM
New 24-hour GBV hotline to be launched National Shelter Movement of SA executive Dr Zubeda Dangor says they will need financial assistance from the government. 24 November 2020 4:16 PM
View all Local
Reserve Bank warns of dire consequences for SA if govt goes into debt distress The creditworthiness of banks and insurers will be among the casualties. Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman (Denker). 24 November 2020 7:46 PM
Trump administration gives green light to proceed with Joe Biden transition Bloomberg Politics US editor Kate Hunter says it is hard to imagine how Trump would continue to be president after January 20. 24 November 2020 1:57 PM
EC health sector under pressure as COVID-19 cases rise again in the province Eastern Cape project management unit head Dr Sibongile Zungu reflects on the spike in virus cases in the province. 24 November 2020 7:43 AM
View all Politics
'UIF has significant assets' although Nxesi warns of collapse if Ters extended Ters should be extended further says B4SA's Robert Legh. But the Labour Minister is worried about ordinary UIF beneficiaries. 24 November 2020 6:52 PM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
20 liberating habits to break your limiting ones, by Pepe Marais The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepe Marais about his new book, "20 Habits That Break Habits". 23 November 2020 8:07 PM
View all Business
Woolworths announces 'Woolies Dash' to take on Checkers’ wildly popular Sixty60 Better late than never. Woolies now has its very own "home deliveries within an hour" service, says Evan Walker (36ONE). 23 November 2020 8:04 PM
'I could've spent years in misery as an actor who never got leading roles' William Kentridge says failure is a subject close to him and one has to make a space in which doubt can float. 20 November 2020 7:45 PM
Have you tried Twitter Fleets yet? World Wide Worx tech analyst Arthur Goldstuck says fleets are a safer space for people to post their thoughts. 20 November 2020 1:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca passes away The soccer player was involved in a car accident in KwaZulu- Natal on Monday morning. 23 November 2020 10:00 AM
Three South African cricket players isolated after one contracted COVID-19 CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith says the trio will be tested again in a few days. 19 November 2020 2:56 PM
Caster Semenya heads to European Court of Human Rights for a review Semenya's lawyer Greg Nott says they are upbeat about this next challenge and hope for a good ruling. 18 November 2020 1:50 PM
View all Sport
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
[WATCH] Should COVID-19 vaccine be named after Trump? Geraldo Rivera thinks so Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 November 2020 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Gender reveal party going horribly wrong leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 November 2020 8:25 AM
View all Entertainment
'I can't accept the results,' Trump tells Chair of House Republican Conference Liz Cheney has urged the US president to respect 'the sanctity of our electoral process' if he can't prove his voter fraud claims. 22 November 2020 2:18 PM
Mixed reaction as Biden seeks donations to fund transition Joe Biden says because Donald Trump refuses to concede and is delaying the Biden-Harris Transition, they must fund it themselves. 21 November 2020 5:28 PM
How big pharmaceuticals will profit from COVID-19 vaccine Doctors Without Borders Access campaign advocacy officer Candice Sehoma talks about the economics of vaccines during a pandemic. 20 November 2020 11:33 AM
View all World
Bushiri will return to SA once he is sure of his safety and security - Lawyer According to Human Rights Lawyer Chrispine Sibande, South Africa and Malawi have a 1972 extradition treaty. 19 November 2020 1:43 PM
'Bushiris to appear in Lilongwe court this afternoon,' says Malawian journalist Daniel Mababa says they have independently confirmed that the preacher and his wife were not on the presidential jet. 18 November 2020 12:52 PM
Bushiri's supporters in Malawi believe he did nothing wrong - BBC journalist Nomsa Maseko, who is in Malawi, gives updates on the Bushiri escape and how the locals reacted to the news. 16 November 2020 4:36 PM
View all Africa
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
arrow_forward
Joburg Festival of Lights

Joburg Festival of Lights

20 November 2020 5:26 PM

Guest: Ntombi Ntombi Mashaba - Marketing Manager at Joburg Theatre a partner for the Festival of LIghts | 


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

SA wheat harvest double that of 2019

24 November 2020 6:01 PM

Guest: Wandile Sihlobo | Economist at Agricultural Business Chamber (Agbiz) 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAHRC update on probe into Brackenfell High School

24 November 2020 5:35 PM

Guest: Andre Gaum | Commissioner at South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Julius Malema's call for violence against police a threat to democracy

24 November 2020 5:27 PM

Guest: Richard Mamabolo 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SABC a dangerous proxy war that can harm Ramaphosa

24 November 2020 5:09 PM

Guest: Carol Paton

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Redefine SMME programme

24 November 2020 4:38 PM

Guest: Marijke Coetzee, Head of Marketing & Communications, Redefine Properties

Prince Siluma, Head of Philanthropy at FNB 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cheques will not be supported by the country’s national payment system from January

24 November 2020 4:09 PM

Guest: Tim Masela 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Oxfam South Africa Inequality Report

24 November 2020 4:08 PM

Guest:   Akona Zibonti, Campaign coordinator for the Inequality Programme for OXFAM

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

National shelter movement set to launch 24 hour helpline

24 November 2020 3:35 PM

Guest: Dr Zubeda Dangor head of the Executive of the National Shelter Movement & director of the Nisaa Institute for Women's Development 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Land exproriation Bill

24 November 2020 3:31 PM

Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Truck Attacks

24 November 2020 3:23 PM

Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

SABC a reflection of ANC and government ambiguity - Carol Paton

Local Politics

Trump administration gives green light to proceed with Joe Biden transition

Politics

New 24-hour GBV hotline to be launched

Local

EWN Highlights

UK's Johnson says 'escape route in sight' from coronavirus

24 November 2020 8:24 PM

The figures which show SA is the most unequal country in the world

24 November 2020 7:31 PM

Nehawu: SA’s overstretched healthcare system won’t survive second COVID wave

24 November 2020 7:28 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA