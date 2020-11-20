Joburg Festival of Lights

Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved

Visit the show page

FM 92.7 and FM 106

Today at 06:09 The Social Rundown Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Stephan Lombard

125 125

Today at 06:25 Put down your phone and pick up a book Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Danielle Weakley

125 125

Today at 06:40 Wanderlust Wednesday: V&A Waterfront ready for a safe visit Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Donald Kau

Donald Kau - Spokesperson for the V&A Waterfront

125 125

Today at 07:07 BIG INTERVIEW: Covid tightrope: balancing society's needs and the economy's security Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Dr Miriam Altman

125 125

Today at 07:20 Surviving a festive season during Covid times Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Cassey Chambers - Operations Director at Sadag, SA Depression and Anxiety Group

125 125

Today at 08:07 Wednesday Panel : Online retail Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Laurian Venter - Director at OneDayOnly.co.za

Lauren Seddon - Head of Marketing at Yuppiechef

125 125

Today at 08:40 Momentum's Science of Success Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Ray White

125 125

Today at 08:45 Your Boney M-free guide to festive music Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Saskia Falken - Presenter of Sunday Breakfast on Kfm

125 125

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

125 125

Today at 09:40 Provincial Tourism and Economic update Today with Kieno Kammies

125 125

Today at 11:32 Event Music and Stories-Youngblood Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Martin Myers - Founder and Publicist at Musician Exchange (MEX)

125 125