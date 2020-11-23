Oxford Vaccine shows 70% efficacy

Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:33
We Think Code
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Across the Desk- female unionists
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Phakamile Hlubi, Numsa spokesperson
Lerato Gova - Spokesperson at Young Nurses Indaba
Morongwa Mothiba
Today at 11:05
Google's R2.2bn investment into Cape Town & the Western Cape
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Tim Harris - CEO at Wesgro
Today at 11:45
Table Mountain Cableway launches 'Black Friday' deal
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Wahida Parker - Managing Director at Table Mountain Aerial Cableway
Today at 12:10
Why don't people change their behavior in the face of overwhelming evidence?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Andre Hofmeyr - Behavioural scientist and Director at the School of Economics at UCT Research Unit in Behavioural Economics and Neuroeconomics (RUBEN)
Today at 12:15
Parly calls for reconsideration of Clause 14 & 21 of the electoral laws amendment bill - IEC responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sy Mamabolo - Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)
Today at 12:23
Concourt case: Should Cyril must make his CR17 donations public?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sam Sole - Senior Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
Sam Sole
Sam Sole - Investigative Journalist And A Managing Partner At Amabhungane at The Mail And Guardian
Today at 12:37
cost of food
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Kobus Laubscher - Agricultural economist and consultant at Agility Agri
Today at 12:40
World mourns talented tortured football legend Diego Maradona
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Juan Forero - South America bureau chief at The Wall Street Journal
Today at 18:09
EOH and the State Capture episode
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Van Coller - CEO at EOH
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Absa, Discovery Bank come out tops for resolving customer complaints The Banking Services Ombud's awards for 2020 went to one of the 'Big Five' and one of the smaller banks, reports Wendy Knowler. 25 November 2020 9:15 PM
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
October's 3.3% inflation high: Meat prices won't drop in time for festive feasts Those Christmas braais and roasts are going to cost you. Bruce Whitfield interviews agricultural economist Paul Makube (FNB). 25 November 2020 6:58 PM
Geoff Makhubo worked more for Guptas than he did for City of Joburg - Mashaba Action SA president and former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba weighs in on current mayor being implicated in alleged corruption. 26 November 2020 7:41 AM
Reserve Bank warns of dire consequences for SA if govt goes into debt distress The creditworthiness of banks and insurers will be among the casualties. Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman (Denker). 24 November 2020 7:46 PM
SABC a reflection of ANC and government ambiguity - Carol Paton Journalist says the question for Ramaphosa will be if he can't do it at the broadcaster, can he do it in the rest of the economy? 24 November 2020 6:56 PM
The cows are coming to save us The headline relates to vaccine origins, this is about how close we are to a Covid-19 vaccine. 25 November 2020 7:15 PM
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
'UIF has significant assets' although Nxesi warns of collapse if Ters extended Ters should be extended further says B4SA's Robert Legh. But the Labour Minister is worried about ordinary UIF beneficiaries. 24 November 2020 6:52 PM
20 liberating habits to break your limiting ones, by Pepe Marais The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepe Marais about his new book, "20 Habits That Break Habits". 23 November 2020 8:07 PM
Woolworths announces 'Woolies Dash' to take on Checkers’ wildly popular Sixty60 Better late than never. Woolies now has its very own "home deliveries within an hour" service, says Evan Walker (36ONE). 23 November 2020 8:04 PM
'I could've spent years in misery as an actor who never got leading roles' William Kentridge says failure is a subject close to him and one has to make a space in which doubt can float. 20 November 2020 7:45 PM
[BREAKING] Soccer legend Diego Maradona passes away The former Argentina attacking midfielder suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 7:11 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca passes away The soccer player was involved in a car accident in KwaZulu- Natal on Monday morning. 23 November 2020 10:00 AM
Three South African cricket players isolated after one contracted COVID-19 CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith says the trio will be tested again in a few days. 19 November 2020 2:56 PM
[WATCH] Man saving puppy from alligator's jaws goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 November 2020 8:32 AM
[WATCH] Ryan Reynolds sends heartfelt birthday message to boy living in new city Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 November 2020 8:31 AM
Trevor Noah to host 63rd Grammy Awards Blogger and entertainment commentator Phil Mphela gives us details about the announcement and nominations. 25 November 2020 2:00 PM
'I can't accept the results,' Trump tells Chair of House Republican Conference Liz Cheney has urged the US president to respect 'the sanctity of our electoral process' if he can't prove his voter fraud claims. 22 November 2020 2:18 PM
Mixed reaction as Biden seeks donations to fund transition Joe Biden says because Donald Trump refuses to concede and is delaying the Biden-Harris Transition, they must fund it themselves. 21 November 2020 5:28 PM
How big pharmaceuticals will profit from COVID-19 vaccine Doctors Without Borders Access campaign advocacy officer Candice Sehoma talks about the economics of vaccines during a pandemic. 20 November 2020 11:33 AM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Bushiri will return to SA once he is sure of his safety and security - Lawyer According to Human Rights Lawyer Chrispine Sibande, South Africa and Malawi have a 1972 extradition treaty. 19 November 2020 1:43 PM
'Bushiris to appear in Lilongwe court this afternoon,' says Malawian journalist Daniel Mababa says they have independently confirmed that the preacher and his wife were not on the presidential jet. 18 November 2020 12:52 PM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
The John Perlman Show
Oxford Vaccine shows 70% efficacy

Oxford Vaccine shows 70% efficacy

23 November 2020 4:55 PM

Guest: Prof Shabir Madhi 


EWN: Zizi Kodwa implicated at State Capture Commission

25 November 2020 5:32 PM

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane 

[FEATURE] Financial Wellness

25 November 2020 5:06 PM

Guest: Samke Mhlongo | Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners | 

Lawyers against Abuse to Open a Second Centre in Orange Farm for GBV Victims

25 November 2020 4:55 PM

Guest: Lindsy Henson 

Government need to be more strigent with alcohol now that numbers are going up

25 November 2020 4:23 PM

Guest: Professor Charles Parry 

SATAWU call for government intervention in the truck attacks matter

25 November 2020 4:06 PM

Guest: William Lekgoathi, SATAWU Road freight coordinator 

EWN: Western Cape Community healthcare workers strike

25 November 2020 3:41 PM

Guest: Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter

Nurses day of prayer

25 November 2020 3:37 PM

Guest: Zengizile Makhombothi, Operational Manager at Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital

EWN: EFF & Gordhan disciplinary hearing

25 November 2020 3:22 PM

Guest: Babalo Ndenze | Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN 

SA wheat harvest double that of 2019

24 November 2020 6:01 PM

Guest: Wandile Sihlobo | Economist at Agricultural Business Chamber (Agbiz) 

SAHRC update on probe into Brackenfell High School

24 November 2020 5:35 PM

Guest: Andre Gaum | Commissioner at South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)

Geoff Makhubo worked more for Guptas than he did for City of Joburg - Mashaba

Politics

Zondo commission hears of questionable payments to Geoff Makhubo and Zizi Kodwa

Local

[BREAKING] Soccer legend Diego Maradona passes away

Sport

WATCH LIVE: Ex-Transnet treasurer Ramosebudi appears at Zondo Inquiry

26 November 2020 10:11 AM

PP seeks ConCourt review of High Court ruling on CR17 funding probe, report

26 November 2020 9:51 AM

EOH used an intermediary company to hide donations to ANC, Zondo Inquiry told

26 November 2020 9:32 AM

