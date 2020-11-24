National shelter movement set to launch 24 hour helpline

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Three questions to ask yourself before being sucked into the Black Friday frenzy There's a danger of making bad choices when logic goes out of the window. Stuff magazine's Toby Shapshak has some pointers. 26 November 2020 7:45 PM
Makhaya Ntini: I played cricket because I love it In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, Makhaya Ntini talks about his childhood, career and challenges in the Proteas. 26 November 2020 10:21 AM
Absa, Discovery Bank come out tops for resolving customer complaints The Banking Services Ombud's awards for 2020 went to one of the 'Big Five' and one of the smaller banks, reports Wendy Knowler. 25 November 2020 9:15 PM
View all Local
Offshore investment row: Asisa didn't consult properly says Magda Wierzycka Bruce Whitfield interviews Wierzycka (Sygnia CEO) and Asisa's Leon Campher after Treasury's u-turn on pension fund investments. 26 November 2020 8:51 PM
It was a massive relief when Zondo Commission approached me - EOH CEO Stephen van Coller's come clean about the dirty dealings at EOH before his tenure. He talks about uncovering the corruption. 26 November 2020 6:44 PM
Ramaphosa faces motion of no confidence, PP faces fitness to hold office panel Parliament Spokesperson Moloto Mothapo unpacks the two matters involving the president and the Public Protector. 26 November 2020 1:06 PM
View all Politics
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
The cows are coming to save us The headline relates to vaccine origins, this is about how close we are to a Covid-19 vaccine. 25 November 2020 7:15 PM
October's 3.3% inflation high: Meat prices won't drop in time for festive feasts Those Christmas braais and roasts are going to cost you. Bruce Whitfield interviews agricultural economist Paul Makube (FNB). 25 November 2020 6:58 PM
View all Business
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
20 liberating habits to break your limiting ones, by Pepe Marais The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepe Marais about his new book, "20 Habits That Break Habits". 23 November 2020 8:07 PM
Woolworths announces 'Woolies Dash' to take on Checkers’ wildly popular Sixty60 Better late than never. Woolies now has its very own "home deliveries within an hour" service, says Evan Walker (36ONE). 23 November 2020 8:04 PM
View all Lifestyle
[BREAKING] Soccer legend Diego Maradona passes away The former Argentina attacking midfielder suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 7:11 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca passes away The soccer player was involved in a car accident in KwaZulu- Natal on Monday morning. 23 November 2020 10:00 AM
Three South African cricket players isolated after one contracted COVID-19 CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith says the trio will be tested again in a few days. 19 November 2020 2:56 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Man saving puppy from alligator's jaws goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 November 2020 8:32 AM
[WATCH] Ryan Reynolds sends heartfelt birthday message to boy living in new city Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 November 2020 8:31 AM
Trevor Noah to host 63rd Grammy Awards Blogger and entertainment commentator Phil Mphela gives us details about the announcement and nominations. 25 November 2020 2:00 PM
View all Entertainment
'I can't accept the results,' Trump tells Chair of House Republican Conference Liz Cheney has urged the US president to respect 'the sanctity of our electoral process' if he can't prove his voter fraud claims. 22 November 2020 2:18 PM
Mixed reaction as Biden seeks donations to fund transition Joe Biden says because Donald Trump refuses to concede and is delaying the Biden-Harris Transition, they must fund it themselves. 21 November 2020 5:28 PM
How big pharmaceuticals will profit from COVID-19 vaccine Doctors Without Borders Access campaign advocacy officer Candice Sehoma talks about the economics of vaccines during a pandemic. 20 November 2020 11:33 AM
View all World
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Bushiri will return to SA once he is sure of his safety and security - Lawyer According to Human Rights Lawyer Chrispine Sibande, South Africa and Malawi have a 1972 extradition treaty. 19 November 2020 1:43 PM
'Bushiris to appear in Lilongwe court this afternoon,' says Malawian journalist Daniel Mababa says they have independently confirmed that the preacher and his wife were not on the presidential jet. 18 November 2020 12:52 PM
View all Africa
'UIF has significant assets' although Nxesi warns of collapse if Ters extended Ters should be extended further says B4SA's Robert Legh. But the Labour Minister is worried about ordinary UIF beneficiaries. 24 November 2020 6:52 PM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
arrow_forward
National shelter movement set to launch 24 hour helpline

National shelter movement set to launch 24 hour helpline

24 November 2020 3:35 PM

Guest: Dr Zubeda Dangor head of the Executive of the National Shelter Movement & director of the Nisaa Institute for Women's Development 


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

Western Cape facing risk of Covid curbs

26 November 2020 5:32 PM

Guest: Alan Winde 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Western Cape facing risk of Covid curbs

26 November 2020 5:20 PM

Guest: Dr Nomafrench Mbombo | MEC for Health at Western Cape - Government

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#PromisesPromises: Spotlight on PRASA

26 November 2020 5:07 PM

Guest: Shaun Stanford 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[Property Feature] First time home buyers

26 November 2020 4:50 PM

Guest: Esteani Marx, Head of Real Estate at Lightstone

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SASI’s survival guide for Black Friday week-end

26 November 2020 4:33 PM

Guest: Gerald Mwandiambir,  Acting CEO: South African Savings Institute

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The 2020 deadline of the Norms and Standards for Public School Infrastructure

26 November 2020 4:23 PM

Guest: Hopolang Selebalo, Head of Research at EE 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

National Epilepsy Awareness Month

26 November 2020 4:10 PM

Guest: Dr Vanmala Naidoo 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Experts divided over extra 5% marks

26 November 2020 3:55 PM

Guest: Mary Metcalfe, PILO, and Senior Research Associate, University of Johannesburg. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Argentina's world cup-winning captain Diego Maradona

26 November 2020 3:36 PM

Guest: John Carlin, UK journalist 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: EFF MP’S appear before powers and privileges committee

26 November 2020 3:27 PM

Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Ramaphosa faces motion of no confidence, PP faces fitness to hold office panel

Politics

Mkhwebane wants ConCourt to review High Court ruling on CR17 funding matter

Politics

Geoff Makhubo worked more for Guptas than he did for City of Joburg - Mashaba

Politics

EWN Highlights

Argentina and the football world mourn genius Maradona

26 November 2020 8:49 PM

Ramaphosa establishes team of ministers to look into freight industry violence

26 November 2020 7:00 PM

Mabuza grilled by MPs on Eskom, SAA’s financial woes

26 November 2020 6:45 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA