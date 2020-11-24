SAHRC update on probe into Brackenfell High School

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:27
WC municipal manager released on bail for interfering with siu investigation on ppe corruption
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kaizer Kganyago
Today at 12:37
Premier David Makhura to present his end-of-year report to a virtual sitting of Gauteng Provincial Legislature -
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:37
MJC: Temporary closure of a number of WC Mosques, as a result of Covid-19 infections
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shaykh Riad Fataar - Deputy President and Chairman of MJC Cemetary Management Committee at Muslim Judicial Council of SA
Shaykh Riad Fataar - Head of Social Development at Muslim Judicial Council of SA
Today at 12:40
Study: What is the true cost of homelessness In Cape Town?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rowen Ravera-Bauer - Strategic Partnership Development Manager at U-Turn
Today at 12:41
Railway safety regulator presents the Rail safety report.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
Today at 12:45
Sports Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 12:47
Embassy of Argentina, Ambassador of Argentina to South Africa speak to us on the passing of Maradona and role he played in Argentina.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ambassador Alberto Pedro D'Alotto, Ambassador of Argentina to South Africa
Today at 12:52
1ST FOR WOMEN PARTNERS WITH LIRA, GOODLUCK, MARIECHAN AND GIGI LAMAYNE ON SONG THAT CAN SAVE A LIFE.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lira- SInger
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:56
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 13:15
Food Feature - Aurum has a new summer menu
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Paulo Santo - Owner of Aurum
Today at 13:35
Movies and What to Streaming with Hugh Fraser
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Hugh Fraser, movie critic
Today at 13:50
Travel Feature - International travel in the time of COVID-19: what to expect
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Gabbi Brondani
Today at 14:05
The Upside of Failure - Lebo M
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Lebo M - composer at The Lion King (animation)
Today at 14:35
702 unplugged - Jesse Clegg
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Jesse Clegg
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
FRIDAY FILE: Boudoir - The Baking Boutique
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kelly Holman - Owner of Boudoir
We used wisdom to rescind decision to reinstate rape accused PEC member- ANC MP ANC Mpumalanga spokesperson Sasekani Manzini says they understand the seriousness of the case the former MEC is accused of. 27 November 2020 11:08 AM
EC police commanded to secure arrests in Dabekweni family murder An Eastern Cape mother and her five children were found murdered with an axe. 27 November 2020 8:11 AM
'Low COVID-19 numbers in Gauteng doesn't mean we mustn't worry about resurgence' Gauteng Command Council's professor Bruce Mellado says a second wave when people return to the province in January is possible. 27 November 2020 7:41 AM
Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo to testify at Zondo Commission on Friday The mayor has this week being accused of receiving money from IT company EOH. 27 November 2020 8:42 AM
Offshore investment row: Asisa didn't consult properly says Magda Wierzycka Bruce Whitfield interviews Wierzycka (Sygnia CEO) and Asisa's Leon Campher after Treasury's u-turn on pension fund investments. 26 November 2020 8:51 PM
It was a massive relief when Zondo Commission approached me - EOH CEO Stephen van Coller's come clean about the dirty dealings at EOH before his tenure. He talks about uncovering the corruption. 26 November 2020 6:44 PM
Three questions to ask yourself before being sucked into the Black Friday frenzy There's a danger of making bad choices when logic goes out of the window. Stuff magazine's Toby Shapshak has some pointers. 26 November 2020 7:45 PM
Absa, Discovery Bank come out tops for resolving customer complaints The Banking Services Ombud's awards for 2020 went to one of the 'Big Five' and one of the smaller banks, reports Wendy Knowler. 25 November 2020 9:15 PM
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
October's 3.3% inflation high: Meat prices won't drop in time for festive feasts Those Christmas braais and roasts are going to cost you. Bruce Whitfield interviews agricultural economist Paul Makube (FNB). 25 November 2020 6:58 PM
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
20 liberating habits to break your limiting ones, by Pepe Marais The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepe Marais about his new book, "20 Habits That Break Habits". 23 November 2020 8:07 PM
[BREAKING] Soccer legend Diego Maradona passes away The former Argentina attacking midfielder suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 7:11 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca passes away The soccer player was involved in a car accident in KwaZulu- Natal on Monday morning. 23 November 2020 10:00 AM
Three South African cricket players isolated after one contracted COVID-19 CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith says the trio will be tested again in a few days. 19 November 2020 2:56 PM
[WATCH] Man saving puppy from alligator's jaws goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 November 2020 8:32 AM
[WATCH] Ryan Reynolds sends heartfelt birthday message to boy living in new city Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 November 2020 8:31 AM
Trevor Noah to host 63rd Grammy Awards Blogger and entertainment commentator Phil Mphela gives us details about the announcement and nominations. 25 November 2020 2:00 PM
'I can't accept the results,' Trump tells Chair of House Republican Conference Liz Cheney has urged the US president to respect 'the sanctity of our electoral process' if he can't prove his voter fraud claims. 22 November 2020 2:18 PM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Bushiri will return to SA once he is sure of his safety and security - Lawyer According to Human Rights Lawyer Chrispine Sibande, South Africa and Malawi have a 1972 extradition treaty. 19 November 2020 1:43 PM
'Bushiris to appear in Lilongwe court this afternoon,' says Malawian journalist Daniel Mababa says they have independently confirmed that the preacher and his wife were not on the presidential jet. 18 November 2020 12:52 PM
'UIF has significant assets' although Nxesi warns of collapse if Ters extended Ters should be extended further says B4SA's Robert Legh. But the Labour Minister is worried about ordinary UIF beneficiaries. 24 November 2020 6:52 PM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
The John Perlman Show
SAHRC update on probe into Brackenfell High School

SAHRC update on probe into Brackenfell High School

24 November 2020 5:35 PM

Guest: Andre Gaum | Commissioner at South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)


Western Cape facing risk of Covid curbs

26 November 2020 5:32 PM

Guest: Alan Winde 

Western Cape facing risk of Covid curbs

26 November 2020 5:20 PM

Guest: Dr Nomafrench Mbombo | MEC for Health at Western Cape - Government

#PromisesPromises: Spotlight on PRASA

26 November 2020 5:07 PM

Guest: Shaun Stanford 

[Property Feature] First time home buyers

26 November 2020 4:50 PM

Guest: Esteani Marx, Head of Real Estate at Lightstone

SASI’s survival guide for Black Friday week-end

26 November 2020 4:33 PM

Guest: Gerald Mwandiambir,  Acting CEO: South African Savings Institute

The 2020 deadline of the Norms and Standards for Public School Infrastructure

26 November 2020 4:23 PM

Guest: Hopolang Selebalo, Head of Research at EE 

National Epilepsy Awareness Month

26 November 2020 4:10 PM

Guest: Dr Vanmala Naidoo 

Experts divided over extra 5% marks

26 November 2020 3:55 PM

Guest: Mary Metcalfe, PILO, and Senior Research Associate, University of Johannesburg. 

Argentina's world cup-winning captain Diego Maradona

26 November 2020 3:36 PM

Guest: John Carlin, UK journalist 

EWN: EFF MP’S appear before powers and privileges committee

26 November 2020 3:27 PM

Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent. 

Black Friday shoppers must remember to sanitise and social distance, says Mkhize

27 November 2020 12:18 PM

Makhura: There are signs of regression in clean governance in some Gauteng depts

27 November 2020 12:11 PM

Man arrested for murder of wife, 5 children in EC was ready to flee SA - police

27 November 2020 11:24 AM

