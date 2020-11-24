SAHRC update on probe into Brackenfell High School

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Today at 12:27
WC municipal manager released on bail for interfering with siu investigation on ppe corruption
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kaizer Kganyago
Guests
Kaizer Kganyago
125
Today at 12:37
Premier David Makhura to present his end-of-year report to a virtual sitting of Gauteng Provincial Legislature -
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter
Guests
Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter
125
Today at 12:37
MJC: Temporary closure of a number of WC Mosques, as a result of Covid-19 infections
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shaykh Riad Fataar - Deputy President and Chairman of MJC Cemetary Management Committee at Muslim Judicial Council of SA
Shaykh Riad Fataar - Head of Social Development at Muslim Judicial Council of SA
Guests
Shaykh Riad Fataar - Deputy President and Chairman of MJC Cemetary Management Committee at Muslim Judicial Council of SA
Shaykh Riad Fataar - Head of Social Development at Muslim Judicial Council of SA
125
Today at 12:40
Study: What is the true cost of homelessness In Cape Town?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rowen Ravera-Bauer - Strategic Partnership Development Manager at U-Turn
Guests
Rowen Ravera-Bauer - Strategic Partnership Development Manager at U-Turn
125
Today at 12:41
Railway safety regulator presents the Rail safety report.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
Guests
Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
125
Today at 12:45
Sports Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
125
Today at 12:47
Embassy of Argentina, Ambassador of Argentina to South Africa speak to us on the passing of Maradona and role he played in Argentina.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ambassador Alberto Pedro D'Alotto, Ambassador of Argentina to South Africa
Guests
Ambassador Alberto Pedro D'Alotto, Ambassador of Argentina to South Africa
125
Today at 12:52
1ST FOR WOMEN PARTNERS WITH LIRA, GOODLUCK, MARIECHAN AND GIGI LAMAYNE ON SONG THAT CAN SAVE A LIFE.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lira- SInger
Guests
Lira- SInger
125
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Guests
JJ Cornish
125
Today at 12:56
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
125
Today at 13:15
Food Feature - Aurum has a new summer menu
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Paulo Santo - Owner of Aurum
Guests
Paulo Santo - Owner of Aurum
125
Today at 13:35
Movies and What to Streaming with Hugh Fraser
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Hugh Fraser, movie critic
Guests
Hugh Fraser, movie critic
125
Today at 13:50
Travel Feature - International travel in the time of COVID-19: what to expect
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Gabbi Brondani
Guests
Gabbi Brondani
125
Today at 14:05
The Upside of Failure - Lebo M
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Lebo M - composer at The Lion King (animation)
Guests
Lebo M - composer at The Lion King (animation)
125
Today at 14:35
702 unplugged - Jesse Clegg
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Jesse Clegg
Guests
Jesse Clegg
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
125
Today at 18:38
FRIDAY FILE: Boudoir - The Baking Boutique
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kelly Holman - Owner of Boudoir
Guests
Kelly Holman - Owner of Boudoir
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: The Azania Mosaka Show
See full line-up