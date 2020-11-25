SATAWU call for government intervention in the truck attacks matter

Guest: William Lekgoathi, SATAWU Road freight coordinator
Dr Aaron Motsoaledi- Minister of Home AffairsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Jennifer Ntlatseng, IPID HeadLISTEN TO PODCAST
Nicholas Darius Maweni, Chairman of SAMROLISTEN TO PODCAST
Advocate Gerrie Nel, Former State ProsecutorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Martin Ewi | Senior Researcher at Institute For Security StudiesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Kevin Brandt, EWN reporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Nthakoana NgataneLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Alan WindeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Nomafrench Mbombo | MEC for Health at Western Cape - GovernmentLISTEN TO PODCAST