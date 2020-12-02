National Task team on violence against

Streaming issues? Report here
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 14:00
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 14:00
'We need to choose a vaccine that is most suitable to our current circumstance' SAMA urges the National Department of Health that the COVID-19 vaccine should be given to healthcare workers and the vulnerable be... 5 December 2020 10:35 AM
Issues we still have around HIV/Aids treatment CEO of Proactive Health Dr. Fundile Nyati says KZN has been the best performing province in terms of the healthcare system relati... 5 December 2020 8:04 AM
We have to protect the credibility of these examinations - Umalusi Umalusi CEO Dr Mafu Rakometsi says the full extent of leaked papers has not been established. 4 December 2020 5:33 PM
'Nelson Mandela Bay COVID-19 restrictions to provide reprieve to health workers' EC Health acting superintendent-general Dr Sibongile Zungu says the metro has seen a rise in hospitalisations in recent times. 4 December 2020 12:42 PM
Govt looking to raise $400 million from sale of stake in bankrupt SAA - report According to a report by Bloomberg News, the funds would be used to re-capitalize the reformed South African Airways. 3 December 2020 7:23 PM
'History will absolve us' - Former Eskom exec Matshela Koko at Zondo Commission Various witnesses have implicated Matshela Koko in corruption, but he was his confident self before the State Capture Commission. 3 December 2020 6:38 PM
When it comes to funding, IDC keeps shifting goal posts - bemoans entrepreneur IDC head of Corporate Affairs Tshepo Ramodibe explains why the funding application for Green Scooters was rejected. 4 December 2020 11:54 AM
Govt pension fund recovers from March year-end loss, assets at R1.9 trillion Our long-term focus keeps us steady and we remain resilient says the Government Employees Pension Fund's Musa Mabesa. 3 December 2020 9:05 PM
Govt looking to raise $400 million from sale of stake in bankrupt SAA - report According to a report by Bloomberg News, the funds would be used to re-capitalize the reformed South African Airways. 3 December 2020 7:23 PM
Keen hiker, Azania Mosaka conquers the Otter Trail After weeks of preparation, Azania tackled one of the most beautiful, yet challenging hikes in South Africa – the Otter Trail. 4 December 2020 2:52 PM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
'There's been no consultation' - Rasa will fight any stricter Covid restrictions There's no scientific evidence the restaurant industry has contributed to the rising infection rate says Rasa's Wendy Alberts. 2 December 2020 6:40 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
Pitso Mosimane bags second CAF Champions League title A late goal from Mohamed 'Afsha' Magdy gave Al Ahly a dramatic 2-1 victory over Zamalek in Cairo. 28 November 2020 8:47 AM
[BREAKING] Soccer legend Diego Maradona passes away The former Argentina attacking midfielder suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 7:11 PM
[WATCH] Beautiful collaboration between P!nk and Ndlovu Youth Choir goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 December 2020 8:19 AM
[WATCH] Two men saving turtle from jaws of tiger shark goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 December 2020 8:19 AM
Sello Maake ka-Ncube: There is no respect for actors in the industry In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, Sello Maake ka-Ncube talks about his childhood, career and the film industry. 3 December 2020 12:05 PM
Here's how you can donate to 702''s charitable toy drive 'Toys For Joy' You can put a smile on a child's face this holiday season by donating money towards our Toys for Joy campaign in partnership with... 4 December 2020 2:11 PM
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Bushiri will return to SA once he is sure of his safety and security - Lawyer According to Human Rights Lawyer Chrispine Sibande, South Africa and Malawi have a 1972 extradition treaty. 19 November 2020 1:43 PM
'Bushiris to appear in Lilongwe court this afternoon,' says Malawian journalist Daniel Mababa says they have independently confirmed that the preacher and his wife were not on the presidential jet. 18 November 2020 12:52 PM
Govt looking to raise $400 million from sale of stake in bankrupt SAA - report According to a report by Bloomberg News, the funds would be used to re-capitalize the reformed South African Airways. 3 December 2020 7:23 PM
Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin' Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award. 1 December 2020 8:44 PM
50 people who royally 'stuffed' up our fine, glorious land - Alexander Parker From Jan van Riebeeck to Thabo Mbeki, from Sepp Blatter to minibus taxi drivers… these people stuffed up beautiful South Africa. 30 November 2020 7:45 PM
Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
arrow_forward
National Task team on violence against

National Task team on violence against

2 December 2020 5:34 PM

Guest: John Jeffrey, Deputy Minister of Justice and Correctional services  | Deputy Minister at Department Of Justice And Constitutional Development


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

COVID VACCINE IN THE US

4 December 2020 5:33 PM

Guest: Simon Marks 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Justice and Correctional Services Ministry issues formal extradition request to the Malawi government for Shepherd and Mary Bushiri

4 December 2020 5:23 PM

Guest: Gospel Kazako, Malawi's information minister 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[Reaction] Progress of the matric exams briefing

4 December 2020 5:07 PM

Guest: Mr Nkosiphendule Ntantala 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Umalusi says a re-write is important to maintain the integrity of the Matric Exams

4 December 2020 4:58 PM

John speaks to the CEO of Umalusi, Dr Mafu Rakometsi who says the leaked exams have to be re-written to ensure the integrity of the matric results. The investigation is yet to be completed by the department of Basic Education to establish the reach of the leaked papers 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Dumisani Mkhwanazi found guilty of Palesa Madiba's murder

4 December 2020 4:32 PM

Kgomotso Modise

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nelson Mandela Bay nurses temperature check

4 December 2020 4:20 PM

Guest: Khaya Sodidi, Provincial Secretary of Denosa in the Eastern Cape 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Numsa pickets outside Denel over pay

4 December 2020 3:53 PM

Guest: Phakamile Hlubi, Numsa spokesperson 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Groundwork explains its call for the Engen refinery to be close

4 December 2020 3:38 PM

Guest: Avena Jacklin, Climate and Energy Campaigner at groundWork

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Engen Refinery explosion

4 December 2020 3:26 PM

Nkosikhona Duma, EWN reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Matric exam rewrites fro leaked papers

4 December 2020 3:23 PM

Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Engen refinery in Durban explodes, no injuries or fatalities reported

Local

Matric students to rewrite maths paper 2 and physical science paper 2

Local

We have to protect the credibility of these examinations - Umalusi

Local

EWN Highlights

EC govt confident new COVID-19 measures will stop spread of disease

5 December 2020 10:08 AM

WHO warns virus crisis not over as vaccine rollout approaches

5 December 2020 9:41 AM

South Africa's COVID-19 death toll nearing 22k mark

5 December 2020 8:47 AM

