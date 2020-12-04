EWN: Dumisani Mkhwanazi found guilty of Palesa Madiba's murder

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020 Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
How to give your beloved pets a proper send-off
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Stephen Smith - Senior partner at The Animal Hospital
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday: The Eastern Cape IS open for business
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
William Ross - Chairperson at Emfuleni Corridor Tourism (Eastern Cape)
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: NLC officers raided by SIU
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mat Cuthbert
Kaizer Kganyago
Today at 07:20
Crime Intelligence boss under fire
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Simon Howell - Research Fellow at Centre for Criminology at UCT
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel : Insurance
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Iola Ebmayr (e-yola eb-maya) - Co-head underwriter at KEU Underwriting Managers
Ernest North - Co-founder at Naked Insurance
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Latest on the provincial economy special focus on tourism
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
Today at 09:50
Paramedic life saved by bullet proof vest after being shot
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Shaheem De Vries - Director of Emergency Medical Services at Western Cape Health department
Today at 10:33
#TheCornerOffice-Yogavelli Nambiar, YPO member and CEO of the Allan Gray Orbis Foundation
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Yogaveli Nambiar - YPO member and CEO of the Allan Gray Orbis Foundation
Today at 11:32
I-CAN youth empowerment
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Llewellyn Scholtz - Former Teacher at ...
Today at 11:45
Whats trending with Chantell Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter : Boniswa Pezisa, Net#work BBDO’s CEO
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Boniswa Pezisa - CEO at Net#work BBDO
No Items to show
Up Next: Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
South Africa's GDP grows in 3rd quarter Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke gives details into the latest GDP figures. 8 December 2020 1:52 PM
Insights into AfriForum's rape crisis report Head of research Barend Uys at AfriForum says only 44% of 536 serial rapists were apprehended within one year of their first rape. 7 December 2020 5:41 PM
Brackenfell High: Investigation finds no one was excluded based on race Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt gives more insights into the report by the MEC. 7 December 2020 4:30 PM
View all Local
Zuma, Thales arms deal case back in court today, matter likely to be postponed Specialist legal journalist Karyn Maughan reflects on the matter heading to court and why it might be postponed. 8 December 2020 7:38 AM
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
Court slams PP for 'egregious' behaviour – punishes her with cost order The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bernard Hotz, Head of Business Crimes and Investigations at Werksmans. 7 December 2020 6:29 PM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.' 8 December 2020 8:11 PM
Local Wagyu rib-eye scores off the international charts (outshining even Japan) Wagyu beef can cost over R1 000 a kg in SA, and even more abroad. The Money Show interviews Wagyu SA's Dr. Michael Bradfield. 8 December 2020 7:40 PM
View all Business
Need new wheels? Car subscriptions at a monthly fee have arrived in South Africa Bruce Whitfield interviews Tinashe Ruzane of FlexClub, where you can choose from a variety of car subscriptions for a monthly fee. 7 December 2020 7:21 PM
About 49% of South Africans claim to have gained weight during lockdown - Report The research titled 'The State of Nutrition in South Africa' also shows that food consumption has changed during the lockdown. 7 December 2020 3:14 PM
Here's how littering threatens the health of our communities Cleaning up South Africa starts with us. 7 December 2020 6:50 AM
View all Lifestyle
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
Pitso Mosimane bags second CAF Champions League title A late goal from Mohamed 'Afsha' Magdy gave Al Ahly a dramatic 2-1 victory over Zamalek in Cairo. 28 November 2020 8:47 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] How working from home is like now compared to at start of COVID-19 Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 December 2020 8:21 AM
[WATCH] A mom gives us tips on how to wrap presents like a pro Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 December 2020 8:21 AM
[VIDEO] Parkhurst residents apprehend criminal from robbing innocent woman Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 December 2020 8:21 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
Here's how you can donate to 702's charitable toy drive 'Toys For Joy' You can put a smile on a child's face this holiday season by donating money towards our Toys for Joy campaign in partnership with... 4 December 2020 2:11 PM
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
View all World
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.' 8 December 2020 8:11 PM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Bushiri will return to SA once he is sure of his safety and security - Lawyer According to Human Rights Lawyer Chrispine Sibande, South Africa and Malawi have a 1972 extradition treaty. 19 November 2020 1:43 PM
View all Africa
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
Court slams PP for 'egregious' behaviour – punishes her with cost order The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bernard Hotz, Head of Business Crimes and Investigations at Werksmans. 7 December 2020 6:29 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
arrow_forward
EWN: Dumisani Mkhwanazi found guilty of Palesa Madiba's murder

EWN: Dumisani Mkhwanazi found guilty of Palesa Madiba's murder

4 December 2020 4:32 PM

Kgomotso Modise


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

Facebook Launches Its First Joburg Community City Guide

8 December 2020 5:36 PM

Guest: Kezia Anim-Addo, Facebook’s Head of Communications in Africa 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

NEC OUTCOME BRIEFING

8 December 2020 5:20 PM

Tshidi Madia/ EWN Reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Discovery launches prepaid health cover in South Africa

8 December 2020 5:05 PM

Guest: Maria Makhabane-Leke, Executive Associate at Discovery Health 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tribute to Theatre Legend Dawn Lindberg

8 December 2020 4:56 PM

Guest: Lala Tuku  Producer and actress,  MD - Clive Morris Production

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[FEATURE] My town: Attridgeville

8 December 2020 4:32 PM

Guest: Mpho Morapane | History Co-Ordinator at Atteridgeville

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

National Lottery Commission offices raided by SIU

8 December 2020 4:23 PM

Guest: Karam singh, Head of Legal and Investigation for  Corruption Watch 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Nathaniel Julie's family disappointed with the wait

8 December 2020 4:07 PM

Guest: Kgomotso Modise/ EWN Reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Judges Matter responds to the Judicial Conduct Tribunal’s hearings against Judge Hlophe

8 December 2020 3:59 PM

Guest: Mbekezeli Benjamin | Researcher and Advocacy Officer at Judges Matter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

City of Joburg evicts mother of 4 from transformer

8 December 2020 3:36 PM

Guest: Mpho Moerane, MMC of infrastructure

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Zuma/ Thales trial postponed to 23rd February 2021

8 December 2020 3:28 PM

Nkosikhona Duma, EWN reporter  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Mother and her 4 children evicted from transformer substation turned home by COJ

Local

'SIU raid on National Lotteries Commission offices long overdue'

Politics

Family found in transformer substation don't have documents to be in SA - MMC

Local

EWN Highlights

Pfizer chief insists no corners cut on vaccine testing

8 December 2020 9:04 PM

US expert committee upbeat on Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

8 December 2020 8:33 PM

Oxford and AstraZeneca first to publish final-stage vaccine trial results

8 December 2020 7:39 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA