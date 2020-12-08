Judges Matter responds to the Judicial Conduct Tribunal’s hearings against Judge Hlophe

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Chris Smith
125
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Chris Smith
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Chris Smith
Today at 10:05
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng stirs up controversy with vaccine prayer
The Clement Manyathela Show
Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana
Chris Oxtoby - Researcher at Democratic Governance And Rights Unit At Uct
Today at 10:08
International news with Clifford Coonan from DW in Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 10:33
RE-capping the Aduitor Generals report into Covid funding irregularities
Today with Kieno Kammies
Advocate Stephanie Fick - Advocate and Executive Director at OUTA
Today at 10:35
Interview
The Clement Manyathela Show
Thinus Ferreira
Today at 10:45
Bargaining council "Mafia" burdening SMME's for fees
Today with Kieno Kammies
Neeroj Daya - Owner of Fine Furniture in Paarden Eiland
Michael Bagraim - Labour Lawyer at Bagraim Attorneys
Today at 11:05
The future now with Dr Roze-2020 VISION: Reflecting on her Lockdown Diaries of 202o
Today with Kieno Kammies
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:05
Relationships Focus: Arranged relationships
The Clement Manyathela Show
Theo Malherbe - Dating Service Owner at ...
Today at 11:45
90 year old providing community with housing
Today with Kieno Kammies
Dr. Beatrice Wiid - Chairperson of the Board of the Interchange Foundation
Today at 12:15
Could Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's prayer create unfounded fears around vaccine safety?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Chris Oxtoby - Researcher at Democratic Governance And Rights Unit At Uct
Today at 12:37
Ryland Fisher
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
125
Today at 12:40
St Luke's hospice
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Ronita Mahilall
Today at 12:45
Oscar White Gold
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
125
Today at 18:13
Corporate art, is it an investment or not ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Stefan Hundt - Head Of The Art Advisory Service at Sanlam Private Investments
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File: von Geusau chocolates
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Richard von Geusau
