National Lottery Commission offices raided by SIU

Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:05
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng stirs up controversy with vaccine prayer
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana
Chris Oxtoby - Researcher at Democratic Governance And Rights Unit At Uct
Today at 10:08
International news with Clifford Coonan from DW in Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
RE-capping the Aduitor Generals report into Covid funding irregularities
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Advocate Stephanie Fick - Advocate and Executive Director at OUTA
Today at 10:35
Interview
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Thinus Ferreira
Today at 10:45
Bargaining council "Mafia" burdening SMME's for fees
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Neeroj Daya - Owner of Fine Furniture in Paarden Eiland
Michael Bagraim - Labour Lawyer at Bagraim Attorneys
Today at 11:05
The future now with Dr Roze-2020 VISION: Reflecting on her Lockdown Diaries of 202o
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:05
Relationships Focus: Arranged relationships
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Theo Malherbe - Dating Service Owner at ...
Today at 11:45
90 year old providing community with housing
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr. Beatrice Wiid - Chairperson of the Board of the Interchange Foundation
Today at 12:15
Could Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's prayer create unfounded fears around vaccine safety?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Oxtoby - Researcher at Democratic Governance And Rights Unit At Uct
Today at 12:37
Ryland Fisher
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:40
St Luke's hospice
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ronita Mahilall
Today at 12:45
Oscar White Gold
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 18:13
Corporate art, is it an investment or not ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stefan Hundt - Head Of The Art Advisory Service at Sanlam Private Investments
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File: von Geusau chocolates
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard von Geusau
Latest Local
SA first 3D global virtual school takes online learning to next level Iva Global School founder and CEO John Luis reflects on how the school works and how it is different from normal schools. 11 December 2020 7:50 AM
Concern as 8,166 new COVID-19 cases and 173 more deaths recorded across SA The health ministry has also confirmed that 173 more people have died from the virus pushing the death toll to 22,747. 11 December 2020 6:20 AM
Transporting Covid-19 vaccine: We can keep it cold with helium says SA producer Renergen's patenting an aluminium box that would use liquid helium to keep a vaccine at the required temperature for 30 days. 10 December 2020 9:07 PM
DPE appoints interim board for SAA but 'it's very thin on airline experience' The move aims to restore 'proper oversight' during the business rescue process, but Guy Leitch says SAA's future remains bleak. 9 December 2020 7:12 PM
'Unemployment, abuse of power and greed are major drivers for corruption in SA' Corruption Watch stakeholder and campaigns head Kavisha Pillay reflects on a report about corruption in South Africa. 9 December 2020 12:40 PM
'Ingonyama Trust lease agreement undermine customary rights to land people have' Cosac executive secretary Lawson Naidoo reflects on why several rights group are taking the Trust to court. 9 December 2020 7:31 AM
Car dealership insisting you pay 'extra' fees? 'Nonsense! It's not mandatory' Insist on a breakdown of finance deal fees. Many car dealers pad them, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 10 December 2020 8:21 PM
The dread of load shedding is back - 'none anticipated but a high probability' As usual, Eskom's statement seems contradictory. Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha tries to explain the state of the grid. 10 December 2020 8:01 PM
Solidarity Fund commits R327m deposit for Covax programme, balance due to govt The commitment South Africa is making to the WHO initiative is to vaccinate 10% of our population, says the Solidarity Fund. 10 December 2020 7:27 PM
LIFT-off! It's all systems go for new airline's inaugural Jhb-Cape Town flight Local airline LIFT's inaugural flight takes off at 6:30 am on Thursday. Bruce Whitfield interviews co-founder Gidon Novick. 9 December 2020 8:51 PM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
Local Wagyu rib-eye scores off the international charts (outshining even Japan) Wagyu beef can cost over R1 000 a kg in SA, and even more abroad. The Money Show interviews Wagyu SA's Dr. Michael Bradfield. 8 December 2020 7:40 PM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
Pitso Mosimane bags second CAF Champions League title A late goal from Mohamed 'Afsha' Magdy gave Al Ahly a dramatic 2-1 victory over Zamalek in Cairo. 28 November 2020 8:47 AM
[WATCH] Boy's soccer commentating skills leaves everyone intrigued Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 December 2020 8:37 AM
[WATCH] Students surprise teacher with thank you messages in Zoom class Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 December 2020 8:36 AM
[WATCH] News anchor wears glasses on-air to boost daughter's confidence Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 December 2020 9:47 AM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
Here's how you can donate to 702's charitable toy drive 'Toys For Joy' You can put a smile on a child's face this holiday season by donating money towards our Toys for Joy campaign in partnership with... 4 December 2020 2:11 PM
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
Ghana's opposition reject presidential election results Ghanaian online journalist Kent Mensah gives an update on the election results where Nana Akufo-Addo has been re-elected. 10 December 2020 2:02 PM
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.' 8 December 2020 8:11 PM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
Court slams PP for 'egregious' behaviour – punishes her with cost order The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bernard Hotz, Head of Business Crimes and Investigations at Werksmans. 7 December 2020 6:29 PM
Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
arrow_forward
National Lottery Commission offices raided by SIU

National Lottery Commission offices raided by SIU

8 December 2020 4:23 PM

Guest: Karam singh, Head of Legal and Investigation for  Corruption Watch 


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

Lawsuit against Facebook in the US

10 December 2020 6:03 PM

simon marks 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Niece pays tribute to amapiano viral sensation Olpha “Gee Six Five” Selepe

10 December 2020 5:31 PM

Guest: Sbu Mpungose 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[Property Feature] House price index

10 December 2020 5:11 PM

Guest: Esteani Marx, Head of Real Estate at Lightstone 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#PromisesPromises: Has the Constitution achieved it's purpose?

10 December 2020 4:55 PM

Guest: Navi Pillay, Former UN Human Rights Commissioner 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19 impact of the live music industry

10 December 2020 4:35 PM

Guest:  Gwen Ansell

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA in a second wave of Covid-19

10 December 2020 4:27 PM

Guest: Prof Adrian Puren, Acting Executive Director on NICD 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Withholding school reports

10 December 2020 4:21 PM

Guest: Sue Larkan

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Zandile Gumede attempts to get corruption case scrapped

10 December 2020 3:55 PM

Nkosikhona Duma, EWN reporter  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Equal Education on Basic Education Minister's performance contract

10 December 2020 3:41 PM

Guest: Noncedo Madubedube

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Third anniversary since Steinhoff's fraud case becoming public

10 December 2020 3:36 PM

Guest: Rob Rose, Financial Mail editor 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

