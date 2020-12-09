Covid-19 may be a driver of poor behaviour on SA roads

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:50
PP Con Court decision on costs
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Today at 16:10
New Covid restrictions inmpact coastal tourist attractions badly
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO of Tourism Business Council of South Africa
Today at 16:50
New Coronavirus Strain Found In UK
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 17:10
ANC Integrity recommendations still have to be approved by the NEC
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Somadoda Fikeni
Today at 17:20
Beethoven's 250th birthday
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kutlwano Masote
Today at 18:09
ConCourt rules against Public Protector Mkhwebane in Zuma tax case
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Joon Chong - Partner at Webber Wentzel
Today at 18:13
Public Sector Unions lose court bid to force government to implement 2020 wage hikes
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Zwelinzima Vavi - General Secretary at SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu)‚
Gina Schoeman - Economist at Citi Bank
Andrew Levy - Labour Economist and MD at Andrew Levy Employment
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Barry Hilton wraps up 2020 - the year that was
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Barry Hilton - Comedian at ...
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - Investing with style – A guide to understanding investment styles and strategies
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Riccardo Fontanella - Head of Technical Marketing at Alexander Forbes Investments
Today at 19:48
Investment School - part 1
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Riccardo Fontanella - Head of Technical Marketing at Alexander Forbes Investments
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
What you need to rewrite your matric exams Dept of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says anyone who wants to rewrite can do so as long as they have registered. 15 December 2020 2:19 PM
Steps companies can take to prepare for re-opening in January Workforce Holdings CEO Richard Malkin says it is the employer's responsibility is to understand the risk they are exposed to. 15 December 2020 11:53 AM
Citizens planning to travel abroad need to do so cautiously - Naledi Pandor Dirco minister says South Africans need to check COVID-19 restrictions in countries they plan to visit. 15 December 2020 7:45 AM
View all Local
ANC integrity commission recommends Ace Magashule to step aside immediately Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia says this could spell the end of the secretary-general's career. 15 December 2020 12:41 PM
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa on measures to battle 2nd Covid-19 wave The President is addressing the nation on measures it's taking to combat the 2nd wave of Covid-19, now washing over South Africa. 14 December 2020 7:44 PM
SALGA: Reflecting on 20 years of local government transformation Government representatives, policymakers and practitioners chronicle and reflect on 20 years of democratic local government in SA. 14 December 2020 12:44 PM
View all Politics
Cheaper wine in 2021: 300m litres of wine still unsold after alcohol ban That is equal to South Africa’s entire wine sales in 2019. A bumper harvest is imminent; who will drink all that wine? 14 December 2020 7:17 PM
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
We need electricity tariffs to rise by 28% - André de Ruyter, CEO – Eskom "We can either choose between continued taxpayer subsidies or we can move to cost-reflective tariffs," says De Ruyter. 14 December 2020 6:34 PM
View all Business
Car dealership insisting you pay 'extra' fees? 'Nonsense! It's not mandatory' Insist on a breakdown of finance deal fees. Many car dealers pad them, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 10 December 2020 8:21 PM
LIFT-off! It's all systems go for new airline's inaugural Jhb-Cape Town flight Local airline LIFT's inaugural flight takes off at 6:30 am on Thursday. Bruce Whitfield interviews co-founder Gidon Novick. 9 December 2020 8:51 PM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha dies in car accident The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear. 13 December 2020 9:03 AM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Elephant leopard crawls under electric fence to get to water hole Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 December 2020 8:49 AM
[WATCH] A driver of crashed McLaren tells onlooker that he will never own one Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 December 2020 8:47 AM
[WATCH] Saps using teargas to disperse partygoers goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 December 2020 8:33 AM
View all Entertainment
Joe Biden set to be confirmed as next US president by Electoral College Washington DC Bureau Chief of the Guardian David Smith reflects on the vote that is set to confirm the country's next president. 14 December 2020 7:23 AM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
Here's how you can donate to 702's charitable toy drive 'Toys For Joy' You can put a smile on a child's face this holiday season by donating money towards our Toys for Joy campaign in partnership with... 4 December 2020 2:11 PM
View all World
No one has claimed responsibility for Nigerian boys abduction Eyewitness News correspondent Samson Omale says the United Nations has also called on the Nigerian government to ack quickly. 14 December 2020 2:09 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Ghana's opposition reject presidential election results Ghanaian online journalist Kent Mensah gives an update on the election results where Nana Akufo-Addo has been re-elected. 10 December 2020 2:02 PM
View all Africa
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
Covid-19 may be a driver of poor behaviour on SA roads

Covid-19 may be a driver of poor behaviour on SA roads

9 December 2020 5:03 PM

Layton Beard- AA Spokesperson 


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

Impact of lockdown restrictions on the police during the festive season

15 December 2020 3:47 PM

Guest: Peter Ntsime, Deputy General Secretary of SAPU 

EWN: Durban beaches closed tomorrow and on big holidays

15 December 2020 3:46 PM

Nkosikhona Duma, EWN reporter 

EWN: ANC Integrity committe recommends that Magashule steps aside

15 December 2020 3:43 PM

Tshidi Madia | Senior politics journalist  at EWN 

Electoral college to cast their votes for the new president

14 December 2020 5:37 PM

Guest: Simon Marks,  US Correspondent 

Make state capture-linked companies pay reparations for damaging SA's economy

14 December 2020 5:23 PM

Guest: Dr Iraj Abedian 

Long hauls battle with Corona virus

14 December 2020 5:13 PM

Guest: Catherine Constantanides, Covid -19 survivor 

Alcohol industry interventions for Covid-19

14 December 2020 4:59 PM

Guest: Patricia Pillay 

YouTube, Gmail, Google Drive services hit by outage

14 December 2020 4:35 PM

Guest: Arthur Goldstuck tech analyst - World Wide Worx

Oil refinery blast is one more reason South Africa should take industrial risks seriously

14 December 2020 4:25 PM

Guest: Llewellyn  Leonard | Professor Environmental Science at UNISA 

Poor data capturing prevents proper tracking of pupils through the school system

14 December 2020 3:57 PM

Guest: Merle Mansfield, Programme Director of the Zero Dropout Campaign

Trending

ANC integrity commission recommends Ace Magashule to step aside immediately

Politics

Citizens planning to travel abroad need to do so cautiously - Naledi Pandor

Local Politics

Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities)

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

ANC integrity commission worried over NEC role in implementing party resolutions

15 December 2020 2:43 PM

Q3 employment survey sees SA economy shed 616,000 jobs

15 December 2020 2:28 PM

Despite staff shortages, KZN officials confident of meeting safety demands

15 December 2020 2:16 PM

