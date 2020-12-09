Covid-19 may be a driver of poor behaviour on SA roads

Today at 15:50 PP Con Court decision on costs Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Karyn Maughan

Today at 16:10 New Covid restrictions inmpact coastal tourist attractions badly Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO of Tourism Business Council of South Africa

Today at 16:50 New Coronavirus Strain Found In UK Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Gavin Grey

Today at 17:10 ANC Integrity recommendations still have to be approved by the NEC Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Dr Somadoda Fikeni

Today at 17:20 Beethoven's 250th birthday Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Kutlwano Masote

Today at 18:09 ConCourt rules against Public Protector Mkhwebane in Zuma tax case The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Joon Chong - Partner at Webber Wentzel

Today at 18:13 Public Sector Unions lose court bid to force government to implement 2020 wage hikes The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Zwelinzima Vavi - General Secretary at SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu)‚

Gina Schoeman - Economist at Citi Bank

Andrew Levy - Labour Economist and MD at Andrew Levy Employment

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

Today at 18:39 Barry Hilton wraps up 2020 - the year that was The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Barry Hilton - Comedian at ...

Today at 19:08 ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

Today at 19:18 Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow

Today at 19:33 ZOOM Investment School - Investing with style – A guide to understanding investment styles and strategies The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Riccardo Fontanella - Head of Technical Marketing at Alexander Forbes Investments

