Covid-19 may be a driver of poor behaviour on SA roads

The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Today at 15:50
PP Con Court decision on costs
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Guests
Karyn Maughan
125
Today at 16:10
New Covid restrictions inmpact coastal tourist attractions badly
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO of Tourism Business Council of South Africa
Guests
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO of Tourism Business Council of South Africa
125
Today at 16:50
New Coronavirus Strain Found In UK
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gavin Grey
Guests
Gavin Grey
125
Today at 17:10
ANC Integrity recommendations still have to be approved by the NEC
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Somadoda Fikeni
Guests
Dr Somadoda Fikeni
125
Today at 17:20
Beethoven's 250th birthday
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kutlwano Masote
Guests
Kutlwano Masote
125
Today at 18:09
ConCourt rules against Public Protector Mkhwebane in Zuma tax case
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Joon Chong - Partner at Webber Wentzel
Guests
Joon Chong - Partner at Webber Wentzel
125
Today at 18:13
Public Sector Unions lose court bid to force government to implement 2020 wage hikes
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Zwelinzima Vavi - General Secretary at SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu)‚
Gina Schoeman - Economist at Citi Bank
Andrew Levy - Labour Economist and MD at Andrew Levy Employment
Guests
Zwelinzima Vavi - General Secretary at SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu)‚
Gina Schoeman - Economist at Citi Bank
Andrew Levy - Labour Economist and MD at Andrew Levy Employment
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
125
Today at 18:39
Barry Hilton wraps up 2020 - the year that was
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Barry Hilton - Comedian at ...
Guests
Barry Hilton - Comedian at ...
125
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
125
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - Investing with style – A guide to understanding investment styles and strategies
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Riccardo Fontanella - Head of Technical Marketing at Alexander Forbes Investments
Guests
Riccardo Fontanella - Head of Technical Marketing at Alexander Forbes Investments
125
Today at 19:48
Investment School - part 1
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Riccardo Fontanella - Head of Technical Marketing at Alexander Forbes Investments
Guests
Riccardo Fontanella - Head of Technical Marketing at Alexander Forbes Investments
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up