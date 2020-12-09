Did Basic Education submit papers on the matric rewrite challenge by Afriforum

Streaming issues? Report here
Paul Mtitara
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
13:00 - 16:00
Latest Local
'Have a conversation with the family that will bring them into your world' Clinical Psychologist Khosi Jiyane weighs in on how some people dread Christmas time with their family members due to expectations... 13 December 2020 11:36 AM
'I understand poverty and underdevelopment along with the challenges of it' Author, Founder and Chief Executive of Pan-African Investment and Research Services Dr. Iraj Abedian shares his life story and his... 13 December 2020 10:39 AM
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha dies in car accident The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear. 13 December 2020 9:03 AM
DPE appoints interim board for SAA but 'it's very thin on airline experience' The move aims to restore 'proper oversight' during the business rescue process, but Guy Leitch says SAA's future remains bleak. 9 December 2020 7:12 PM
'Unemployment, abuse of power and greed are major drivers for corruption in SA' Corruption Watch stakeholder and campaigns head Kavisha Pillay reflects on a report about corruption in South Africa. 9 December 2020 12:40 PM
'Ingonyama Trust lease agreement undermine customary rights to land people have' Cosac executive secretary Lawson Naidoo reflects on why several rights group are taking the Trust to court. 9 December 2020 7:31 AM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Transporting Covid-19 vaccine: We can keep it cold with helium says SA producer Renergen's patenting an aluminium box that would use liquid helium to keep a vaccine at the required temperature for 30 days. 10 December 2020 9:07 PM
Car dealership insisting you pay 'extra' fees? 'Nonsense! It's not mandatory' Insist on a breakdown of finance deal fees. Many car dealers pad them, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 10 December 2020 8:21 PM
LIFT-off! It's all systems go for new airline's inaugural Jhb-Cape Town flight Local airline LIFT's inaugural flight takes off at 6:30 am on Thursday. Bruce Whitfield interviews co-founder Gidon Novick. 9 December 2020 8:51 PM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
Local Wagyu rib-eye scores off the international charts (outshining even Japan) Wagyu beef can cost over R1 000 a kg in SA, and even more abroad. The Money Show interviews Wagyu SA's Dr. Michael Bradfield. 8 December 2020 7:40 PM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
Pitso Mosimane bags second CAF Champions League title A late goal from Mohamed 'Afsha' Magdy gave Al Ahly a dramatic 2-1 victory over Zamalek in Cairo. 28 November 2020 8:47 AM
[WATCH] Zolani Mohala performs her latest solo single 'Remember Who You Are' The musician says she wanted to discover her voice outside of the collaborative space. 11 December 2020 3:17 PM
[WATCH] Boy's soccer commentating skills leaves everyone intrigued Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 December 2020 8:37 AM
[WATCH] Students surprise teacher with thank you messages in Zoom class Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 December 2020 8:36 AM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
Here's how you can donate to 702's charitable toy drive 'Toys For Joy' You can put a smile on a child's face this holiday season by donating money towards our Toys for Joy campaign in partnership with... 4 December 2020 2:11 PM
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Ghana's opposition reject presidential election results Ghanaian online journalist Kent Mensah gives an update on the election results where Nana Akufo-Addo has been re-elected. 10 December 2020 2:02 PM
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.' 8 December 2020 8:11 PM
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
Court slams PP for 'egregious' behaviour – punishes her with cost order The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bernard Hotz, Head of Business Crimes and Investigations at Werksmans. 7 December 2020 6:29 PM
The John Perlman Show
Did Basic Education submit papers on the matric rewrite challenge by Afriforum

Did Basic Education submit papers on the matric rewrite challenge by Afriforum

9 December 2020 5:24 PM

Guest: Willie Spies | Lawyer at AfriForum 


HSRC conducts survey on spread of Covid-19

11 December 2020 5:22 PM

Guest: Dr Sizulu Moyo 

JPSA Concerns on RTMC threatens motorists with unlawful arrest

11 December 2020 5:06 PM

Guest: Howard Dembovsky 

EWN: Update on the fight against corruption at Eskom

11 December 2020 4:58 PM

Kgomotso Modise

AfriForum and Cosas react to rewriting of leaked exam papers

11 December 2020 4:24 PM

Guest: Willie Spies/ Attorney Afriforum 

Douglas Ngobeni/ COSAS National Spokesperson 

Toys for Joy

11 December 2020 3:57 PM

Guest: Major Rosanna Ntshangase 

ABSA funds We Think Code to train software developers who will assist SMMEs

11 December 2020 3:40 PM

Guest: Nyari Samushonga, CEO of WeThinkCode

EWN: Mogoeng tables annual report

11 December 2020 3:35 PM

Theto Mahlakoana | Senior Political Reporter at EWN | 

EWN: Zwane back at State Capture

11 December 2020 3:23 PM

Nthakoana Ngatane 

Lawsuit against Facebook in the US

10 December 2020 6:03 PM

simon marks 

Niece pays tribute to amapiano viral sensation Olpha “Gee Six Five” Selepe

10 December 2020 5:31 PM

Guest: Sbu Mpungose 

Concern as 8,166 new COVID-19 cases and 173 more deaths recorded across SA

Local

Judges shouldn't be the subject of the news - Judges Matter campaign

Local

It would be very stupid for DBE to try and appeal this matter- AfriForum

Local

EWN Highlights

UK and EU ditch deadline and pursue Brexit talks

13 December 2020 2:52 PM

Two ‘dangerous’ prisoners escape Grahamstown Correctional Centre

13 December 2020 2:47 PM

SA cannot afford another hard lockdown – Economist

13 December 2020 2:02 PM

