Third anniversary since Steinhoff's fraud case becoming public

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
#familymeeting =Reaction to President Cyril Ramaphosas Covid 19 address
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 10:08
Big win for SA car owners
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Thembinkosi Bonakele
Today at 10:33
Bargaing council squeezing struggling businesses for fees
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Michael Bagraim
Today at 10:45
Tech made easy with Alistair Fairweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather
Today at 11:05
The Zero Dropout Campaign: Creating early warning systems to help prevent learners from dropping out of school
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Merle Mansfield
Today at 11:32
90 year old providing community with housing
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Beatrice Wiid
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - Investing with style – A guide to understanding investment styles and strategies
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:48
Investment School - part 1
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Riccardo Fontanella - Head of Technical Marketing at Alexander Forbes Investments
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa on measures to battle 2nd Covid-19 wave The President is addressing the nation on measures it's taking to combat the 2nd wave of Covid-19, now washing over South Africa. 14 December 2020 7:44 PM
The outage cost Google millions of dollars every second - Tech analyst World Wide Worx tech analyst Arthur Goldstuck says this was a global outage and Google is still to explain what happened. 14 December 2020 5:07 PM
Zero Dropout Campaign concerned about data collection in schools Programme Director of the Zero Dropout Campaign, Merle Mansfield says they are currents using estimates for dropouts. 14 December 2020 4:33 PM
View all Local
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa on measures to battle 2nd Covid-19 wave The President is addressing the nation on measures it's taking to combat the 2nd wave of Covid-19, now washing over South Africa. 14 December 2020 7:44 PM
SALGA: Reflecting on 20 years of local government transformation Government representatives, policymakers and practitioners chronicle and reflect on 20 years of democratic local government in SA. 14 December 2020 12:44 PM
DPE appoints interim board for SAA but 'it's very thin on airline experience' The move aims to restore 'proper oversight' during the business rescue process, but Guy Leitch says SAA's future remains bleak. 9 December 2020 7:12 PM
View all Politics
Cheaper wine in 2021: 300m litres of wine still unsold after alcohol ban That is equal to South Africa’s entire wine sales in 2019. A bumper harvest is imminent; who will drink all that wine? 14 December 2020 7:17 PM
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
We need electricity tariffs to rise by 28% - André de Ruyter, CEO – Eskom "We can either choose between continued taxpayer subsidies or we can move to cost-reflective tariffs," says De Ruyter. 14 December 2020 6:34 PM
View all Business
Car dealership insisting you pay 'extra' fees? 'Nonsense! It's not mandatory' Insist on a breakdown of finance deal fees. Many car dealers pad them, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 10 December 2020 8:21 PM
LIFT-off! It's all systems go for new airline's inaugural Jhb-Cape Town flight Local airline LIFT's inaugural flight takes off at 6:30 am on Thursday. Bruce Whitfield interviews co-founder Gidon Novick. 9 December 2020 8:51 PM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha dies in car accident The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear. 13 December 2020 9:03 AM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Saps using teargas to disperse partygoers goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 December 2020 8:33 AM
[WATCH] Family kicked off flight after toddler refused to wear mask Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 December 2020 8:32 AM
[WATCH] Zolani Mohala performs her latest solo single 'Remember Who You Are' The musician says she wanted to discover her voice outside of the collaborative space. 11 December 2020 3:17 PM
View all Entertainment
Joe Biden set to be confirmed as next US president by Electoral College Washington DC Bureau Chief of the Guardian David Smith reflects on the vote that is set to confirm the country's next president. 14 December 2020 7:23 AM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
Here's how you can donate to 702's charitable toy drive 'Toys For Joy' You can put a smile on a child's face this holiday season by donating money towards our Toys for Joy campaign in partnership with... 4 December 2020 2:11 PM
View all World
No one has claimed responsibility for Nigerian boys abduction Eyewitness News correspondent Samson Omale says the United Nations has also called on the Nigerian government to ack quickly. 14 December 2020 2:09 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Ghana's opposition reject presidential election results Ghanaian online journalist Kent Mensah gives an update on the election results where Nana Akufo-Addo has been re-elected. 10 December 2020 2:02 PM
View all Africa
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
arrow_forward
Third anniversary since Steinhoff's fraud case becoming public

Third anniversary since Steinhoff's fraud case becoming public

10 December 2020 3:36 PM

Guest: Rob Rose, Financial Mail editor 


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

Electoral college to cast their votes for the new president

14 December 2020 5:37 PM

Guest: Simon Marks,  US Correspondent 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Make state capture-linked companies pay reparations for damaging SA's economy

14 December 2020 5:23 PM

Guest: Dr Iraj Abedian 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Long hauls battle with Corona virus

14 December 2020 5:13 PM

Guest: Catherine Constantanides, Covid -19 survivor 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Alcohol industry interventions for Covid-19

14 December 2020 4:59 PM

Guest: Patricia Pillay 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

YouTube, Gmail, Google Drive services hit by outage

14 December 2020 4:35 PM

Guest: Arthur Goldstuck tech analyst - World Wide Worx

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Oil refinery blast is one more reason South Africa should take industrial risks seriously

14 December 2020 4:25 PM

Guest: Llewellyn  Leonard | Professor Environmental Science at UNISA 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Poor data capturing prevents proper tracking of pupils through the school system

14 December 2020 3:57 PM

Guest: Merle Mansfield, Programme Director of the Zero Dropout Campaign

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eastern Cape wants to close beaches and parks over the festive season

14 December 2020 3:40 PM

Guest: Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Eskom's interim results

14 December 2020 3:24 PM

Kgomotso Modise/ EWN Reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

MTN 8 final preview

14 December 2020 3:15 PM

John spoke to Lefa Tsutsulup, one of the ambassadors for MTN8 about what people can expect at the final of the 2020 MTN 8 tournament will take place in Durban on Saturday.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] President Ramaphosa on measures to battle 2nd Covid-19 wave

Local Business Politics

Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities)

Business Opinion

Cheaper wine in 2021: 300m litres of wine still unsold after alcohol ban

Business

EWN Highlights

READ: President Ramaphosa's full speech on festive season COVID-19 restrictions

14 December 2020 9:22 PM

SA's Abdool Karim wins top award for 'standing up for science' during COVID-19

14 December 2020 9:09 PM

LIVE BLOG: Some beaches to be closed on various festive season dates

14 December 2020 7:00 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA