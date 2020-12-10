PromisesPromises: Has the Constitution achieved it's purpose?

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist continued
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions, even the wacky ones.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle - Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
Mauritius offers 'no strings attached' long-stay visas
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mukhtar Joonas - Honorary Consul General at Mauritius Government
Today at 11:05
Prof Salim Abdool Karim
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Salim Abdool Karim
Today at 11:32
Toys for Joy-Campaign crossing Africa Melane
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Africa Melane - Presenter at 567 Cape Talk
Today at 11:45
EMS Drone Rescue Project
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Fabian Higgins
Latest Local
184 more people die from COVID-19 and cases continue to surge The country's death toll has increased to 24,011 after these recent fatalities. 18 December 2020 6:55 AM
Author of 'Mr Rogue' book on SA democracy and being married to Ivan Pillay Pillay was the focus of a smear campaign alleging he'd set up a Sars 'rogue unit'. He doesn't hold a grudge - Evelyn Groenink. 17 December 2020 8:50 PM
SA misses deposit deadline to secure Covax vaccines, no comment from Treasury The Solidarity Fund committed R327m for the deposit to join Covax, but can only pay once govt provides the required guarantees. 17 December 2020 6:33 PM
View all Local
Democratic Alliance files court papers over Garden Route beach closures DA national spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube explains why they are taking the government to court. 17 December 2020 5:00 PM
Civil society group Accountability Now want Ramaphosa to suspend Mkhwebane The organisation wants the Public Protector to be removed pending the outcome of removal proceedings in Parliament. 17 December 2020 12:41 PM
Zandile Gumede's supporters 'vindicated' as she returns to KZN legislature Her return was recommended by the African national Congress's provincial integrity commission following her appearance before it.... 16 December 2020 8:03 AM
View all Politics
JSE-listed Altron completes Bytes demerger, R10.9b windfall for shareholders Altron shareholders will get billions in the form of Bytes ordinary shares and cash. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mteto Nyati. 17 December 2020 7:01 PM
Considering investing in art? Get the DOs and DON'Ts from an expert There are plenty of good investment opportunities in South Africa's art market says Dr Paul Bayliss, Absa specialist art curator 16 December 2020 8:54 PM
FNB: No penalty if you didn't have money in your account for early Dec debits 'Some debit orders went off as early as the 11th!' This December has seen more early debits than previous years - Wendy Knowler. 16 December 2020 8:14 PM
View all Business
Yvonne Chaka Chaka: I'm in negotiations to buy my music masters In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka speaks about her childhood, career and family. 17 December 2020 11:30 AM
'Extraordinary opportunity' - Former FNB CEO buys prime wine estate from Distell Wine expert Michael Fridjhon on the sale of the Cape's historic Plaisir de Merle to the Jordaan family of Bartinney Wine Estate. 16 December 2020 6:56 PM
Amazon now the biggest advertiser in the world - R165 billion spent in a year Amazon overtook traditional top spender Procter & Gamble according to Ad Age magazine. Bruce Whitfield interviews Andy Rice. 15 December 2020 8:36 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha dies in car accident The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear. 13 December 2020 9:03 AM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] Tom Cruise COVID-19 passionate rant goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 December 2020 8:27 AM
[WATCH] Christmas present to elderly father leaves us feeling warm and fuzzy Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 December 2020 8:27 AM
Comedy clubs will return once life normalises assures 'godfather of SA comedy' Covid forced Joe Parker to close down his Joburg club. He wraps up the year that was 2020 on The Money Show. 16 December 2020 7:52 PM
View all Entertainment
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
Joe Biden set to be confirmed as next US president by Electoral College Washington DC Bureau Chief of the Guardian David Smith reflects on the vote that is set to confirm the country's next president. 14 December 2020 7:23 AM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
View all World
No one has claimed responsibility for Nigerian boys abduction Eyewitness News correspondent Samson Omale says the United Nations has also called on the Nigerian government to ack quickly. 14 December 2020 2:09 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Ghana's opposition reject presidential election results Ghanaian online journalist Kent Mensah gives an update on the election results where Nana Akufo-Addo has been re-elected. 10 December 2020 2:02 PM
View all Africa
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
arrow_forward
#PromisesPromises: Has the Constitution achieved it's purpose?

#PromisesPromises: Has the Constitution achieved it's purpose?

10 December 2020 4:55 PM

Guest: Navi Pillay, Former UN Human Rights Commissioner 


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

Covid-19 vaccines will be safe when rolled out next year:

17 December 2020 5:33 PM

Guest: Professor Helen Rees 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Rewrite judgement does not restore NSC exam credibility

17 December 2020 5:22 PM

Guest: Elijah Mhlanga 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#PromisesPromises: Mobile data in South Africa

17 December 2020 5:08 PM

Paseka Maleka | Spokesperson at Icasa | 
  Tembinkosi Bonakele Commissioner for the Competition Commission 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[Property Feature] Spotlight on property stats and trends

17 December 2020 4:55 PM

Guest: Esteani Marx 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DA files court papers to overturn decision to close Garden Route beaches

17 December 2020 4:45 PM

John spoke to DA National Spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube about their Democratic Alliance filing court papers in the Western Cape High Court challenging a decision taken by national government to close the beaches in the Garden Route District for the entirety of the festive season.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Corporations complicit in State Capture must be held accountable

17 December 2020 4:21 PM

Guest: Yasmin Sooka | Fmr Trc Commissioner at Foundation For Human Rights 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Britain's own covid procurement scandal

17 December 2020 4:05 PM

Guest:Gavin Grey 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Michelle Smith helps a young South African through his studies

17 December 2020 3:54 PM

Michelle Smith |
  Lotanang Thaba 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Cele monitoring adherence to COVID-19 regulations at Beitbridge border post

17 December 2020 3:36 PM

Veronica Mokhoali- EWN Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Motshekga outlines school readiness plans for 2021

17 December 2020 3:31 PM

Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

184 more people die from COVID-19 and cases continue to surge

Local

Local

Democratic Alliance files court papers over Garden Route beach closures

Local Politics

Local Politics

SA misses deposit deadline to secure Covax vaccines, no comment from Treasury

Business Local Politics

Business Local Politics

EWN Highlights

No scientific evidence to back closing of beaches, says DA's Steenhuisen

18 December 2020 7:33 AM

18 December 2020 7:33 AM

Calls for Mogoeng to be sacked after satanic COVID vaccine remarks

18 December 2020 7:19 AM

18 December 2020 7:19 AM

Leaked exam papers: DBE launches security breach probe at Govt Printing Works

18 December 2020 6:22 AM

18 December 2020 6:22 AM

