EWN: Public Protector faces perjury charges

Today at 12:27
Fedhasa
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:37
Greg Bertish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:40
Book feature: Mermaid Fillet
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mia Ardene
Today at 12:45
Legal Talk:
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Latest Local
8,789 new COVID-19 cases and 216 death recorded in SA The coronavirus death toll in South Africa is nearing the 25,000 mark after 216 people succumbed to the virus. 22 December 2020 7:03 AM
ANC cancels January 8th celebration over COVID-19 concerns The party said that its president, Cyril Ramaphosa, would read a statement to be broadcast on media platforms. 21 December 2020 3:15 PM
Bus companies only concerned about money, says MEC Mamabolo Gauteng MEC for Transport and Road Infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo says buses are not adhering to covid-19 regulations. 21 December 2020 2:14 PM
View all Local
Author of 'Mr Rogue' book on SA democracy and being married to Ivan Pillay Pillay was the focus of a smear campaign alleging he'd set up a Sars ‘rogue unit’. He doesn't hold a grudge - Evelyn Groenink. 17 December 2020 8:50 PM
SA misses deposit deadline to secure Covax vaccines, no comment from Treasury The Solidarity Fund committed R327m for the deposit to join Covax, but can only pay once govt provides the required guarantees. 17 December 2020 6:33 PM
Democratic Alliance files court papers over Garden Route beach closures DA national spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube explains why they are taking the government to court. 17 December 2020 5:00 PM
View all Politics
JSE-listed Altron completes Bytes demerger, R10.9b windfall for shareholders Altron shareholders will get billions in the form of Bytes ordinary shares and cash. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mteto Nyati. 17 December 2020 7:01 PM
Considering investing in art? Get the DOs and DON'Ts from an expert There are plenty of good investment opportunities in South Africa's art market says Dr Paul Bayliss, Absa specialist art curator 16 December 2020 8:54 PM
FNB: No penalty if you didn't have money in your account for early Dec debits 'Some debit orders went off as early as the 11th!' This December has seen more early debits than previous years - Wendy Knowler. 16 December 2020 8:14 PM
View all Business
Yvonne Chaka Chaka: I'm in negotiations to buy my music masters In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka speaks about her childhood, career and family. 17 December 2020 11:30 AM
Comedy clubs will return once life normalises assures 'godfather of SA comedy' Covid forced Joe Parker to close down his Joburg club. He wraps up the year that was 2020 on The Money Show. 16 December 2020 7:52 PM
'Extraordinary opportunity' - Former FNB CEO buys prime wine estate from Distell Wine expert Michael Fridjhon on the sale of the Cape's historic Plaisir de Merle to the Jordaan family of Bartinney Wine Estate. 16 December 2020 6:56 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha dies in car accident The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear. 13 December 2020 9:03 AM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Group of farm animals hilariously terrorise city people in Turkey A sheep, a goat and three lambs were caught on camera scaring people in Turkish town. 21 December 2020 7:30 AM
[WATCH] Woman poking fun at people who misuse corporate lingo goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 December 2020 8:21 AM
[WATCH] Waitress quits her job after anti-maskers refuse to wear masks Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 December 2020 8:18 AM
View all Entertainment
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
Joe Biden set to be confirmed as next US president by Electoral College Washington DC Bureau Chief of the Guardian David Smith reflects on the vote that is set to confirm the country's next president. 14 December 2020 7:23 AM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
View all World
No one has claimed responsibility for Nigerian boys abduction Eyewitness News correspondent Samson Omale says the United Nations has also called on the Nigerian government to ack quickly. 14 December 2020 2:09 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Ghana's opposition reject presidential election results Ghanaian online journalist Kent Mensah gives an update on the election results where Nana Akufo-Addo has been re-elected. 10 December 2020 2:02 PM
View all Africa
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
arrow_forward
The John Perlman Show
arrow_forward
EWN: Public Protector faces perjury charges

EWN: Public Protector faces perjury charges

16 December 2020 3:39 PM

Mia Lindeque | Reporter at EWN


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

New EU Covid restrictions impact on flights to and from SA

21 December 2020 5:29 PM

We speak to The Board of Airline Representatives board members and  Air France-KLM's general manager for Southern Africa, Wouter Vermeulen, about the impact on flights in and out of South Africa following a new spate of lockdown regulations in countries in the European Union.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Latest of Brexit and Covid in the UK

21 December 2020 5:23 PM

We speak to our UK correspondent, Gavin Grey, to get the latest on Brexit with calls for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to extend the post-Brexit transition period to deal with spiking coronavirus cases and travel chaos.  An increasing number of European countries have shut their borders with Britain.  We also look at new lockdown rules taken by various European countries.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zondo Commission update

21 December 2020 4:33 PM

Guest: Kgomotso Modise

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

US government cyber attack

21 December 2020 4:19 PM

Guest: John McLoughlin

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Devastating cancellations on Garden Route

21 December 2020 3:59 PM

Guest: Theresa Emerick

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Beach closure court cases

21 December 2020 3:50 PM

Guest: Shamiela Fisher

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update on new Covid strain plus increasing rates

21 December 2020 3:41 PM

Guest: Prof Ian Sanne

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Vodacom to beam 4G and 5G mobile broadband from space

18 December 2020 5:59 PM

Guest: Duncan  McLeod | Founder and Editor at Techcentral 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A celeb chef-worthy Christmas: Dorah Sitole's festive recipes

18 December 2020 5:33 PM

Guest: Dorah Sitole 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA Films and Series that did well Internationally during 2020

18 December 2020 5:10 PM

Guest: Thinus Ferreira 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

8,789 new COVID-19 cases and 216 death recorded in SA

Local

[LISTEN] What you need to know about new covid-19 variant

Local

ANC cancels January 8th celebration over COVID-19 concerns

Politics Local

Aviation sector taking a hit due to new curfew

22 December 2020 6:53 AM

DA hopes for positive outcome in beach ban case

22 December 2020 6:38 AM

COVID-19: 216 new deaths & 8,789 new cases across SA

22 December 2020 6:15 AM

