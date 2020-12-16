ImStaying Facebook group inspires South Africans to embrace reconciliation

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'I just felt there is this divine end leading me to paths that made me happy' Former True Love Editor, author, and Chef, Dorah Sitole shares all about her upbringing in Soweto and 40-year culinary journey. 20 December 2020 10:19 AM
Uber Eats drivers threaten nationwide strike on Wed over cut delivery fees They’ve refused to work over the weekend after they accused the service of lowering the fee paid to drivers per delivery. 20 December 2020 8:00 AM
'Its a huge win for the hospitality and tourism industry'-Ryan Woolley Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) rules against an insurance company that did not want to pay out a business interruption insurance cl... 19 December 2020 11:33 AM
View all Local
Author of 'Mr Rogue' book on SA democracy and being married to Ivan Pillay Pillay was the focus of a smear campaign alleging he'd set up a Sars ‘rogue unit’. He doesn't hold a grudge - Evelyn Groenink. 17 December 2020 8:50 PM
SA misses deposit deadline to secure Covax vaccines, no comment from Treasury The Solidarity Fund committed R327m for the deposit to join Covax, but can only pay once govt provides the required guarantees. 17 December 2020 6:33 PM
Democratic Alliance files court papers over Garden Route beach closures DA national spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube explains why they are taking the government to court. 17 December 2020 5:00 PM
View all Politics
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
JSE-listed Altron completes Bytes demerger, R10.9b windfall for shareholders Altron shareholders will get billions in the form of Bytes ordinary shares and cash. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mteto Nyati. 17 December 2020 7:01 PM
Considering investing in art? Get the DOs and DON'Ts from an expert There are plenty of good investment opportunities in South Africa's art market says Dr Paul Bayliss, Absa specialist art curator 16 December 2020 8:54 PM
View all Business
Yvonne Chaka Chaka: I'm in negotiations to buy my music masters In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka speaks about her childhood, career and family. 17 December 2020 11:30 AM
FNB: No penalty if you didn't have money in your account for early Dec debits 'Some debit orders went off as early as the 11th!' This December has seen more early debits than previous years - Wendy Knowler. 16 December 2020 8:14 PM
Comedy clubs will return once life normalises assures 'godfather of SA comedy' Covid forced Joe Parker to close down his Joburg club. He wraps up the year that was 2020 on The Money Show. 16 December 2020 7:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha dies in car accident The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear. 13 December 2020 9:03 AM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Woman poking fun at people who misuse corporate lingo goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 December 2020 8:21 AM
[WATCH] Waitress quits her job after anti-maskers refuse to wear masks Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 December 2020 8:18 AM
[LISTEN] Tom Cruise COVID-19 passionate rant goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 December 2020 8:27 AM
View all Entertainment
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
Joe Biden set to be confirmed as next US president by Electoral College Washington DC Bureau Chief of the Guardian David Smith reflects on the vote that is set to confirm the country's next president. 14 December 2020 7:23 AM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
View all World
No one has claimed responsibility for Nigerian boys abduction Eyewitness News correspondent Samson Omale says the United Nations has also called on the Nigerian government to ack quickly. 14 December 2020 2:09 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Ghana's opposition reject presidential election results Ghanaian online journalist Kent Mensah gives an update on the election results where Nana Akufo-Addo has been re-elected. 10 December 2020 2:02 PM
View all Africa
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
arrow_forward
#ImStaying Facebook group inspires South Africans to embrace reconciliation

#ImStaying Facebook group inspires South Africans to embrace reconciliation

16 December 2020 3:55 PM

Guest: Shireen Ebrahim, the current CEO of #ImStaying


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

Vodacom to beam 4G and 5G mobile broadband from space

18 December 2020 5:59 PM

Guest: Duncan  McLeod | Founder and Editor at Techcentral 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A celeb chef-worthy Christmas: Dorah Sitole's festive recipes

18 December 2020 5:33 PM

Guest: Dorah Sitole 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA Films and Series that did well Internationally during 2020

18 December 2020 5:10 PM

Guest: Thinus Ferreira 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Safe Driving and Towing a Trailer Safely

18 December 2020 4:52 PM

Guest: Dewald Ranft, Chairman of the Motor Industry Workshop Association 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kasi eateries to have their own awards

18 December 2020 4:35 PM

Guest: Miles Kubheka, a chef and businessman 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Numsa, SACCA call on Ramaphosa to intervene in SAA Salary Saga

18 December 2020 4:22 PM

Guest: Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi | President  at South African Cabin Crew Association 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Masiphumelele fire in Cape Town

18 December 2020 4:11 PM

Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wildfires Raging in Cape Town: Here’s How To Help Communities Impacted!

18 December 2020 4:08 PM

Alderman Dan Plato , City of Cape Town’s Executive Mayor 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nathaniel Julies case: Officer granted bail

18 December 2020 3:36 PM

Guest: Cyril Brown 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: SAA pilots noon lockout

18 December 2020 3:35 PM

Guest: Guy Leitch | Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine | 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Hundreds displaced as fire destroys 1,000 homes in Masiphumelele

Local

Court grants former policeman in Nathaniel Julies case R10,000 bail

Local

Mkhwebane to cooperate with NPA over perjury charges, says spokesperson

Local

EWN Highlights

WC health expresses concern at all time high COVD-19 cases

20 December 2020 4:31 PM

Eastern Cape hails declining COVID-19 numbers in Nelson Mandela Bay

20 December 2020 4:20 PM

Britain says new virus strain 'out of control'

20 December 2020 3:42 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA