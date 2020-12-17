Michelle Smith helps a young South African through his studies

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 08:05
Getting covid-19 is worse than going to war
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Jon Foster-Pedley - Director And Dean at Henley Business School South Africa
Today at 08:18
Profile Interview: Mpumi Mlambo
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Mpumi Mlambo
Latest Local
SA can't afford to be complacent about COVID-19 - Mabuza Deputy President David Mabuza addressed the nation ahead of Christmas Day, where he called on ordinary citizens to play their part... 24 December 2020 4:51 PM
'Jon Qwelane contributed very immensely in exposing human rights abuses' Veteran broadcaster Dan Moyane remembers Jon Qwelane who passed away at the aged of 68. 24 December 2020 1:17 PM
We'll review testing of truck drivers to fix Beitbridge congestion - Motsoaledi Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi says they have prepared for the traffic at Beitbridge border post. 24 December 2020 9:58 AM
View all Local
We are going back to Brackenfell, we have demands that have not been met - EFF Economic Freedom Front Western Cape Chairperson Melikhaya Xego says the school and MEC don't have an appetite to engage the party. 23 December 2020 12:41 PM
Zondo inquiry 'is not just the testimonies we see on our television screens' Casac executive secretary Lawson Naidoo says the commission's investigators painstakingly trawl through troves of documents. 22 December 2020 5:10 PM
Zondo Commission needs a further three months to complete its work University of Limpopo professor of law Omphemetse Sibanda reflects on the work that the inquiry did in 2020. 22 December 2020 7:43 AM
View all Politics
Absa creates a better client experience with API integration Modern banking technologies from Absa improves the client experience. 24 December 2020 12:47 PM
Author of 'Mr Rogue' book on SA democracy and being married to Ivan Pillay Pillay was the focus of a smear campaign alleging he'd set up a Sars ‘rogue unit’. He doesn't hold a grudge - Evelyn Groenink. 17 December 2020 8:50 PM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
View all Business
Magenge, We Need to Talk and shape a new masculinity Author Melusi Tshabalala says he encourages especially black men to start interrogating what being a man really means. 24 December 2020 1:58 PM
I'm an introvert but get excited on stage - Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung TV and radio personality, choreographer, dancer, actor, singer, and social media sensation bares all about his talents and brand. 24 December 2020 11:22 AM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha dies in car accident The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear. 13 December 2020 9:03 AM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Group of farm animals hilariously terrorise city people in Turkey A sheep, a goat and three lambs were caught on camera scaring people in Turkish town. 21 December 2020 7:30 AM
[WATCH] Woman poking fun at people who misuse corporate lingo goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 December 2020 8:21 AM
[WATCH] Waitress quits her job after anti-maskers refuse to wear masks Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 December 2020 8:18 AM
View all Entertainment
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
Joe Biden set to be confirmed as next US president by Electoral College Washington DC Bureau Chief of the Guardian David Smith reflects on the vote that is set to confirm the country's next president. 14 December 2020 7:23 AM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
View all World
No one has claimed responsibility for Nigerian boys abduction Eyewitness News correspondent Samson Omale says the United Nations has also called on the Nigerian government to ack quickly. 14 December 2020 2:09 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Ghana's opposition reject presidential election results Ghanaian online journalist Kent Mensah gives an update on the election results where Nana Akufo-Addo has been re-elected. 10 December 2020 2:02 PM
View all Africa
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
arrow_forward
Michelle Smith helps a young South African through his studies

Michelle Smith helps a young South African through his studies

17 December 2020 3:54 PM

Michelle Smith |
  Lotanang Thaba 


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

Neil Manthorpe Talks to Mike Wills about the Proteas test Series in over a year against Sri Lanka on the 26th of December.

24 December 2020 5:01 PM

Reverend Mzwandile Molo

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Acting Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi Addresses the Provinces preparation for the 2nd Wave of Covid-19

24 December 2020 4:47 PM

Acting Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How has the Price of Food Changed since Lockdown Level 5

24 December 2020 4:38 PM

A lot of you Listening would have gone out and done your Christmas shopping, maybe you have already started cooking. And I'm sure would have been savvy enough to look out for those Christmas special. But have you thought about how much food prices have changed since the beginning of lockdown.  Today a data analytics company called Trundler ha released data about the increase in food prices since the beginning of Lockdown.  They have taken Data from over 12 thousand different products across South Africa's 3 biggest Retailers. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is the western Cape Prepared for a dramatic increase in positive Covid cases heading in 2021

24 December 2020 4:26 PM

According to the Western Capes Covid 19 Bulletin, the province currently sits at 181 905 Active Covid cases. Overnight the country experienced a spike of 14000 new cases.  The numbers keep on rising due to a number of factors, its that drastic intervention is needed on the part of our government and restraint is needed on the part of the citizens. 
We are joined on the line Dr Keith Cloete to talk about plans to help curb the spread and prepare our hospitals

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update on the Proteas planned series against Sri Lanka

24 December 2020 3:57 PM

Neil Manthorpe Talks to Mike Wills about the Proteas test Series in over a year against Sri Lanka on the 26th of December.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How likely is it that you Could get Covid Again ?

24 December 2020 3:45 PM

This Afternoon we are joined on the line by Dr Charl Van Loggerenberg  to talk about something many people have been asking. Can you test positive for Covid 19 more than once, in other words If you had it before, are you then immune to the diseases. 
Dr Charl Van is Answer to this Question an easy one? 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Israel heading to elections again

23 December 2020 5:58 PM

Israel is to hold its fourth elections in 2 years after the two main political parties in the coalition government failed to meet a deadline in a row over state budgets. 
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former rival, Defence Minister Benny Gantz, formed a unity government in May following 3 inconclusive elections since early 2019.
But the coalition has been teetering on the brink of collapse for weeks.
Netanyahu, who is on trial for alleged corruption, is hoping the polls to be held in March next year, will see him return to office for the sixth time.
We speak to Neve Gordon, professor of International Law and Human Rights at Queen Mary University of London who is a specialist on Israeli politics and the author of "Israel’s Occupation, the first complete history of Israeli rule of the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem".

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Impact of Covid and curfew on Safair flights

23 December 2020 5:37 PM

We speak to Kirby Gordon, spokesperson for FlySafair, about the impact that Covid and the new earlier curfew has had on the airline's flights.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wits ICPP Covid tracking system

23 December 2020 5:35 PM

There's been a surge in the number of Covid cases across South Africa in the last two weeks. The increases show clear signs of being the start of the second wave.  Gauteng has the highest cumulative caseload in the country and already at least 20 wards have been identified as developing hotspots.  Wits University's Institute for Collider Particle Physics, in collaboration with IBM, has developed a digital dashboard to flag these clusters.  We speak to Professor Bruce Mellado, Director of the ICPP, who is also a senior scientist at iThemba LABS.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weather for the Christmas weekend in Gauteng and Western Cape

23 December 2020 5:10 PM

We get an update on the Christmas weekend weather in Gauteng and the Western Cape from SA Weather Service's forecaster, Henning Grobler.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA can't afford to be complacent about COVID-19 - Mabuza

Local

We'll review testing of truck drivers to fix Beitbridge congestion - Motsoaledi

Local

I'm an introvert but get excited on stage - Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

RFA: Truck drivers at Beitbridge Border Post resorting to bribery

25 December 2020 7:40 AM

WC Health Dept keeping close eye on PPE supplies amid COVID-19 infection spike

24 December 2020 5:40 PM

EU and Britain seal post-Brexit trade deal

24 December 2020 5:29 PM

