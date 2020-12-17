DA files court papers to overturn decision to close Garden Route beaches

Israel is to hold its fourth elections in 2 years after the two main political parties in the coalition government failed to meet a deadline in a row over state budgets.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former rival, Defence Minister Benny Gantz, formed a unity government in May following 3 inconclusive elections since early 2019.

But the coalition has been teetering on the brink of collapse for weeks.

Netanyahu, who is on trial for alleged corruption, is hoping the polls to be held in March next year, will see him return to office for the sixth time.

We speak to Neve Gordon, professor of International Law and Human Rights at Queen Mary University of London who is a specialist on Israeli politics and the author of "Israel’s Occupation, the first complete history of Israeli rule of the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem".

arrow_forward