Nathaniel Julies case: Officer granted bail

A lot of you Listening would have gone out and done your Christmas shopping, maybe you have already started cooking. And I'm sure would have been savvy enough to look out for those Christmas special. But have you thought about how much food prices have changed since the beginning of lockdown. Today a data analytics company called Trundler ha released data about the increase in food prices since the beginning of Lockdown. They have taken Data from over 12 thousand different products across South Africa's 3 biggest Retailers.
According to the Western Capes Covid 19 Bulletin, the province currently sits at 181 905 Active Covid cases. Overnight the country experienced a spike of 14000 new cases. The numbers keep on rising due to a number of factors, its that drastic intervention is needed on the part of our government and restraint is needed on the part of the citizens.
We are joined on the line Dr Keith Cloete to talk about plans to help curb the spread and prepare our hospitals
Neil Manthorpe Talks to Mike Wills about the Proteas test Series in over a year against Sri Lanka on the 26th of December.
This Afternoon we are joined on the line by Dr Charl Van Loggerenberg to talk about something many people have been asking. Can you test positive for Covid 19 more than once, in other words If you had it before, are you then immune to the diseases.
Israel is to hold its fourth elections in 2 years after the two main political parties in the coalition government failed to meet a deadline in a row over state budgets.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former rival, Defence Minister Benny Gantz, formed a unity government in May following 3 inconclusive elections since early 2019.
But the coalition has been teetering on the brink of collapse for weeks.
Netanyahu, who is on trial for alleged corruption, is hoping the polls to be held in March next year, will see him return to office for the sixth time.
We speak to Neve Gordon, professor of International Law and Human Rights at Queen Mary University of London who is a specialist on Israeli politics and the author of "Israel’s Occupation, the first complete history of Israeli rule of the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem".
We speak to Kirby Gordon, spokesperson for FlySafair, about the impact that Covid and the new earlier curfew has had on the airline's flights.
There's been a surge in the number of Covid cases across South Africa in the last two weeks. The increases show clear signs of being the start of the second wave. Gauteng has the highest cumulative caseload in the country and already at least 20 wards have been identified as developing hotspots. Wits University's Institute for Collider Particle Physics, in collaboration with IBM, has developed a digital dashboard to flag these clusters. We speak to Professor Bruce Mellado, Director of the ICPP, who is also a senior scientist at iThemba LABS.
We get an update on the Christmas weekend weather in Gauteng and the Western Cape from SA Weather Service's forecaster, Henning Grobler.